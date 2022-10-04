Man swims four blocks to rescue his mother from her flooded home in Naples

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida last week and along with it came strong winds and a dangerous storm surge.

The storm surge from Hurricane Ian swarmed a neighborhood in Naples where Johnny Lauder and his mother Karen live. Johnny's home is just four blocks away from Karen's, a distance he swam to rescue her after Hurricane Ian flooded her home.

Lauder told 7 News reporter Michael Schwartz that his mother, who is 84 years old, refused to leave before the storm. He called her regularly for updates.

On one of those calls, Johnny learned the water in Karen's home was up to her stomach. He knew he needed to go rescue her.

According to Lauder, he made sure his family and pets were safe at his home, then jumped out the window into water that was already up to his chest.

As he swam, the former Chicago police officer captured it all on his phone. At one point he found a life jacket and floatation device and decided to utilize them to continue his journey. Along the way, Lauder sent selfies to his family. He said he was not worried about himself, but was worried about his family worrying about him.

The journey took about 40 minutes. When Lauder arrived at his mother's house he banged on the front door and heard her scream, he said he had a sigh of relief and panic. He then rushed to the back window and found his mother with water nearly up to her chin, but with a big smile on her face when she saw him. Lauder, and his son Xavier who followed in his footsteps, then brought Karen to safety.

Lauder said he would do what he did for anyone because it's what humans do. He also said he and his family are very fortunate. Although he lost his home and a few possessions, he didn't lose his family, his job, or his hope.

According to Lauder, his mother was taken to the hospital the next day to be treated for skin infections from the water and she is doing well. Lauder is now out of town and his family started a GoFundMe that has raised more than $10,000.