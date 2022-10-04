Read full article on original website
Defender of Liberty
2d ago
Get your darn tags. I pay my fees you pay yours no more free loading.
6
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted in Springfield park; suspect once paroled on murder charge
House of Hope in Branson, Mo., to begin construction, facility upgrades after special use permit approval Tuesday. Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo. Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas.
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
KYTV
Police report a decline in domestic violence reports in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report a decline in domestic violence reports compared to 2021 in Springfield. In 2021 there were 830 domestic assaults reported to the Springfield police department. In the first six months of 2022, there have been 321 incidents reported. While the overall numbers are down, officers are seeing increased assaults on the southeast side of town.
KYTV
Prosecutors charge man for drive-by shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say one driver is accused of shooting another driver on a busy Springfield road. Prosecutors charged Michael Lewis with assault, criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with a motor vehicle. The incident happened on September 26 at the intersection of Glenstone and...
KYTV
Police arrest juvenile wanted in shooting at busy Springfield intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a suspect in Monday’s shooting near a busy Springfield intersection. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Battlefield and Kansas. Investigators say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not released his identity. Investigators say the suspected shooter is a...
KYTV
Greene County prosecutor issues ruling in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor says a Springfield police officer was justified in a deadly officer-involved shooting. The incident happened on September 2 in the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet parking lot near Campbell Avenue and Sunshine Street. Joshua A. Michael, 37, of Springfield, Mo., died in the shooting.
New video shows Springfield officer use deadly force
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Newly released video KOLR10 Investigates obtained shows body camera and surveillance footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in September. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson ruled Cpl. Thomas Jordan’s use of deadly force was justified in self-defense. Footage shows Jordan approaching a white truck in the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet parking lot on […]
KYTV
Springfield Police Department chief says efforts to stop expired temp tags yielded good results
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has cracked down on expired temporary license plates in the past 60 days, and Chief Paul Williams says the extra effort has worked. Police issued 350 tickets during the two months. And from the first 30 days to the second 30 days,...
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted for warrants out of Greene County; suspect once paroled on murder charge
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield arrested a man wanted on drug charges in Greene County. Fiedell Williams was wanted on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County. Williams pleaded guilty to murder in St. Louis in 1993. A judge sentenced him to life in prison with a chance for parole.
KYTV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
KYTV
Family of pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield says he was “trying to start a better life”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
KYTV
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in deadly Greene County crash nearly one year ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted for a deadly Greene County crash nearly one year ago. The Greene County prosecutor charged Donald Pierce, Jr., 49, with second-degree murder and several charges related to driving while intoxicated. Marshals arrested Pierce at a home in the 800 block of South Jefferson.
KYTV
Police searching for a man charged in deadly Greene County DWI crash nearly a year ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield police are looking for Donald Pierce, Junior. He’s now charged with murder for a deadly crash last Halloween. Linda Ward, 72, was riding to church with her husband when police say Pierce hit their SUV head-on. The crash killed Ward and injured her husband. Toxicology...
KYTV
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Help investigators find this suspected Greene County burglar
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a suspected Greene County burglar. 35-year-old Ronnie McCormack failed to appear in court on a charge of second-degree burglary. A warrant for his arrest went out in July. Springfield police describe McCormack as approximately 5′09″ tall, 175 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
KYTV
On Your Side: Did you get this postcard? Not a scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t toss this postcard. You could get some cash. The lawsuit is: Federal Trade Commission verse On Point Global. The postcard reads, “Court records show that you entered personal information online to check eligibility for government assistance programs like Section 8 housing assistance or food stamps.”
I-44 slow-down as pickup burns at Fidelity, Mo.
FIDELTIY, Mo. – About 9:30 a.m. Thursday reports of a vehicle fire along I-44 west near 17 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of location near 17 mm I-44 west during event. The pickup was fully engulfed after a short time and...
KYTV
Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
sgfcitizen.org
Man with history of alcohol-related driving charged with murder
A Rogersville man with a criminal history of drunken driving and a long pattern of driving without a license has been charged with murder in connection to the Oct. 31, 2021, death of 72-year-old Linda Jeanne Ward, of Springfield. Donald R. Pierce Jr., 49, was charged on Sept. 30. He...
krcgtv.com
One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is hospitalized in Springfield and another is under arrest after a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given. The...
