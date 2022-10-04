Read full article on original website
They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own
For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
Legendary KGO 810 radio says goodbye to SF Bay Area after 80 years
"On Monday, 810AM begins a new era."
KGO 810, legendary long-time Bay Area talk radio station, ends format, leaves cryptic message
The Bay Area’s legendary KGO 810 AM radio station, which sat atop the ratings for decades with its talk-show format, abruptly ended that programming Thursday morning, issuing only a cryptic message and replacing the local shows with pop music and promotions teasing an upcoming format change. “It’s a terrible...
Amgen, the biopharmaceutical company, is opening its second-largest research and development facility in South San Francisco's Oyster Point, representing a significant pharma footprint in the Bay Area. The company signed their lease to the new site nearly three years ago. Its focus will be on the development of medicines in three core treatment areas: cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders. At nine-stories tall, the 245,000-square-foot facility will house 650 employees...
SF Bay water rescue underway near Dogpatch, subject remains in the water
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department is conducting a water rescue in the San Francisco Bay, according to a tweet from the department. A person is in the water in distress, the tweet states. A rescue is in progress, and people are being urged to avoid the area. The rescue is taking […]
25 Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Known for its tasty bread, steep streets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the great city of San Francisco has been on the radar of California visitors for a long time. This West Coast metropolis has seen an explosion of tech startups, real estate values, and tourists in recent years. But...
Hannah Seyfert says her motives were, at the start, purely selfish. When Seyfert learned this summer that Lehr’s German Specialties in San Francisco’s Noe Valley was closing, she was mainly concerned about where she was going to find a place to buy the kind of dumplings and other German foods that reminded her of home in Hannover, Germany.
The United States has some of the world's most iconic yet dangerous bridges. The Golden Gate Bridge in the San Francisco Bay Area, California.Image by Adrien Villez from Pixabay.
