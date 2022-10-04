Read full article on original website
Qatar World Cup: Paris becomes latest city to boycott broadcasting of 2022 tournament
Paris will not broadcast World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar. It follows similar moves by other French cities, despite France going in as the defending champion. Pierre Rabadan, deputy...
France: Oscar winners cut off their hair for Iran protesters
PARIS — (AP) — Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French screen and music stars, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday in support of protesters in Iran. “For freedom,” Binoche said as she hacked a large...
Brazil Lands No. 1 FIFA Ranking Ahead of World Cup Qatar 2022
Brazil lands No. 1 FIFA ranking ahead of 2022 Qatar World Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brazil is officially the team to beat at the 2022 World Cup. The five-time tournament champions earned the No. 1 spot in FIFA’s final rankings ahead of this year’s event in Qatar. They are followed by Belgium, Argentina and defending champion France, respectively. Further down in the list, the U.S. men’s national team landed at No. 16.
Lionel Messi Says 2022 World Cup in Qatar Will Be His Last
Lionel Messi says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lionel Messi’s World Cup career will come to an end in Qatar. The 35-year-old Argentinian megastar said on Thursday that the 2022 World Cup will be his last. “This will be...
FIFA World Cup Winners by Year
Brazil leads FIFA World Cup winners by year list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Club soccer may be back in full swing, but the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is looming on the horizon to take over the international soccer scene in six short weeks. The World Cup...
EXCLUSIVE: Trump second term would bring back 'best-ever' relationship with Hungary, foreign minister says
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Hungary would likely benefit from seeing former President Trump return to office as the two countries enjoyed the "best-ever political relationship" during his administration, the Hungarian foreign minister told Fox News Digital. "Definitely, we work together with those who are elected here in the...
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks that crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of Iran.
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy
Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
Saudi Arabia chosen to host 2029 Asian Winter Games near futuristic city project Neom
The Saudi candidacy was the only bidder for the continent's Winter Games, which have not been held since 2017 due to the Olympic Council of Asia struggling to find hosts. The bid centres on Trojena, which is planned to be a year-round ski resort by 2026 and the first outdoor ski resort in the Gulf, and the OCA confirmed on Tuesday it has been named as host.
Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for major surgery
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An 85-year-old Iranian-American detained for six years in Iran on what the U.S. says were specious espionage charges left the country and was flown to Oman and then to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday for urgent medical treatment. A lawyer for Baquer...
1 dead as police, fans clash outside Argentine soccer match
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — At least one person died while police clashed with soccer fans trying to push into an Argentine league match Thursday night, and the referee stopped the game as clouds of tear gas spread inside the stadium. Authorities and witnesses said fans of the home team, Gimnasia y Esgrima, struggled to enter an already full stadium, and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas trying to get the crowd to retreat. The incident came less than a week after the use of tear gas outside a soccer match in Indonesia set off a stampede that left 131 people dead. Nine minutes into Thursday night’s match between Gimnasia and Boca Juniors, referee Hernán Mastrángelo suspended play. The league said on Twitter that he acted because of the lack of security.
Newcastle’s Saudi takeover one year on - what has changed?
Newcastle United’s new owners celebrate a year in charge at St James’ Park on Friday.To the black and white faithful, who had willed someone, anyone to buy out Mike Ashley after years of watching the club drift, their presence is cause for hope and excitement, while, beyond Tyneside, there remains discomfort.Here, the PA news agency take a look at what has changed on Gallowgate over the last 12 months.The hierarchyWhen Amanda Staveley’s consortium, which comprises the financier’s PCP Capital Partners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the Reuben Brothers, completed their £305million takeover on 7 October last year, they took...
Hungary, Austria and Serbia work together to stem migration
BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Austria and Serbia met Monday in Budapest to find solutions on how to stem the increasing number of migrants arriving in Europe, among them many young men from India. The three leaders agreed to take joint action to control the new arrivals along the migration route that leads through Serbia. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters after the meeting that the joint action plan would include increased police cooperation along the borders as well as supporting Serbia when it comes to deporting migrants back to their home countries. “We will directly support Serbia to carry out repatriations and not only support technical know-how, but also do everything possible that is necessary, and financially support them,” Nehammer said.
Amnesty International raise new Saudi Arabia concerns – one year on from Newcastle deal
Human rights campaigners have renewed their accusations of “sportswashing” and calls for more stringent Premier League rules as Newcastle prepare to mark a year under Saudi-backed ownership.Amanda Staveley’s consortium, in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund holds an 80 per cent stake, completed its £305million takeover at St James’ Park on October 7 last year, and the club has been transformed on and off the pitch since.However ahead of Friday’s anniversary, Amnesty International has highlighted its ongoing concerns over human rights abuses in the Gulf state having voiced its objections during the sale process, with particular reference to the killing...
French President Emmanuel Macron's top aide is charged with conflict of interest after 'failing to disclose links to a shipping giant' in corruption probe
French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff has been charged with a conflict of interest, the chief financial crimes prosecutor said Monday. Alexis Kohler, Macron's closest and most influential adviser, was indicted by the national financial crimes prosecutor over a conflict of interest relating to his alleged links with Swiss-Italian shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the prosecutor's office said.
Germany, Spain Stick to Plan to Build New Gas Pipeline Despite French Opposition
(Reuters) — Germany and Spain are sticking to their plan to build a new gas pipeline across the Pyrenees in defiance of French opposition, a joint action plan showed, as the leaders of the two European nations met in the northern Spanish city of La Coruna. The meeting between...
Paris joins other French cities in World Cup TV boycott
Local authorities will not broadcast matches in protest at human rights and environmental abuses in Qatar
Russia-Ukraine war – live: ‘Putin is not joking’ about nuclear weapons, Biden warns
US president Joe Biden has warned that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.“We have not faced the prospect of armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” Mr Biden said.The US president said he knew his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin very well.“He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly...
'Woman. Life. Freedom': Thousands march in Paris to back Iran protests
Thousands of people marched in Paris on Sunday to condemn Iran's Islamic leadership in a giant show of solidarity with the protests that erupted there after the death in custody of young Mahsa Amini. They chanted "death to the Islamic republic!"
