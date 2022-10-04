ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will not seek re-election

By AJ Smith
In a statement released late Tuesday afternoon, Dan Horrigan said he will not seek a third term as the mayor of Akron. In regards to why he made this decision, Horrigan had this to say:

"My reasons are my own, and they are without regret. It is the honor of my professional lifetime to serve as Akron’s 62nd mayor. It is my intention to complete my second term through December 2023 with the same vigor and integrity that I hope I have displayed so far. There’s still more work to be done."

Horrigan thanked the Akron community for supporting his vision for the community during his time as mayor. He also thanked his family for their support as well, ending his statement with, "I’ve been blessed beyond belief".

In reaction to the news, Councilwoman Tara Mosley provided News 5 a statement in part saying, "I am considering a mayoral run, but right now, I’m working tirelessly to serve Akronites on Council and to support Democratic candidates up and down the ballot here in Summit County. It’s crucial that we elect leaders at every level who will create a brighter, safer Akron for all our residents, and that's why I remain focused on electing Democrats up and down the ballot this November."

1d ago

you paint lines all over the city like it’s bicycle land you can’t even get the roadways fixed you cost so much maintenance but I do give the road cruise a little kudos for getting the asphalt laid in a lot of places that was needed then you had to pinstripe it like you are a crazy person with a new paint truck nothing practical about that all over the roadways we have the finest trails in the country, and you had to choke the traffic off like we’re a bunch of rats in a city, in the meantime the highway gets expanded doesn’t make any sense you’re trying to control the actions of the people, Focus should be on building a nice police department with a good sense of community we need hundreds of good people not tyrants

Casey Wiley
2d ago

Good. It would be great to have one that doesn't give in to Terrorist Hate Groups.

Guest
2d ago

Dan...on your way out...don't let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya

