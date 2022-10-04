ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

UNMC practices testing for radiation exposure in case of 'dirty bomb'

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqZJW_0iM2aTaJ00

In a news release:

UNMC , Nebraska Public Health Laboratory hosted an event to simulate testing needed after “dirty bomb” radiological event. Read the rest of the news release below.

Practice makes perfect. And when you are responding to an emergency – such as the detonation of a dirty bomb that may have left a large group of people exposed to radiation – practice can save lives.

That’s why the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health and the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory held an exercise last week to simulate the type of organized specimen collection that would be necessary, following a radiological event such as a dirty bomb, to determine who had been exposed to radiation.

Leaders from the college’s Center for Biosecurity, Biopreparedness and Emerging Infectious Diseases and NPHL, as well as nursing staff from the ambulatory surgery centers of Omaha, took part in the event.

“The great thing about this type of collaborative exercise is that we learn what to fix,” said Keith Hansen, co-director of the CBBEID and exercise facilitator. “Nothing starts off flawlessly, and we’re identifying flaws that can be repaired.”

Officials from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Douglas County Department of Health also were on hand as the health and testing professionals simulated the type of collaborative, multi-organizational team that would be called to provide testing services in a real-world radiological event.

NPHL and Omaha’s ambulatory surgery centers have collaborated on such mock emergency events since 2015.

“NPHL has always realized the need for more detailed plans in mass specimen collection in the community,” said Karen Stiles, NPHL state training coordinator. “It was the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic that made us realize the need to have plans in place for collection of more than just nasopharyngeal swabs. The ambulatory surgery centers stepped up to provide the nursing capacity to draw blood and collect urine.”

Volunteers, including UNMC public health students, played the part of people coming through a testing center. Some of the volunteers played roles, such as difficult or frightened patients, to further authenticate the exercise.

Anthony Sambol, assistant director at the NPHL, who played a patient during the exercise, said he threw a few curve balls at the testing team and was pleased with how they responded.

“I gave some people a hard time as I went through, and they answered very well, making the appropriate changes if needed,” Sambol said.

“The same principles we’re using today would apply in a real event,” he said. “The same areas would be needed – a place to collect urine samples, to collect blood samples. It might be set up differently depending upon the location and number of people who need to be tested, but the actions and steps are the same.”

NPHL and the ambulatory surgery centers meet monthly to discuss emergency planning, not only for specimen collection, but other emergencies as well,” Stiles said. “We couldn’t do this without their assistance.”

Hansen said he was pleased to see UNMC public health students volunteering at the event.

“They will be designing the clinics of the future, so it’s great to have them here.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 1

Related
KETV.com

Children's Hospital says RSV cases are up, mom works to prevent infection

OMAHA, Neb. — The respiratory syncytial virusdashboard on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website lists 297 positive cases. Out of those cases, 192 of them required emergency room visits. Kaci Allgood's son has already been sick a lot. The 2-year-old had walking pneumonia and COVID-19. Now...
OMAHA, NE
KBUR

Hospitals in Des Moines, Omaha affected by ‘IT security breach’

Des Moines, IA- A security breach at one of the nation’s largest health systems has affected hospitals in Des Moines and Omaha. Radio Iowa reports that officials at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health say an IT security incident happened on Monday. Some MercyOne facilities in central Iowa have been affected. A MercyOne spokesman says some IT systems have been taken offline and that may include electronic health record systems.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, NE
1011now.com

CHI Health responds to IT security incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health is dealing with an IT security issue. According to CHI Health, the organization’s parent company Common Spirit Health is managing what they called an IT security incident Monday. CHI Health says the incident has impacted some of its facilities, and they have taken...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement

BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
BLAIR, NE
knopnews2.com

Douglas County’s 911 impacted by ransomware cryptovirus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early Sunday morning a virus made its way into Douglas County’s 911 system. Staff are trained to answer and dispatch calls using the computer system but are also trained to do the job the pre-computer way. Douglas County officials want to make it clear at...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirty Bomb#Volunteers#Radiation Exposure#Health Centers#Unmc#Center For Biosecurity
WOWT

Nebraska officials to hold public hearing on CARES Act housing funds plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state announced Thursday that it will hold a hearing next week to welcome public comment on plans to reallocate CARES Act funds. In its release, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development called the changes a “substantial amendment to its 2019 Annual Action Plan,” noting it will specifically impact funds earmarked for housing.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

OPS: Omaha middle school staff heard using ‘inappropriate language’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Omaha Public Schools met with a middle-schooler’s family Wednesday morning to talk over a situation the district said happened this week. “This is not acceptable, and if we can be the spark that ignites a journey,” mother Patricia Coleman Ansari told 6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
BLAIR, NE
doniphanherald.com

Susie Buffett's Sherwood Foundation stepped in to rescue Omaha's first protected bike lane

OMAHA -- In September, Omaha’s first protected bikeway was rolling toward its final days. Then the Sherwood Foundation hit the brakes. A donation from the Susie Buffett-backed Sherwood Foundation reversed the course set a week before, when Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced that the Harney Street bikeway wouldn’t continue beyond its 18-month pilot program.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease

The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Family frustrated over slow extradition of Omaha double murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been almost two months since the brutal murders of two women in South Omaha. Gage Walter was arrested after barricading himself inside a church in Winterset, Iowa. He remains in a Des Moines jail fighting extradition but the victims’ family is frustrated by the process.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy