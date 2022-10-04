ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Defender of Liberty
2d ago

Get your darn tags. I pay my fees you pay yours no more free loading.

KYTV

Police report a decline in domestic violence reports in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report a decline in domestic violence reports compared to 2021 in Springfield. In 2021 there were 830 domestic assaults reported to the Springfield police department. In the first six months of 2022, there have been 321 incidents reported. While the overall numbers are down, officers are seeing increased assaults on the southeast side of town.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Prosecutors charge man for drive-by shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say one driver is accused of shooting another driver on a busy Springfield road. Prosecutors charged Michael Lewis with assault, criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with a motor vehicle. The incident happened on September 26 at the intersection of Glenstone and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Police arrest juvenile wanted in shooting at busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a suspect in Monday’s shooting near a busy Springfield intersection. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Battlefield and Kansas. Investigators say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not released his identity. Investigators say the suspected shooter is a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New video shows Springfield officer use deadly force

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Newly released video KOLR10 Investigates obtained shows body camera and surveillance footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in September. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson ruled Cpl. Thomas Jordan’s use of deadly force was justified in self-defense. Footage shows Jordan approaching a white truck in the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet parking lot on […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

House of Hope in Branson, Mo., to begin construction, facility upgrades after special use permit approval Tuesday. Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo. Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas.
REPUBLIC, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Help investigators find this suspected Greene County burglar

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a suspected Greene County burglar. 35-year-old Ronnie McCormack failed to appear in court on a charge of second-degree burglary. A warrant for his arrest went out in July. Springfield police describe McCormack as approximately 5′09″ tall, 175 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Did you get this postcard? Not a scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t toss this postcard. You could get some cash. The lawsuit is: Federal Trade Commission verse On Point Global. The postcard reads, “Court records show that you entered personal information online to check eligibility for government assistance programs like Section 8 housing assistance or food stamps.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-44 slow-down as pickup burns at Fidelity, Mo.

FIDELTIY, Mo. – About 9:30 a.m. Thursday reports of a vehicle fire along I-44 west near 17 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of location near 17 mm I-44 west during event. The pickup was fully engulfed after a short time and...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Man with history of alcohol-related driving charged with murder

A Rogersville man with a criminal history of drunken driving and a long pattern of driving without a license has been charged with murder in connection to the Oct. 31, 2021, death of 72-year-old Linda Jeanne Ward, of Springfield. Donald R. Pierce Jr., 49, was charged on Sept. 30. He...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting

NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is hospitalized in Springfield and another is under arrest after a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

