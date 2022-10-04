Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
markerzone.com
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS CONTINUE TO PAY FOR STAN BOWMAN'S BLUNDERS
Stan Bowman's time as GM is like the wildest roller coaster ever. Hired in 2009, Bowman led the Chicago Blackhawks through three Stanley Cups, two gigantic sexual assault scandals, a few great moves, and several terrible moves. The Blackhawks' organization is in shambles after the fallout from the 2010 scandal...
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?
Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
markerzone.com
2022 FIRST ROUND PICK AMONG THOSE CUT BY CANADIENS ON TUESDAY
Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've made seven cuts to their training camp roster. Among those players are 2022 first round pick Filip Mesar and 2019 third round pick Mattias Norlinder. Both Mesar and Norlinder have been assigned to the Laval Rocket...
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Boeser resumes skating for Canucks
Sturm doesn't play for Sharks in Global Series Challenge; Perunovich of Blues to have shoulder surgery. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vancouver Canucks. Brock Boeser has resumed skating and...
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Offense Struggles Again in Loss to Wild
10 observations: Hawks offense struggles in loss to Wild originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Minnesota Wild 4-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday in their fifth preseason game. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were...
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
‘It's Not Right': Players Want More From NHL Against Racism
For too long, Matt Dumba felt he was on his own dealing with racial taunts directed at him as a youngster growing up in Saskatchewan. It was no different for Dumba as an adult, one of just a handful of minority players in the National Hockey League. Even in a circle of his fellow players, the Minnesota defenseman was alone in dropping to one knee on a global stage to silently protest systemic racism.
Bulls' Coby White's Knee MRI Clean, on Track to Play Vs. Nuggets
White's knee MRI clean, on track to play vs. Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A precautionary MRI on Coby White's left knee revealed no structural damage and the fourth-year guard is on track to play Friday when the Chicago Bulls host the Denver Nuggets for each teams' second preseason game.
Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev exits exhibition game against Panthers
Regardless of the score, the biggest success of a preseason game is coming out of it healthy, and the Lightning had a scare in Thursday’s exhibition game against the Florida Panthers. Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev did not play a shift in the second period. There was no immediate update on...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Kane, Guttman, Reichel, Richardson
As the preseason winds down for the Chicago Blackhawks, there continue to be some important decisions being made regarding what this team will look like by the time the games that actually matter get underway. Nevertheless, those battling to make an impression have certainly done their part to this point. Even if the team as a whole still doesn’t quite look ready to compete.
Bulls' Patrick Williams Has Aggression at Top of Improvement Areas
Williams has aggression at top of improvement areas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams readily admits it: He did not play as well as he hoped to in the Chicago Bulls' preseason-opening 129-125 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The all-important third-year forward played 17 minutes,...
Yardbarker
Colton Dach to Make Blackhawks Preseason Debut Tonight
The Chicago Blackhawks return to preseason action Thursday when they visit the Minnesota Wild. Forward Colton Dach will finally make his debut after missing the first four exhibition contests due to a concussion. Dach suffered the concussion in the first game of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase on Sept. 16....
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Capitals Wednesday
Detroit focused on 'process over outcome' throughout 2022-23 preseason. The Detroit Red Wings will face the Washington Capitals Wednesday night from Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
NHL
Canes Assign Five Players To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos and Lane Pederson and defenseman Maxime Lajoie to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes' training camp...
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Blackhawks to start 2022 season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -398, Blackhawks +308; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche open the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado went 56-19-7 overall and 23-8-5 in division play last season. The Avalanche scored 67 power-play goals last season on 278 chances for a 24.1% success rate.
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit
For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
