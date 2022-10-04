Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will not seek re-election

In a statement released late Tuesday afternoon, Dan Horrigan said he will not seek a third term as the mayor of Akron. In regards to why he made this decision, Horrigan had this to say:

"My reasons are my own, and they are without regret. It is the honor of my professional lifetime to serve as Akron’s 62nd mayor. It is my intention to complete my second term through December 2023 with the same vigor and integrity that I hope I have displayed so far. There’s still more work to be done."

Horrigan thanked the Akron community for supporting his vision for the community during his time as mayor. He also thanked his family for their support as well, ending his statement with, "I’ve been blessed beyond belief".

In reaction to the news, Councilwoman Tara Mosley provided News 5 a statement in part saying, "I am considering a mayoral run, but right now, I’m working tirelessly to serve Akronites on Council and to support Democratic candidates up and down the ballot here in Summit County. It’s crucial that we elect leaders at every level who will create a brighter, safer Akron for all our residents, and that's why I remain focused on electing Democrats up and down the ballot this November."

