DeMarcus Cousins wants back in the NBA but is there a team for him?

It's less than two weeks before the first game of the NBA season, and former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins still doesn't have a team. In an interview with Chris Haynes, Cousins admitted he'd made mistakes, but argued that the positives he brings a team outweigh the negatives. But does any NBA team feel the same way?
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #10 Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler consistently leads his teams to the playoffs and sometimes more, which has been clearly displayed during his tenure with the Miami Heat. His talents were again broadcasted to the world when the Heat took down the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs, earning the Heat a bid to the Eastern Conference Finals. Two seasons ago, Butler also took Miami to the NBA Finals, but they fell short to the Los Angeles Lakers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
A tough mental shift: EuroBasket star one week, NBA supporting role the next

EuroBasket has many upsides for NBA players who participate: It whips them into shape just ahead of NBA training camp; it tests them in the cauldron of high-stakes basketball rarely found outside the NBA playoffs; and it gives certain players a chance to star in a role that they might not always get in the world's most-talented league.
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves

Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Predicting who will lead the NBA in 3-pointers made in 2022-23 season

Three-pointers are the name of the game. Long-distance shooting has revolutionized the modern NBA as more and more teams are focused on spacing the floor and attempting 3-pointers. Of course, you can’t mention 3-pointers without bringing up Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s imprint in that regard, and he’s expected...
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?

Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
