ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Spirited Stories in Detroit Bars

By Mickey Lyons
Hour Detroit Magazine
Hour Detroit Magazine
 2 days ago

As gathering places for the sharing of ideas and political opinions, for trade and storytelling and celebration and mourning, bars are powerful repositories of emotion — and spirits, in both the physical and ethereal senses of the word.

One common rationale behind the existence of haunted structures is the stone tape theory, which holds that building materials may have “recorded” the psychic energy of past events. The stronger the emotional or psychic energy trapped by the walls of a bar, the stronger the manifestation.

At The Whitney ’s legendary Ghostbar , especially inside the women’s restroom, guests might catch a glimpse of Mrs. Whitney herself, the wife of one of the city’s wealthiest lumber barons.

Detroit’s bar ghosts can be playful — or they can be eerie, like at Nancy Whiskey , where the bartenders and regulars all swear the place is haunted by no fewer than three (friendly) ghosts. Legend has it Jimmy Hoffa used the old phone booth in the front corner and that the family who opened the general store on the site in 1902 might be lingering around.

When Tommy Burelle bought a sports bar and grill next to Joe Louis Arena in 2011, he wasn’t thinking about archaeological digs or malevolent apparitions that might manifest in the fluorescent lighting. But since the day Burelle opened Tommy’s Detroit Bar and Grill , items have been flying off shelves and unexplained phenomena have been witnessed by Burell, along with his staff and visitors.

The basement in particular is home to at least one malevolent presence, he says — his experiences over the last 11 years have convinced him of that. “I was never a nonbeliever, but I think I didn’t want to admit stuff was happening.”

Every so often, Burelle will spy a figure in a white fedora, out of the corner of his eye. It’s this mysterious presence that Burelle believes nearly locked him in the walk-in cooler on two occasions. The man in the fedora hearkens back to the building’s days as Little Harry’s, a speakeasy and known hideout of Detroit’s Purple Gang .

A 2013 archaeological dig by Wayne State University confirmed rumors of a speakeasy in the basement, as well as the existence of two secret entrances, a tunnel that had been caved in, and definitive ties to the band of infamous bootleggers.

Burelle says he isn’t sure where the spirit (or spirits) in his bar came from, but he senses that they are unhappy.

Jennifer Isbister of the Two Way Inn in Detroit grew up surrounded by presences she calls her “spirit friends.” She and her siblings have spent much of their lives residing in the home attached to the historic tavern, and for as long as she can remember, she has been reassured by the presence of beings that not everyone can see.

“We are not haunted,” she says. “We are spirited. Because the spirits that walk these floors care about us.”

Among the spirits witnessed by Isbister and others are a young boy, believed to be the son
of a doctor who operated out of the building’s second floor in the 1920s, and a lady in white, who she speculates is the daughter of Col. Philetus Norris, the Civil War veteran who
built the Two Way Inn.

Perhaps the connection between Norris and Isbister, whose husband served in the armed forces for several tours of duty, has strengthened the gentle bond between her family and the spirits of the Two Way.

Whatever the reason spirits seem to linger in Detroit’s bars, it doesn’t appear they will
be taking their leave anytime soon. Isbister, like others who have learned to cope with the unexpected and the unexplained, has opted to practice tolerance.

“We have had to learn to coexist with them — not the other way around,” she says. “They were here first. So we like to respect them.”

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Hour Detroit magazine . Read more in our digital edition .

The post Spirited Stories in Detroit Bars appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

8 Things to Do This Weekend (Oct. 7-9)

Little Shop of Horrors This classic rock musical by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman tells the story of a timid floral shop worker who discovers a new singing, trash-talking breed of plant that feeds on human blood. The production is suitable for adults and children of at least middle school age. $37+. Oct. 5-30. Meadow […] The post 8 Things to Do This Weekend (Oct. 7-9) appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These are the most haunted Michigan bars, restaurants, according to Detroit ghost hunters

People always ask us, what are DPX’s favorite haunted places in the state? We decided to do something fun and come out with our list of haunted pubs, bars and restaurants. Over the course of 2021 we visited and researched these amazing places! Some of the criteria we used to determine our list was history, ambiance, personal stories, our own experiences, atmosphere and the reported hauntings. The stories we heard from each of these locations was really interesting and we found out things we didn’t know! We hope you enjoy and we recommend checking them out for yourself.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Sweetgreen, Cheesesteaks & More Metro Detroit Dining News

Sweetgreen plants roots in Michigan This health-focused chain of fast-casual eateries has opened its first Michigan restaurant in Birmingham. Sweetgreen offers salads, warm bowls, and sides that are fresh, seasonal, and “plant forward,” highlighting local ingredients like goat cheese from Zingerman’s Creamery and sweet potatoes from Visser Farms. Expect dishes like the Shroomami (shredded kale, […] The post Sweetgreen, Cheesesteaks & More Metro Detroit Dining News appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Whiskey
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Abandoned Funeral Home In Detroit

An abandoned funeral home, in my opinion, is something rather easy to find. It's odd that a place that we gather in to celebrate life also is found abandoned so often. Given, this Detroit area funeral home was closed due to some bad practices on the owner's end. Abandoned Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Sports Bar#Food Drink#Spirited Stories#Detroit Bar
Hour Detroit Magazine

Jurassic Quest is Coming to The Suburban Collection Showplace

Take a step back in time and stand toe-to-toe with a T-rex at the largest dinosaur event in America, Jurassic Quest, which is making a stop at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi Oct. 7-9, 2022. During this self-guided experience, guests will take a walk through a prehistoric forest to see more than 70 life-like […] The post Jurassic Quest is Coming to The Suburban Collection Showplace appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
allaccess.com

WRIF/Detroit's 'Dave & Chuck The Freak' Ink Long Term Renewal Extension

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT have signed their morning show co-hosts DAVE HUNTER and CHARLES URQUHART of the "DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK MORNING SHOW" to a long-term renewal extension agreement. The show is also heard on BEASLEY's WBOS/BOSTON, WPBB/TAMPA, and WXRK/FT. MYERS and is available to radio stations across the country through a recent syndication deal with KEY NETWORKS.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
Michigan Daily

Detroit, buffs and blue-collared shirts: Will Johnson is biding his time

As a five-star recruit and the top recruit in Michigan, a lot has been expected from Will Johnson. And there’s no shortage of anticipation for the freshman cornerback. Although he’s just a freshman and therefore isn’t in a position to make good on those expectations quite yet, he’s still contributing to the Wolverines. In fact, he’s already added something that seems poised to be a season staple:
ANN ARBOR, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

‘Middlesex’ 20 Years Later

Twenty years ago, an epic novel with an unconventional, intersex narrator (and a richly described Detroit backdrop)appeared on bookstore shelves, grabbing readers with this opening hook: “I was born twice: first, as a baby girl, on a remarkably smogless Detroit day in January of 1960; and then again, as a teenage boy, in an emergency […] The post ‘Middlesex’ 20 Years Later appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit Magazine

Troy, MI
23
Followers
24
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Hour Detroit Magazine - Detroit, Michigan - Stories, Restaurants, Events, Clubs, and Resources.

 https://www.hourdetroit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy