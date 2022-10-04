Glenn Caron's big announcement from October 3 is no longer a tease. He announced on Twitter on October 5 that Moonlighting is "getting ready for streaming" and will make its way to a streaming platform. In the tweet, Caron mentioned that he and Disney put their heads together and have come up with a plan, which led people to speculate a Moonlighting reboot was in the works. But with the news that he wants to put the series on a streaming service, this excited fans, with some saying the show left a big impression on them and that they were looking forward to seeing it once more.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO