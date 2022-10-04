Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti is appealing his sentence and conviction for stealing nearly $300,000 from his former client Stormy Daniels. Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty in February on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for forging Daniels' signature and redirecting portions of her book advance to cover his personal and business expenses.

