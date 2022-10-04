ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

Nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Discipline Is Destiny by Ryan Holiday, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Live Wire by Kelly Ripa, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

5. Starry Messenger by Neil deGrasse Tyson, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

7. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Killing the Legends by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Macmillan Audio)

10. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction

1. The Sandman: Act III by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, K.J. Apa, Kat Dennings, Shruti Haasan, David Harewood, Regé-Jean Page, Kristen Schaal, Wil Wheaton and full cast (Audible Originals)

2. Fairy Tale by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

4. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

6. The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik, narrated by Anisha Dadia (Random House Audio)

7. Stranger in the Woods by Anni Taylor, performed by Harriet Gordon-Anderson (Audible Studios)

8. All Good People Here by Ashley Flowers, narrated by Brittany Pressley, Karissa Vacker and Ashley Flowers (Random House Audio)

9. The Winners by Fredrik Backman, narrated by Marin Ireland (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

