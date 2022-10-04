Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Rapid City man pleads guilty to drug charges in Scotts Bluff County District Court
GERING, Neb. -- A South Dakota man facing drug charges in the Nebraska Panhandle has pleaded guilty to three felony counts in Scotts Bluff County District Court. 25-year-old Chazz Litz, of Rapid City, reached a plea deal late last month, according to court documents. He was initially arrested in May after Scottsbluff Police discovered him passed out in the driver's seat of a pickup in a Scottsbluff gas station parking lot.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities provide updates on rollover, injury accident
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Authorities near Sidney, Neb. said they responded to a rollover accident Wednesday that ejected a person. Officials said the man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office said a man was driving east on County Rd. 20 when he drove off the north...
News Channel Nebraska
Possible gas leak forces evacuation of two Sidney businesses Monday
SIDNEY - Two Sidney businesses were evacuated Monday morning due to a fear of a natural gas leak at the Interstate 80 interchange in Sidney. Customers and staff at Fat Dogs and Three Margaritas were asked to leave their buildings when the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene.
klin.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Car Crash
A Lincoln couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. The couple has been identified as 74 year old Joyce Glaesemann and 75 year old William Glaesemann. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Glaesemann’s Subaru Forester passed a semi and then attempted to make a left...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Duffield thankful for support of Adopt-a-Dog as she exits the animal shelter
CHAPPELL - Terry Duffield says her love of dogs is genetic. Her grandparents raised dogs, her mother loved animals, and Duffield rescued her first pair of dogs in 1984 when they were wandering around Chappell. In 1993, she moved her family to a farm outside of town in Deuel County...
News Channel Nebraska
Red Raiders end three-game losing streak; defeat Haymakers 19-7
The Sidney Red Raiders made the journey to Cozad for a Friday night matchup with the Haymakers. The Red Raiders struck first on their first drive of the game when quarterback Isak Doty found wide receiver Austin Roelle for a nine-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was converted to give Sidney a 7-0 lead.
Comments / 1