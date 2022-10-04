Read full article on original website
EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
digitalspy.com
Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie
Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
Bros Star Luke Macfarlane Talks Longtime Friendship with Brothers and Sisters Husband Matthew Rhys
"He is one of my favorite actors that I've ever worked with. I think that's why our storyline connected with people," Macfarlane says of his bond with Rhys They say you never forget your first fictional husband, and that's certainly true for Brothers and Sisters costars Luke Macfarlane and Matthew Rhys. Although 11 years have passed since the actors played husbands on the beloved ABC drama, they've remained close friends. "Matthew Rhys is truly a gentleman, he really is," Macfarlane tells PEOPLE. "He's one of my favorite actors that I've ever worked with....
Al Pacino has been cast in the drama Billy Knight alongside Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers who will play grad school students
Al Pacino has been cast in the independent drama Billy Knight. The film, about graduate school students who want to become filmmakers, will be the feature film debut of writer-director Alec Griffen Roth, according to Deadline. Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton and Diana Silver - who is best known for...
FBI's Jeremy Sisto Talks Jubal's 'Complicated' Decision About His Son And Giving 'Multiple Versions' Of His Performance
Jubal was facing the highest of stakes with his son in grave danger, and FBI's Jeremy Sisto opened up about the episode.
Adam Faison endured 'grueling' 'Hellraiser' shoot
"Hellraiser" actor Adam Faison discusses the behind-the-scenes process to convey his character's torture scene.
Collider
'Moonlighting': Bruce Willis' First Starring Role Is Coming to Streaming
Glenn Caron's big announcement from October 3 is no longer a tease. He announced on Twitter on October 5 that Moonlighting is "getting ready for streaming" and will make its way to a streaming platform. In the tweet, Caron mentioned that he and Disney put their heads together and have come up with a plan, which led people to speculate a Moonlighting reboot was in the works. But with the news that he wants to put the series on a streaming service, this excited fans, with some saying the show left a big impression on them and that they were looking forward to seeing it once more.
'Savage Town': 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Co-Animator Lighthouse Studios Developing Crime Drama Series Based On Graphic Novel
EXCLUSIVE: Ireland's Lighthouse Studios is developing its first original series, Savage Town. The 2D-animated crime drama is based on a graphic novel co-authored by Marvel comic book artist Declan Shalvey (Injection, All Star Batman, MoonKnight) and Philip Barrett (Matter, Where's Larry), along with colorist Jordie Bellaire (Injection, Pretty Deadly). Marcus Fleming, who wrote Dominion Creek for Ireland's TG4 and Netflix UK and political drama The Running Mate, is Head Writer. Savage Town is loosely based on real events in Ireland at the turn of the 21st century during a period of economic growth known as the Celtic Tiger, which transformed it from one of...
A Season 4 'FBI' Episode About Jubal's Son Is Finally Airing Months Later — Let's Meet the Actor Who Plays Him
Caleb Reese Paul, who plays Jubal's son, Tyler, on FBI, is getting another moment in the spotlight on the CBS procedural. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, CBS is finally airing FBI's Season 4 finale, which was originally scheduled to air on May 24 but got pulled after that same day's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. And that episode, "Prodigal Son," has a major storyline for Tyler.
startattle.com
Matriarch (2022 movie) Hulu, Horror, trailer, release date
Afflicted with a mysterious disease after surviving an overdose, a woman returns to her childhood home to confront her personal demons but instead discovers a real one. Startattle.com – Matriarch 2022. Starring : Jemima Rooper / Kate Dickie. Genre : Horror. Country : United States. Language : English. Director...
Spoiler Alert Movie Trailer: Here's Your First Look at the Film Adaptation of Michael Ausiello's Memoir
Focus Features on Thursday released a trailer for Spoiler Alert, the film adaptation of TVLine founder Michael Ausiello's 2017 memoir, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies. Those of you who have been following Michael's reporting for any significant span of time are likely familiar with his memoir, which chronicles his husband Kit Cowan's diagnosis with a rare and merciless form of neuroendocrine cancer and the 11 months that followed (leading to Kit's passing in February 2015).
startattle.com
So Help Me Todd (Season 1 Episode 2) "Co-Pilot", Marcia Gay Harden, trailer, release date
Margaret and Todd work two seemingly unrelated cases, only to discover a key piece of information in the details of Todd's humorously boring civil case could help Margaret's high-profile client. Startattle.com – So Help Me Todd | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: "Co-Pilot". Release date: October...
