Read full article on original website
Related
'Warning To The West': Nuclear Military Train Seen Moving Through Russia As Vladimir Putin Ramps Up War In Ukraine
A freight train connected to Moscow’s nuclear arm’s division was spotted moving through Russia as Vladimir Putin continues to ramp up his ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The train – which was reportedly transporting specialist military equipment for Russia’s Ministry of Defense – was seen traveling...
How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb
"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
Trump's own former intel chief worried that Russia had compromising material on him, book says
Dan Coats, former director of national intelligence, worried about Trump's relations with Putin. According to a new book, Trump's behavior at a summit with Putin sparked his concern. Trump's relationship with Russia has long been a subject of rumor and speculation. A former Director of National Intelligence was so concerned...
Russian submarine with 'nuclear tsunami' technology vanishes: Report
One of Russia's nuclear-powered submarines, named Belgorod, has reportedly vanished from its Arctic harbor, and Western countries fear it could be gearing up to test its advanced weapons systems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Women who were under Russian occupation for six months speak out
More than 300 Ukrainian villages and towns have been liberated in four days of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, according to Ukrainian officials. CNN’s Melissa Bell speaks to residents about their experiences under Russia’s six-month occupation.
Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster
Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
Japan summons Russian ambassador after its diplomat is ‘brutally interrogated’ in Moscow
Japan has demanded an apology from Russia after its diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation and accused of being a spy, deepening a diplomatic row between the two countries.Tatsunori Motoki, who worked at the Japanese consulate general, was detained in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east on allegations that he obtained classified information about Russia, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.On Monday, Russia‘s foreign ministry notified Japan‘s embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata”, or an undesirable person, on grounds that he conducted illegal espionage activity, and ordered him to leave the country...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Russian Soldier Reveals 'Filth, Hunger' At The Frontline; 90% Want To Escape Ukraine War
A Russian paratrooper in the Ukraine war has detailed the "filth, hunger and sweat" he and his comrades suffered in the first two months on the frontlines, adding that the unhealthy conditions are pushing most soldiers to find ways to end their contracts. In a memoir, "Zov" (Call), that was...
‘Torment of hell:’ Ukraine medic describes Russians routinely torturing her and other prisoners
WASHINGTON — A volunteer Ukrainian medic detained in Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol told U.S. lawmakers Thursday of comforting fellow detainees as many died duringher three months of captivity, cradling and consoling them as best she could, as male, female and child prisoners succumbed to Russian torture and untreated wounds.
Four of Putin’s top chiefs in Ukraine are assassinated in twin blasts by ‘saboteurs’ in latest killings to rock tyrant
FOUR of Vladimir Putin’s top officials in occupied Ukraine have been killed in explosions in the latest blow to the Russian tyrant. In one attack, an official organising a bogus referendum on joining Russia was killed alongside her husband. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in the Zaporizhzhia region,...
Chinese and Russian militaries share a potential weakness, new US report finds
Seoul, South Korea CNN — China’s military leaders share a potential weakness that has undermined their Russian counterparts in Ukraine and could hamper their ability to wage a similar war, according to a new report from the US National Defense University. The report identifies a lack of cross-training...
Putin is 'setting himself up for some sort of revolution,' says great-granddaughter of Nikita Krushchev
The historian and great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev tells Amanpour that war and mobilization is increasing pressure on Russian people, adding that she is trying to get members of her own family out of Russia.
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
The Ukrainian Armed Forces Recently Finished a Complex Strike on a Russian Electricity Distribution Center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Huge Explosion as Pro-Russian Officials Hit By Ukraine HIMARS, Video Shows
Ukraine struck its occupied Kherson region at least five times on Friday using U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), causing a huge explosion at a building where officials of the Russian-installed administration were holding a meeting, authorities said. A video published by Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti shows...
A Russian crime boss was killed in Ukraine after being recruited from prison to fight in the war, report says
Igor Kusk had been serving a 23-years for murder when he volunteered to fight in Ukraine. He reportedly was serving with the shadowy Wagner Group.
North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia
North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Comments / 0