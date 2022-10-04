Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins wants back in the NBA but is there a team for him?
It's less than two weeks before the first game of the NBA season, and former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins still doesn't have a team. In an interview with Chris Haynes, Cousins admitted he'd made mistakes, but argued that the positives he brings a team outweigh the negatives. But does any NBA team feel the same way?
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin Pays Tribute To Dennis Rodman By Wearing No. 91 For The Boston Celtics
Blake Griffin is truly in the final stages of his NBA career after a 2-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets that saw Griffin fall out of the rotation by the end of it. He is a veteran that is willing to sign on a minimum, so has a lot to provide to a contending team with very little risk.
lastwordonsports.com
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #10 Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler consistently leads his teams to the playoffs and sometimes more, which has been clearly displayed during his tenure with the Miami Heat. His talents were again broadcasted to the world when the Heat took down the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs, earning the Heat a bid to the Eastern Conference Finals. Two seasons ago, Butler also took Miami to the NBA Finals, but they fell short to the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron James explains why he wants to buy an NBA team in Las Vegas after he retires
LeBron James praised Las Vegas fans and hoped NBA commissioner Adam Silver would listen to his appeal to one day buy a Vegas expansion team.
LeBron James makes ownership pitch to NBA commissioner: "I want the team here" in Las Vegas
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made a direct appeal to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about owning an expansion team in Las Vegas one day. In a postgame news conference after the Lakers' loss against the Phoenix Suns at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, he made his intentions in Sin City clear to Silver.
Spurs rookie goes viral for his look similar to 1 NBA legend
The vibe of one San Antonio Spurs rookie looks pretty darn familiar. Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan has been going viral during the first few days of training camp and the preseason for his interesting look. Sochan has his hair dyed pink and blue and wears the No. 10 — naturally inviting comparisons to Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.
Bulls' Coby White's Knee MRI Clean, on Track to Play Vs. Nuggets
White's knee MRI clean, on track to play vs. Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A precautionary MRI on Coby White's left knee revealed no structural damage and the fourth-year guard is on track to play Friday when the Chicago Bulls host the Denver Nuggets for each teams' second preseason game.
Bulls' Patrick Williams Has Aggression at Top of Improvement Areas
Williams has aggression at top of improvement areas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams readily admits it: He did not play as well as he hoped to in the Chicago Bulls' preseason-opening 129-125 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The all-important third-year forward played 17 minutes,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Derrick Jones Jr. Viewed His Bulls' Return as ‘No Brainer'
Why Jones Jr. viewed return to Bulls as 'no brainer' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When last season ended, Derrick Jones Jr.’s return to the Chicago Bulls wouldn’t have been considered a slam dunk. But the 2020 Slam Dunk champion from the NBA All-Star game at the...
Draymond Green's history of heated altercations with NBA players
Draymond Green has had a history of physical altercations throughout his NBA career. Wednesday's altercation with Jordan Poole led to the two being separated during practice.
FOX Sports
A tough mental shift: EuroBasket star one week, NBA supporting role the next
EuroBasket has many upsides for NBA players who participate: It whips them into shape just ahead of NBA training camp; it tests them in the cauldron of high-stakes basketball rarely found outside the NBA playoffs; and it gives certain players a chance to star in a role that they might not always get in the world's most-talented league.
LeBron James makes plea to Adam Silver to own Las Vegas NBA team
LAS VEGAS — LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch. James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — has sent another crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver, reminding him of his plans.
Yardbarker
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Suns Fall Out of Top Tier in ESPN's NBA Rankings
ESPN's Zach Lowe left the Phoenix Suns out of the league's top tier of teams heading into the new season.
Predicting who will lead the NBA in 3-pointers made in 2022-23 season
Three-pointers are the name of the game. Long-distance shooting has revolutionized the modern NBA as more and more teams are focused on spacing the floor and attempting 3-pointers. Of course, you can’t mention 3-pointers without bringing up Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s imprint in that regard, and he’s expected...
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
NBC Chicago
