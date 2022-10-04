ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kelly warns 'wheels' could 'come off our democracy' while Masters tries to tie him to Biden in Arizona Senate debate

While trying to distance himself from his own party, Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly warned during an hour-long debate on Thursday that the "wheels" could "come off our democracy" if candidates like his GOP opponent, Trump-backed Blake Masters, are elected in November. But Masters aggressively pushed back on those attacks,...
ARIZONA STATE
Oath Keepers trial: Takeaways from week 1

The first week of the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers concluded Friday, with prosecutors and defense attorneys working to shape the narrative around what the extremist far-right group was planning in the lead-up to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. As they began their case,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Court filing reveals more details about what FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago

Among the items seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago were clemency requests, health care documents, IRS forms and paperwork that appears to be related to the 2020 election, according to a Justice Department list made public this week. The collection also included apparent communications about former President Donald Trump's business...
U.S. POLITICS
House GOP amps up talk about impeaching Biden's border chief, posing a test for McCarthy

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy will be swiftly confronted in a Republican majority with a politically dicey proposition gaining steam within his conference: Launching impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden's top official in charge of the southern border. Senior Republicans and a number of McCarthy allies are signaling little appetite...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michael Avenatti appeals conviction and sentence for stealing nearly $300,000 from Stormy Daniels

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti is appealing his sentence and conviction for stealing nearly $300,000 from his former client Stormy Daniels. Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty in February on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for forging Daniels' signature and redirecting portions of her book advance to cover his personal and business expenses.
CELEBRITIES
Here's who is not eligible for Biden's marijuana pardon

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime. There's historical precedent for mass application of the presidential pardon power, but the sheer size...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Who is Christian Walker, the son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker?

Christian Walker, the 23-year-old son of Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, has built a following as a conservative social media influencer after two years of creating videos in which he bashes liberals, feminists, abortion rights advocates, racial justice protesters, those celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month and more -- often while waiting in a Starbucks drive-through line.
GEORGIA STATE
Hillary Clinton Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Hillary Clinton, 2016 Democratic nominee for President. The first woman in American history to be nominated by a major party, Clinton is also a former secretary of state. Birth date: October 26, 1947. Birth place: Chicago, Illinois. Birth name: Hillary Diane Rodham. Father:...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Two Russians detained in Alaska were seeking asylum to avoid draft

Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska's St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia's draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine. "The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of Russia to...
ALASKA STATE
A young woman's death in Iran has sparked an uprising. News organizations are grappling with how to cover it

Nationwide protests have gripped Iran for weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by the government's morality police for apparently not wearing her hijab properly. Her death has sparked violent clashes between demonstrators and authorities, reportedly leaving scores dead. The uprising has received...
PUBLIC SAFETY

