Marlton, MD

Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity For Wallet Theft Suspect At Walmart In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 2:45 pm, the suspect picked up a wallet that was left at the register by a previous customer and exited the California Walmart store with the wallet and its contents.
CALIFORNIA, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WOLF

Charges against 19 people, 13 businesses in car title washing scheme

PA (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales and N & G Towing, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
Cat Country 107.3

Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k

Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
City
Marlton, NJ
City
Evesham Township, NJ
Evesham Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Marlton, MD
thesunpapers.com

Township fundraiser for needy families in its 10th year

Township council will host the Fund for Deptford Families fundraiser for the needy at Adelphia Restaurant and Bar on Monday. “The event is a fundraiser to help Deptford residents in time of emergency,” said Mayor Paul Medany. “For example, if a family loses their home to fire, the fund can help them with temporary housing. And it’s used for other untimely events. All of the township council and our administration will be in attendance.”
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Person
Walt Miller
fox5dc.com

DC deputy mayor charged with assault

One of D.C.'s deputy mayors is facing criminal charges after a physical altercation that happened in a Gold’s Gym parking lot. FOX 5 obtained the video and spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser about the incident. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the exclusive from Arlington.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBOC

Plans for Beach Replenishment

REHOBOTH BEACH, De. -- The past few months have been rough on beaches in Delaware and Maryland. Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach have seen their fair share of beach erosion, including this most recent series of storms. In Rehoboth Beach, one of the worst problems has been dune erosion. According...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
PhillyBite

Where to Go Horseback Riding in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - Horseback riding is excellent if you want to connect with nature and enjoy the outdoors. Many scenic parks and rural areas are home to horse-only trails. Several horseback riding farms also rent out horses or offer lessons. This is an excellent activity for people of all ages but ensures safety.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
#Evesham Police#Vin
thesunpapers.com

County hosts spotted lanternfly seminar for residents

If New Jersey and other tri-state residents have as much enthusiasm for squashing a pest as citizens of Earth did in the film “Starship Troopers,” chances are the continuing invasion of the spotted lanternfly would be over. It isn’t. The pests continue to increase their presence across eastern...
PETS
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
FREDERICK, MD
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrnjradio.com

Comcast offering free, discounted internet in New Jersey through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program

NEW JERSEY – Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.
INTERNET
WTOP

MDOT and losing toll lanes bidder battle before Court of Special appeals

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Lawyers for the Maryland Department of Transportation and a losing bidder on the Interstate 495/I-270 toll lanes project tangled before a Maryland appeals court Monday. At...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

WATCH: Md. Task Force 1 Battalion Chief shows 7News how they're helping people in Florida

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Maryland Task Force One, Urban Search & Rescue Team (MD-TF1) deployed to Florida Friday night. On Tuesday, 7News Maryland Bureau Chief Brad Bell interviewed Battalion Chief Chase Fabrizio about what the team is doing, how extensive the damage is, and how seeing people helping people “restores your faith in humanity.”
MARYLAND STATE
ourcommunitynow.com

6 Haunted Houses and Terror Trails in Maryland

From haunted forests to horror movie-themed escape rooms, there is something scary for everyone. If your favorite thing to do in October is to visit haunted houses, you’re in the right place. Among the dry cornstalks and dark forests of Maryland are some of the scariest haunted attractions in the nation. Grab your coat and some friends and prepare to be thoroughly terrified. Here are 6 haunted houses in Maryland you need to visit this year:
MARYLAND STATE

