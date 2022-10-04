Read full article on original website
Kelly warns 'wheels' could 'come off our democracy' while Masters tries to tie him to Biden in Arizona Senate debate
While trying to distance himself from his own party, Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly warned during an hour-long debate on Thursday that the "wheels" could "come off our democracy" if candidates like his GOP opponent, Trump-backed Blake Masters, are elected in November. But Masters aggressively pushed back on those attacks,...
Oath Keepers leader was in touch with US Secret Service in late 2020, former Oath Keeper testifies
A former North Carolina leader of the Oath Keepers testified Thursday that he believed Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the organization, was in touch with a Secret Service agent in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election. The man, John Zimmerman, has not been charged with a crime. According...
Trump's multimillion-dollar defense attorney joins Florida firm with longstanding GOP ties
Former President Donald Trump's multimillion-dollar defense attorney has joined a Florida firm with ties to the former President, according to a person familiar with the arrangement and new court filings. Chris Kise, who has already collected $3 million in fees from Trump, has joined Continental PLLC, a boutique Miami-based law...
Federal prosecutors weighing charges on two fronts in Hunter Biden investigation
Federal prosecutors believe they could charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement but a final decision still has not yet been made by the US attorney in Delaware, according to sources familiar with the matter. The case against Biden narrowed earlier this year, and was a matter...
Oath Keepers trial: Takeaways from week 1
The first week of the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers concluded Friday, with prosecutors and defense attorneys working to shape the narrative around what the extremist far-right group was planning in the lead-up to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. As they began their case,...
Court filing reveals more details about what FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago
Among the items seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago were clemency requests, health care documents, IRS forms and paperwork that appears to be related to the 2020 election, according to a Justice Department list made public this week. The collection also included apparent communications about former President Donald Trump's business...
Fulton County prosecutor investigating Trump aims for indictments as soon as December
The Georgia prosecutor leading an investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election is aiming to quickly wrap up the grand jury's work after the midterm elections and could begin issuing indictments as early as December, sources familiar with the situation tell CNN. Fulton...
Mandela Barnes has signaled support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE -- despite ad claiming otherwise
Wisconsin Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes has previously signaled his support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE, according to a review by CNN's KFile, despite claiming otherwise in a recent ad in which he speaks directly to the camera to defend his record on those issues. "Look, we knew...
Prosecutors argue Graham should have to testify before grand jury in Georgia 2020 investigation
The Fulton County district attorney's office is pushing back on Sen. Lindsey Graham's ongoing efforts to quash a grand jury subpoena, saying his testimony is "essential" and could reveal more information about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Graham, a...
House GOP amps up talk about impeaching Biden's border chief, posing a test for McCarthy
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy will be swiftly confronted in a Republican majority with a politically dicey proposition gaining steam within his conference: Launching impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden's top official in charge of the southern border. Senior Republicans and a number of McCarthy allies are signaling little appetite...
Federal appeals court rules 2012 DACA memo unlawful and sends case back to consider Biden administration version
A federal appeals court largely upheld a district court ruling finding that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful but sent the case back to the lower court to decide the legality of a new rule fortifying the program. DACA, created in 2012, was intended to provide...
Michael Avenatti appeals conviction and sentence for stealing nearly $300,000 from Stormy Daniels
Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti is appealing his sentence and conviction for stealing nearly $300,000 from his former client Stormy Daniels. Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty in February on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for forging Daniels' signature and redirecting portions of her book advance to cover his personal and business expenses.
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
The real-life 'Inventing Anna' could be released from jail soon. She's still fighting deportation
A judge has ruled that Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress Netflix's "Inventing Anna" is based on, can be released from jail on bond while she fights deportation -- if certain conditions are met. According to court records, Immigration Judge Charles Conroy found this week that Sorokin can be released on...
Here's who is not eligible for Biden's marijuana pardon
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime. There's historical precedent for mass application of the presidential pardon power, but the sheer size...
Who is Christian Walker, the son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker?
Christian Walker, the 23-year-old son of Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, has built a following as a conservative social media influencer after two years of creating videos in which he bashes liberals, feminists, abortion rights advocates, racial justice protesters, those celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month and more -- often while waiting in a Starbucks drive-through line.
Hillary Clinton Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Hillary Clinton, 2016 Democratic nominee for President. The first woman in American history to be nominated by a major party, Clinton is also a former secretary of state. Birth date: October 26, 1947. Birth place: Chicago, Illinois. Birth name: Hillary Diane Rodham. Father:...
Two Russians detained in Alaska were seeking asylum to avoid draft
Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska's St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia's draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine. "The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of Russia to...
Biden's nuclear warning not based on new intelligence but opens a window into real worries inside the White House
President Joe Biden's stark warning Thursday night that the world faces the highest prospect of nuclear war in 60 years was not based on any new intelligence about Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions or changes in Russia's nuclear posture, multiple US officials told CNN. The US still has seen no...
A young woman's death in Iran has sparked an uprising. News organizations are grappling with how to cover it
Nationwide protests have gripped Iran for weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by the government's morality police for apparently not wearing her hijab properly. Her death has sparked violent clashes between demonstrators and authorities, reportedly leaving scores dead. The uprising has received...
