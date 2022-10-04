ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

NYPD officer slashed in the face in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man with a knife allegedly slashed an NYPD officer’s nose in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said. The officer, along with a partner, responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife on Andrews Avenue around 7:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Police found the […]
BRONX, NY
qchron.com

Jamaica school named for former mayor Dinkins

Borough and citywide officials joined students and faculty from PS 48 in Jamaica on Thursday to name the building after the city’s first Black mayor, David Dinkins. The school, located at 108-29 155 St., will now be known as the David N. Dinkins School for Community Service. Mayor Adams...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
News 12

Domestic violence calls for help on the rise in Orange County

More than 20 people are abused each minute by an intimate partner in the U.S., according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. This October, News 12 is continuing to shine a spotlight on this national problem for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In the Hudson Valley, advocates with the Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Gibson
queenoftheclick.com

Women in Green Bodysuits Robbed Two Women on The Train – Men Didn’t Help

On Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 am, two 19-year-old women were attached and tossed around on a Queens-bound N train. The two college students were out celebrating a birthday. The greenies robbed the college students of a cell phone and a purse. (Story here) The paper says there are six greenies, I counted nine in green bodysuits. See video:
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violence Against Women#Borough President#Nypd#Acts Of Violence#Politics Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
bkreader.com

NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide

An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy