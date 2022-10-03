Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Kyiv-Sofia-Hollywood: The Unexpected Journey of Ukrainian Refugees
Fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, two mothers find themselves in an unusual place, Nu Boyana Film Studios, in Sofia, Bulgaria. Eastern Europe’s largest film company, it has participated in the production of over 400 Hollywood films. This moving work, Kyiv-Sofia-Hollywood, follows these two women as they rebuild their lives in a new country and find their way in the film industry. On their journey, they overcome challenges and find success, begging the question of whether they will eventually ever return to their homeland, Ukraine.
Voice of America
Colombia, National Liberation Army Rebels to Restart Peace Talks
Bogota, colombia — Delegates of Colombia's government and the nation's largest remaining guerrilla group met on Tuesday and announced that they will restart peace talks that were suspended in 2018. After meeting in Venezuela's capital city, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army, or ELN, issued...
The Cuban priestesses defying religious patriarchy
First, they defied the male dominion over the Afro-Cuban Santeria religion by being secretly ordained. Experts say about 70 percent of Cubans are followers of Santeria.
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters
I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
New Discovery Near The Sea of Galilee Places Christian or Jewish Inhabitants In Settlements Long Before Khirbat al-Minya
Recently, in Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) used geomagnetic surface surveys and hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is considered to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the reign of the caliph, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
IFLScience
The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt
In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
The ‘fathers of the church’ died around 1,500 years ago, but these ancient leaders still influence Christianity today
Nearly 60 years ago, in October 1962, Pope John XXIII convened the Second Vatican Council. For the 21st time in the Catholic Church’s history, the pope gathered bishops from around the world – several thousand of them – to address matters of church doctrine and practice. Today,...
Historians claim that this sphinx head depicts the pharaoh who caused the exodus of Israelites during Moses's time
Sphinx head of Pharaoh AmenhotepCredit: Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg) / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0. According to some scholars, Pharaoh Amenhotep II was responsible for the Israelites leaving Egypt.
Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind
BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
Israel Acquires 2,700-Year-Old Ishmael Papyrus From Montana Man
The donor's mother had acquired the document on a visit to Jerusalem in 1965 and hung it on her wall.
After Pope outreach, Nicaragua's Ortega calls Church a 'dictatorship'
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega on Wednesday called the Catholic Church a "perfect dictatorship" for not allowing members to elect the pope and other authority figures. It's a perfect dictatorship.
American tourist smashes two sculptures in the Vatican
In the Vatican Museums, an American tourist smashed one ancient Roman sculpture deliberately, then broke another as he tried to flee the scene.
howafrica.com
Remembering Remigio Herrera, The Nigerian Slave Who Heavily Influenced Cuba As A Mystic In The 1800s
Ño Remigio Herrera Adeshina Obara Meyi was an enslaved Yoruba priest. Ño and his mentor, Carlos Adé Ño Bí are the main successors of the Ifá religion in Cuba. Ño is a title which denotes a sign of respect as sir would. Adeshina means “crown opens the way” in the Yoruba language.
This king was an enemy of the Israelites and one of the few people described as "very fat" in the Bible
Credit: Speculum_Darmstadt_2505_55r.jpg: Anonymous; public domain image. In the Book of Judges, Eglon was the King of Moab and an enemy of the Israelites. The Moabites were considered to be of the same ethnic stock as the Israelites. From the 13th century, the Moabites were in conflict with the Israelites.
Wrongly Identified 1,800-Year-Old Structure in Israel Is a Roman Temple, Find Archaeologists
What was believed for decades to be an ancient synagogue in central Israel is actually a Roman temple, according to new research conducted by archaeologists. This is the second building excavated at the site which was wrongly identified as a synagogue. Originally uncovered near Beit Guvrin in 1991, the site has been undergoing excavations overseen by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem since 2015. The precise location of the site hasn’t been disclosed by the country’s Nature and Parks Authority for fear of vandalism. Sections of the temple’s walls, however, can be seen sticking up from the ground. Previous theories about the site,...
Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country’s antiquities authority said Wednesday. The scrap of papyrus — scarcely larger than a postage stamp with four lines of angular script — is one of just a few from the region in the Late Iron Age, archaeologists said. The Israel Antiquities Authority said it authenticated its age using radiocarbon dating, which corresponded with the age of the text’s writing style. Joe Uziel, director of the Judean desert scrolls unit, said the matching radiocarbon date and paleographic style makes him “very certain” that it is not a modern forgery. The papyrus, which bears the Biblical name Ishmael, was likely looted sometime in the last century from a cave in the Judean Desert, he said.
Voice of America
Blinken Announces Aid for Migrants, Refugees
Lima, Peru — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced new humanitarian aid to migrants and refugees in the Americas, on a visit to Peru. Blinken is on a regional tour that has taken him to Colombia, Chile and now Lima, where he was attending the annual meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly, which closes Friday.
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties
Voice of America
French Author Ernaux Wins Literature Nobel
The Swedish Academy Thursday awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature to French author Annie Ernaux for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory." The academy made the announcement at a news conference in Stockholm. Ernaux, 82, is known...
