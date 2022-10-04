Read full article on original website
Related
NYPD officer slashed in the face in the Bronx
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man with a knife allegedly slashed an NYPD officer’s nose in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said. The officer, along with a partner, responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife on Andrews Avenue around 7:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Police found the […]
NY1
In NY1 interview, mayor responds to City Council criticism of Randall’s Island migrant center
The City Council on Wednesday joined the chorus of critics objecting to Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to relocate a migrant intake center from Orchard Beach in the Bronx to Randall’s Island. Citing flood risks and the exposure to cold weather, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams urged the administration...
qchron.com
Jamaica school named for former mayor Dinkins
Borough and citywide officials joined students and faculty from PS 48 in Jamaica on Thursday to name the building after the city’s first Black mayor, David Dinkins. The school, located at 108-29 155 St., will now be known as the David N. Dinkins School for Community Service. Mayor Adams...
27-year-old woman accosted on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old woman was forcibly grabbed and groped aboard a New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man beaten, robbed of backpack with $100K by trio in the Bronx
The NYPD is investigating a man who was beaten and robbed of his backpack containing $100,00 by a trio in the Bronx last month, according to authorities.
Lawsuit: NYPD is skipping court, taking people with outstanding warrants directly to Rikers
A view of NYPD police cars on Fifth Avenue in March 2020. People are being held indefinitely without due process, lawyer says. [ more › ]
Two shot after gunmen open fire on group near popular Manhattan Restaurant
NEW YORK, NY – Two gunmen opened fire into a crowd of people near the...
News 12
Domestic violence calls for help on the rise in Orange County
More than 20 people are abused each minute by an intimate partner in the U.S., according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. This October, News 12 is continuing to shine a spotlight on this national problem for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In the Hudson Valley, advocates with the Orange County...
RELATED PEOPLE
Newark prep school guidance counselor accused of inappropriate contact facing multiple charges
The guidance counselor was recently fired for what St. Benedict's determined was "inappropriate conduct."
queenoftheclick.com
Women in Green Bodysuits Robbed Two Women on The Train – Men Didn’t Help
On Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 am, two 19-year-old women were attached and tossed around on a Queens-bound N train. The two college students were out celebrating a birthday. The greenies robbed the college students of a cell phone and a purse. (Story here) The paper says there are six greenies, I counted nine in green bodysuits. See video:
bkreader.com
Williamsburg Community Board Faces Catastrophe After Manager Redeems Decades of Paid Time Off
Brooklyn Community Board 1, which represents Williamsburg and Greenpoint, is currently without a district manager — a vital position that fields concerns from constituents, recommends land use projects and approves liquor licenses, block party and street fair permits. The reason? Gerald Esposito, the longtime district manager, retired after 45...
Department of Education launches new NYC school safety initiative
The Department of Education has launched a new safety initiative for NYC schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police arrest Newark prep school guidance counselor who was fired over alleged inappropriate contact
A guidance counselor who worked at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark was arrested and is accused of trying to make contact and foster a relationship with what he thought was an underage boy.
Police: Fairfield vape shop shut down, second employee arrested
A Fairfield vape shop has been shut down by the state and an employee has been arrested for selling marijuana and tobacco products to kids, police say.
Community concerns grow over relocation of Montefiore medical sites
An upcoming relocation of Montefiore Medical Group sites in the Grand Concourse and Fordham has community members concerned for their medical care.
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Manhattan’s Union Square: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks at 14th Street – Union Square without any apparent provocation on Monday night, police said. The victim, 25, was on the platform for the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 trains around 9:30 p.m. when he was pushed onto the local tracks from […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC Issues Thousands of Federal Housing Vouchers, But Finding an Apartment Remains Tough
Just 19.4 percent of the 7,788 federal Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHV) issued to New York City by the Biden Administration in May 2021 have been used to secure an apartment, according to city data. That’s compared to a national rate of 48.7 percent. Seventeen months after New York City...
Man stabbed at Times Square station in another incident of subway violence
There was another incident of subway crime Tuesday night as the MTA tries to sway commuters back to the system.
Rikers Island detainee uses unsecured door to get to yard, walk around on roof of jail
A man incarcerated at Rikers Island allegedly walked through an unlocked door at the facility to the jail’s yard and roof without being stopped Tuesday.
bkreader.com
NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide
An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
Comments / 0