ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Lawyers: Arizona GOP chair pleaded Fifth to Jan. 6 panel

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZ51A_0iM2aDhv00

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions during a deposition of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, an attorney for the panel revealed Tuesday during a court hearing in Phoenix.

Attorney Eric Columbus told a federal judge that Ward asserted her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when she complied with a subpoena from the House committee.

The detail about Ward's deposition came at a hearing where lawyers urged a federal judge to block the committee from getting her phone records while she appeals. U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa ruled on Sept. 23 that Ward's arguments that her phone call records should be secret did not pass legal muster.

Ward attorney Laurin Mills cast the phone records fight as one with major implications for democracy, on par if not bigger than the violent insurrection that unfolded at the Capitol.

“This is the first time in American history that a select committee of the United State Congress controlled by one party has subpoenaed the records of the state chair of the rival party,” Mills said.

He said the outcome will set important precedent, not just for the current case but for others that will come when Republicans ultimately control Congress.

The House Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol is seeking phone records from just before the November 2020 election to Jan. 31, 2021. That would include a period where Ward was pushing for former President Donald Trump 's election defeat to be overturned and while Congress was set to certify the results.

Kelli Ward and her husband Michael Ward were presidential electors who would have voted for Trump in the Electoral College had he won Arizona. Both signed a document falsely claiming they were Arizona's true electors, despite Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Columbus said that investigators get telephone records all the time, and noted that congressional investigators can't arrest or charge anyone with a crime. And he noted Congress does not know all that is involved with Ward's action to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 win.

"Dr. Ward was deposed by the select committee and she declined to answer on every substantive question under her rights under the Fifth Amendment," he said. “There are other aspects of her involvement that are not at this point fully understood.”

Ward is hardly the first witness to refuse the committee’s questions. Others who have asserted their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination include Trump allies Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and lawyer John Eastman. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones also asserted his Fifth Amendment rights.

The committee has talked to more than 1,000 other witnesses, including many White House aides and several of Trump’s lawyers and confidants.

But Mills noted during the hearing that there is a parallel criminal investigation underway, and in the appeal her lawyers noted that she and the other 10 fake Arizona electors received grand jury subpoenas from the Department of Justice.

“All I can say is if we do this wrong, we will set a precedent that is worse than the Capitol riot,” Mills said.

Mills told the judge that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has set a briefing schedule and could decide the case as early as January. Columbus noted that will likely be too late, since the committee dissolves on Jan. 3, when the current congressional session ends.

The Wards say the subpoena should be quashed because it violates their First Amendment rights, violates House rules and exceeds the authority of the Jan. 6 committee. Humetewa rejected each argument in turn in her earlier ruling and is considering their request to block access during appeal.

Kelli Ward is a staunch Trump ally who has aggressively promoted the false claim that the election was stolen from him. In the days after the election, she pressured Republicans on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to investigate unsupported claims of fraud before election results were certified, according to text messages released by the county.

A spokesperson for the. 6 committee did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

———

Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed from Washington.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is

Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Congress, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Salon

“Perfect phone call”: Trump scrambles after Georgia DA floats “prison sentences” in election probe

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis indicated that as her investigation into voter fraud wraps up, she anticipates criminal charges. "The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences," Willis told reporters last week. Donald Trump responded in a formal statement from his political...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelli Ward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’

Representative Liz Cheney said that one House Republican who objected to the 2020 presidential election results before the January 6 riot reportedly called former president Donald Trump “orange Jesus”. Ms Cheney made the remarks at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington DC, for its Constitution Day event. The congresswoman said that on January 6, the day that the election results would be certified, Ms Cheney, who was then chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, went into the Republican cloakroom before the attack and saw sheets of paper laid out on the desk there that members...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree

CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Republican Party#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Lawyers#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Republican Party Chair#House#American#The United State Congress#The House Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

“Something weird is going on”: Speculation swirls as Trump abruptly flies to DC still in golf shoes

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. YouTuber Andrew Leyden was on his way to catch a glimpse of President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the Pentagon on Sunday evening when he received word from independent aircraft trackers that former President Donald Trump's private Cessna Citation II jet had taken off from Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey and landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in what appears to be an unannounced trip to the nation's capital.
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

857K+
Followers
182K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy