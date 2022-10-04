ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

UPDATE: Verizon customer delays with 911 calls resolved in Leon County

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PkLej_0iM2X64g00

In a news release from Consolidated Dispatch Agency 9-1-1 Emergency Communications of Tallahassee Leon County Florida, we're told, "the State 9-1-1 Coordinator has advised the Verizon service issues interfering with 9-1-1 calls has been resolved. Within the City of Tallahassee and Leon County, the 9-1-1 Emergency Communications system is working properly."

———————————————————————————————————————

The Consolidated Dispatch Agency (CDA) has received reports from Verizon customers in Tallahassee and Leon County, claiming to experience significant delays in connecting to 911.

CDA encourages Verizon users to call the CDA's nonemergency number at 850-606-5800 for both emergency and nonemergency services during the 911 Verizon outage. Verizon users may also text 911.

911 Emergency Communication Operators at the CDA can dial back (reverse 911) and connect with those who have called 911 for help.

The CDA is reportedly remaining in contact with emergency officials at the state level to help assess the Verizon outage and will provide updates regarding the situation.

Comments / 0

Related
ecbpublishing.com

From the superintendent’s desk: Safety First

We should all feel blessed that Hurricane Ian did not knock on our doors last week. Like you, our school district family sends up prayers and good wishes for all our Florida neighbors to the south. When a hurricane heads our way, there are many things for districts across Florida...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
thefamuanonline.com

Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?

While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 6, 2022

Deonte McKnight, 29, Sneads, Florida: Concealed weapon: Marianna Police Department. John Holland, 59, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
MARIANNA, FL
valdostatoday.com

Underserved Valdosta communities receive funding for healthcare

VALDOSTA – Barnes Healthcare Services partnered with Open Hand Atlanta to received $220K donation for underserved Valdosta Communities. Barnes Healthcare Services, a complex healthcare provider offering chronic disease management programs, and partner Open Hand Atlanta received a portion of the Empowering Health grant of $220,000 from UnitedHealthcare. Barnes was one of six community-based organizations in Georgia awarded funding to help expand access to care for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Verizon Customers#Cda#9 1 1#Business Industry#Linus Business#Emergency Communications
WALB 10

VLPRA launches new recruitment brand

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) wants to lure more people to the area and they’ve got a new marketing plan in place to do so. VLPRA is launching a new recruitment brand to keep Title-town flourishing. After years of successfully bringing youth and adult sports tournaments, VLPRA felt like it was time to step it up a notch.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Brooks Co. felon convicted of distributing drugs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County felon was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, was convicted of...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Former Olive Garden employee arrested in Valdosta arson

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A former Olive Garden employee was charged with arson after setting another employee’s car on fire, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Darien Brooks, 27, was arrested for second-degree arson. On Oct. 2, at around 1:15 p.m., Valdosta officers and Valdosta firefighters responded to Olive...
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
WCTV

Drug trafficking charges against Gadsden County man dropped

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Cocaine trafficking charges against Michael Hatten have just been dropped, Gadsden County court records show. Hatten was arrested in July after a joint narcotics investigation by FDLE, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Court records show both felony...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Kilgore family to rally on 8th anniversary of brother’s broad daylight murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of Wakulla County murder victim Jodi Kilgore plans to hold a courthouse rally on Thursday, the eighth anniversary of his killing. Jodi Kilgore was found stabbed to death in the front yard of his home on the morning of Oct. 6, 2014. His case has yet to be solved. Every year, his family, friends, and community members gather in front of the Wakulla County Courthouse off Crawfordville Highway to rally for ‘Justice for Jodi.’
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy