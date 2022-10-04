Read full article on original website
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Wallet Theft Suspect At Walmart In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 2:45 pm, the suspect picked up a wallet that was left at the register by a previous customer and exited the California Walmart store with the wallet and its contents.
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say
A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
WOLF
Charges against 19 people, 13 businesses in car title washing scheme
PA (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales and N & G Towing, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
Maryland police departments participate in Coffee with a Cop day
Police departments across the country are sharing a cup of joe with their communities for National Coffee with a Cop day.
NBC New York
Thousands of E-ZPass Drivers Were Overcharged in New Jersey — See How Much is Owed
Drivers who went through a certain toll plaza in southern New Jersey may be owed money. A malfunction caused thousands of drivers on the Garden State Parkway who went through the Great Egg Harbor toll plaza in Atlantic County in September to be over-charged, the state confirmed on Tuesday. Officials...
E-ZPass users in NJ got overcharged at Parkway toll plaza
SOMERS POINT — A droopy cable is to blame for overcharging several thousand E-ZPass users at the Garden State Parkway's Great Egg Toll Plaza. The Turnpike Authority first learned of the overcharge on Sept. 20 thanks to a New Jersey 101.5 listener who discovered the error while checking their statement.
thesunpapers.com
Township fundraiser for needy families in its 10th year
Township council will host the Fund for Deptford Families fundraiser for the needy at Adelphia Restaurant and Bar on Monday. “The event is a fundraiser to help Deptford residents in time of emergency,” said Mayor Paul Medany. “For example, if a family loses their home to fire, the fund can help them with temporary housing. And it’s used for other untimely events. All of the township council and our administration will be in attendance.”
fox5dc.com
DC deputy mayor charged with assault
One of D.C.'s deputy mayors is facing criminal charges after a physical altercation that happened in a Gold’s Gym parking lot. FOX 5 obtained the video and spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser about the incident. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the exclusive from Arlington.
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey officials warn against treestands in or near ash trees
NEW JERSEY – NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife officials caution hunters to avoid placing treestands in or near ash trees. Ash trees can be damaged by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle, and damage is not always visible even though the tree’s structural integrity may be compromised, officials said.
WBOC
Plans for Beach Replenishment
REHOBOTH BEACH, De. -- The past few months have been rough on beaches in Delaware and Maryland. Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach have seen their fair share of beach erosion, including this most recent series of storms. In Rehoboth Beach, one of the worst problems has been dune erosion. According...
PhillyBite
Where to Go Horseback Riding in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - Horseback riding is excellent if you want to connect with nature and enjoy the outdoors. Many scenic parks and rural areas are home to horse-only trails. Several horseback riding farms also rent out horses or offer lessons. This is an excellent activity for people of all ages but ensures safety.
thesunpapers.com
County hosts spotted lanternfly seminar for residents
If New Jersey and other tri-state residents have as much enthusiasm for squashing a pest as citizens of Earth did in the film “Starship Troopers,” chances are the continuing invasion of the spotted lanternfly would be over. It isn’t. The pests continue to increase their presence across eastern...
Legal, civil rights advocates keeping a close eye on how Metro's fare evasion campaign is enforced
WASHINGTON — There is no such thing as a free ride, or at least there won't be on Metro starting in November, when Metro Transit Police begin issuing fines to people looking to avoid paying to ride. But for now, fare evaders are still abundant on the transit system....
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
wrnjradio.com
Comcast offering free, discounted internet in New Jersey through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program
NEW JERSEY – Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.
WTOP
MDOT and losing toll lanes bidder battle before Court of Special appeals
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Lawyers for the Maryland Department of Transportation and a losing bidder on the Interstate 495/I-270 toll lanes project tangled before a Maryland appeals court Monday. At...
WJLA
WATCH: Md. Task Force 1 Battalion Chief shows 7News how they're helping people in Florida
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Maryland Task Force One, Urban Search & Rescue Team (MD-TF1) deployed to Florida Friday night. On Tuesday, 7News Maryland Bureau Chief Brad Bell interviewed Battalion Chief Chase Fabrizio about what the team is doing, how extensive the damage is, and how seeing people helping people “restores your faith in humanity.”
ourcommunitynow.com
6 Haunted Houses and Terror Trails in Maryland
From haunted forests to horror movie-themed escape rooms, there is something scary for everyone. If your favorite thing to do in October is to visit haunted houses, you’re in the right place. Among the dry cornstalks and dark forests of Maryland are some of the scariest haunted attractions in the nation. Grab your coat and some friends and prepare to be thoroughly terrified. Here are 6 haunted houses in Maryland you need to visit this year:
