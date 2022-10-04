ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Election security: Miami Valley elections officials prepare polls for early voting

By Allison Gens
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNLh1_0iM2Xq9V00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Boards of elections officials from across the Miami Valley came to Dayton Tuesday to talk all-things general election, especially early voting and what is being done to ensure this election is secure.

2022 Primary Election voter’s guide: Early voting begins

Boards of Elections officials are getting ready for the third statewide election cycle of the year. Preparations for the November 8 general election were already going on during the August special primary.

“We’ve got all the items checked off of our list,” Miami County Board of Elections Director Laura Bruns said. “So far, we’re in good shape, we’re ready for early voting to start next week.”

Early voting polling locations will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12 for the start of early voting.

Boards of elections will have their early voting locations open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those hours and days will increase closer to Election Day.

With big races on the ballot, like Ohio governor, and U.S. senate, elections officials expect even the polls to be busy.

“We do think it will be on par for a regular gubernatorial, maybe up a little bit. So we’re we’re talking mid-50s, if not up to 60-some odd percent turnout that we would be hoping for,” Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek said.

Along with early voting, absentee ballots will go out October 12.

With concerns and mistrust around the voting process, Ohio Secretary of State Liason Kenny Henning said making Ohio’s elections secure is a top priority.

Early voting underway for November election

“It’s something that is ever changing,” Henning said. “There’s no one fix solution for cyber security. It’s always evolving, and with that, you have to be evolving best practices to combat it.”

Elections officials said it takes weeks of testing, training and preparing before an election can happen.

If you drop off an absentee ballot to a county’s drop location, each ballot drop box is monitored by video surveillance. The box is double locked, and is only accessible by one republican and one democrat who empty the box at least once a day.

Any handling of ballots or voting machines is done by a bipartisan team. No ballots are counted until election night.

“Once the early voting begins and there’s ballots coming in, it is a team that goes and handles those ballots together, and then they’re secured in a unique location,” Rezabek said.

There’s additional security measures boards of elections go through every election. All machines and tabulators are checked and tested. Every ballot’s signature is hand-checked and verified. If the a red flag is raised, the voter will receive a notice to correct it, or the vote it not counted.

For more information about what Ohio does to secure its elections, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 4

Related
wksu.org

A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election

Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Miami County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
Dayton, OH
Elections
State
Ohio State
Cleveland.com

GOP rule has hobbled Ohio, hurt Ohioans

As Ohioans vote this year, we should all be aware of the high costs of having had Republicans control the state for most of the past 30 years. Ohio’s median family income, according to the U.S. Census, is $58,116, while the national average is $64,994; Ohio families are more than $6,800 below the average.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Security#Voting Machines#Miami Valley#Election Local#Boards Of Elections
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the past two weeks. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Indiana Capital Chronicle

The GOP brand is burning down

Indiana GOP chairman Kyle Hupfer has a real problem on his hands. Wait a minute, that’s not accurate. Hupfer’s hands are full of them.   Really? How much trouble could the Republican chairman have in a state like Indiana? His party controls all of state government. Being in charge doesn’t sound like any trouble at all.  […] The post The GOP brand is burning down appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Veterans confused, educators concerned over bill to let vets teach without background in education

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A new bill in the Ohio Senate that is aiming to curb the teacher […] The post Veterans confused, educators concerned over bill to let vets teach without background in education appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy