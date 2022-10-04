ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ alum Emma Caulfield Ford opens up about MS diagnosis

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Om019_0iM2Zohh00

Former " Buffy the Vampire Slayer " star Emma Caulfield Ford, known for playing Anya in the hit drama series, is opening up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

In an interview with Vanity Fair , the actress, 49, talked about her health battle for the first time and said that she wanted to go public with her diagnosis because of her daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3Zkf_0iM2Zohh00
Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Emma Caulfield as Anya stars in 20th Century Fox's "Buffy The Vampire Slayer Year 5."
MORE: Actress Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosis: 'I hope to give some hope to others'

"I'm so tired of not being honest," Caulfield Ford told the outlet. "And beyond that, my daughter has changed my perspective, as I think anybody who is a parent can attest. She's 6. She's just started first grade…. It got me thinking about her and how full of joy and active she is, and she's just a remarkable little creature."

In 2017, the actress married Mark Leslie Ford. The couple has a 6-year-old daughter named Knightley Lake.

Caulfield Ford said she first experienced symptoms of MS in 2010 while working on the TV series "Gigantic." She said prior to working on the series, she woke up one morning feeling a strange sensation on her face.

"The left side of my face felt like there were a million ants crawling on it," she said. "The feeling's gone and it's coming back like a rush of blood. Then it just sort of went, I wouldn't say completely numb, because I could still scratch it and feel my nails. But it was extremely dull."

She said that she went to her acupuncturist who performed a "pain test," and said there was a "lack of feeling." From there and the suggestion of her acupuncturist, she got an MRI done and met with a neurologist.

Caulfield Ford said the results from the MRI showed findings consistent with MS .

MORE: Selma Blair reveals she cried with relief at MS diagnosis after being 'not taken seriously' by doctors

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke , MS is "an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system."

MS "can range from relatively benign to somewhat disabling to devastating, as communication between the brain and other parts of the body is disrupted," according to the institute.

"The vast majority of patients are mildly affected, but in the worst cases, MS can render a person unable to write, speak or walk," its website states.

Doctors can diagnose MS in some patients after the onset of the illness, but in others, doctors may not be able to identify the cause of symptoms right away, according to the institute.

The group says there is currently no cure for MS, but steroid drugs may be prescribed to those with the disease to treat acute symptoms of an attack, including inflammation.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society says MS is not contagious or directly inherited, but "studies do indicate that genetic factors and certain environmental factors may make certain individuals more susceptible to the disease."

Caulfield Ford said that her father had MS but did not die from the disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITt5f_0iM2Zohh00
Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this June 29, 2021, file photo, Emma Caulfield Ford attends the Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow' Fan Event in Los Angeles.

"MS has been around in my sphere for a very, very long time," Caulfield Ford said. "I knew enough to be like, 'Oh, my God.' I'm trying to keep my s--- together and I've got to go back to work. So that was my first experience of keeping everything really quiet and showing up and just doing my job."

At first, Caulfield Ford said she didn't tell anyone, but updated some of her friends after feeling overwhelmed. Following her diagnosis, she said she underwent more tests and also was put on Betaseron , a prescription medicine used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

MORE: Selma Blair shares candid details of her life with MS: What to know about multiple sclerosis

Caulfield Ford said that she hopes her experience with MS helps others.

"If me talking about this offers some solace or encouragement to somebody who has it, that's so great… I don't own this condition. My experience is simply my own," she said. "I could never tell anybody else what to do if they have MS. I'm not an expert, I'm not a doctor. I am just me. This is how it feels for me."

Since "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Caulfield Ford has starred on many shows including "Once Upon a Time," "Fear the Walking Dead" and most recently, "WandaVision" as Dottie Jones/Sarah Proctor. Currently, she's reprising her "WandaVision" role for the new show, "Agatha: Coven of Chaos."

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche Opened Up About ‘Odd’ Ellen DeGeneres Romance In Memoir Written Before Her Death

In the year prior to her death at age 53 on Aug. 14, Anne Heche had been writing a memoir called ‘Call Me Anne,’ which includes intimate details about her 1990’s romance with Ellen DeGeneres, 64. After meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, the two women became one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter published excerpts from the book, and, among other claims, Anne wrote that she was “labeled outrageous” at the time because she “fell in love with a woman.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Emma Caulfield
HollywoodLife

‘Buffy’ Star Emma Caulfield Reveals She Has MS: ‘I Just Have To Keep Going’

Emma Caulfield has quietly been coping with MS for over a decade, but that hasn’t put her on the sidelines. The WandaVision actress revealed that she’s been living with Multiple Sclerosis since her 2010 diagnosis in a new interview with Vanity Fair. She also explained why she’s continued working and announced her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Kathryn Hahn’s upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16

Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
CELEBRITIES
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ants#Buffy The Vampire Slayer#Multiple Sclerosis#Vanity Fair
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank, 48, Announces She’s Expecting ‘Miracle’ Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

Two on the way! Hilary Swank announced that she and her husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. The Oscar winner, 48, revealed her pregnancy news during an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Alaska Daily star said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GMA

GMA

69K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy