Tips for Starting Your Social Media Platform

So you've decided you need to get on social media to generate some visibility for your biz. But you're completely freaked out; it's all so much! You're thinking, omg, do I need to lip synch? learn a dance? or spill the tea to be a success? Nope, it's easier than you think to build a social media platform, and I'm here with my top 5 tips to prove it. Click here for more information about Heidi B.
#Millennials#Vocational Skills#Tiktok
Business Insider

How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline

You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
TechCrunch

Meta settles lawsuit for ‘significant’ sum against businesses scraping Facebook and Instagram data

Meta declined to disclose the sum paid, however, and court filings didn’t specify the amount. According to BrandTotal’s website, its company had offered a real-time competitive intelligence platform designed to give media, insights and analytics teams visibility into their competition’s social media strategy and paid campaigns. These insights would allow its customers to analyze and shift their budget allocation to target new opportunities, monitor trends and threats from emerging brands, optimize their ads and messaging and more.
TechCrunch

Facebook is rolling out new ways to customize what you see in your feed

The company says that if you select the “Show more” option, it will temporarily increase the ranking score for that post and similar ones. If you select the “Show less” option, you will temporarily decrease its ranking score. A spokesperson from Facebook told TechCrunch that the selections you make influence the posts you see for 60 days. The company says it chose this time frame because its research showed that people want these preferences to last for at least a few weeks, and also because Facebook wants to keep up with peoples’ changing preferences.
Popular Science

You can now tell Facebook to stop feeding you posts you hate

Facebook users reportedly can soon better hone their Feeds through the introduction of “show more” and “show less” toggle options within posts. The update comes from Meta’s Newsroom blog earlier today, which details how users can qualify certain content with these two relevancy ratings, as well as how it all works.
AdWeek

Twitter: How to Add Alt Text to Images on the Web

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
knowtechie.com

Facebook now lets you upvote and downvote News Feed content

Meta today announced major changes to the Feed (formerly the News Feed). Facebook users can now directly influence the content they see by “upvoting” and “downvoting” posts. The Facebook News Feed is a mix of posts from friends and family and “suggested” content from random pages...
Engadget

Facebook is letting users choose which posts they want to see more of

With profits shrinking of late, Facebook has been shutting down unpopular apps and focusing on its core services. To that end, it's updating the primary Facebook Feed to let users see fewer or more posts from friends, groups and pages. That will in turn let it incorporate user feedback into Feed rankings, "making our artificial intelligence systems smarter and more responsive," it said in a blog post.
The Verge

A former Facebook engineer wants to help you make your own cell network

A new company wants to let you become your own cell carrier, using your internet connection even when you’re away from home — and roaming onto the networks of other people doing the same. The company, helmed by former Facebook engineer Kashif Ali, is called Ukama, and it’s launching a crowdfunding campaign on engineering and maker-focused site Crowd Supply to get its devices out to people willing to try out the tech and start building the network.
US News and World Report

Meta Pushes Reels Monetization With New Ad Formats

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc announced a series of new ad formats on Tuesday, aimed at creating new revenue streams for the short video and business messaging products that it has identified as key to growth this year. In a blog post, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram said...
Bridget Mulroy

Advertising Company Leaves No Road Off-Limits

*No goods, services, or gifts were received by the writer of this article on behalf of On The Go Advertising for this article’s publication.*. On The Go Advertising helped promote NBA superstar LaMelo Ball on a collaboration with Drnx.(@OnTheGoAdvertisingLLC/Instagram)

