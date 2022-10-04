Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans all say same thing as frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo sees Rashford and Martial score minutes after coming on
CRISTIANO RONALDO saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score within minutes of coming on for Manchester United against Omonia while he toiled for no reward. Ronaldo has been dropped by new United boss Erik ten Hag with the superstar starting just once in the Premier League and only picked in the XI for Europa League games.
Liverpool selling Sadio Mane was ‘worst business ever’ and is reason behind shocking defence, slams Merson
ARSENAL legend Paul Merson reckons selling Sadio Mane was Liverpool's worse ever piece of business. The winger ended his six-year stay at Anfield in June when he joined Bayern Munich in a £35m deal. Mane won six trophies during his time on Merseyside, including the Premier League and Champions...
Mo Salah Closes In On UCL Record By Scoring Landmark Liverpool Goal In Win Over Rangers
Salah scored his 35th Champions League goal for Liverpool in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Rangers at Anfield.
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Penalty As Liverpool Go Two Up Against Rangers
Liverpool went 1-0 up early on in the first half and have continued to push froward since with no reward. Darwin Nunez has been at the end of most chances but an inspired Allan McGregor has done all he can to keep his side in the match. Unfortunately for the...
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Free-Kick Gives Liverpool Lead Against Rangers In Champions League
Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold's sublime free-kick give Liverpool an early lead in the Champions League against Rangers.
Fans all say same thing as Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in stands to watch Liverpool host Rangers in Champions League
FANS were saying the same thing after Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted in the stands at Anfield. The legendary former Manchester United manager was spotted taking his seat in the directors’ box seconds before Liverpool’s Champions League showdown with Rangers. Fergie, of course, grew up in Glasgow and...
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Key stats
Manchester United will be the third English Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in major Uefa competition, after Arsenal in the 1994-95 Cup Winners’ Cup and Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup. The Cypriot side lost all four matches. This will be Manchester United’s first ever European...
Liverpool vs. Rangers result & highlights as hosts ease to Champions League win
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Liverpool kept their Champions League campaign on track with a much-needed 2-0 win over Rangers. The Reds quickly quickly consigned Saturday's disappointing 3-3 draw with Brighton to the past as they dominated Gio van Bronckhorst's men en route to victory. A comfortable evening got off to...
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record
Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws. After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).
Report: Luis Suarez In Talks With Steven Gerrard's Former Club
Former Liverpool player could be about to make a move to the MLS after spell at Nacional.
Report: Jurgen Klopp Could Change Liverpool Formation For Rangers Clash
Liverpool manager considering a change in tactics for UEFA Champions League clash according to a report.
Chelsea eases Champions League concerns by dismantling Milan
LONDON (AP) — Another goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. A first clean sheet. A comprehensive dismantling of the Italian champions in a must-win game. Chelsea might be starting to click under recently hired manager Graham Potter. The English team eased some of its early concerns in the Champions League by...
What’s a marquee? Nani and Charlie Austin embracing new A-Leagues role
You may have heard this one before, but this season is make or break for the A-Leagues. A potentially future-defining moment for competition, an opportunity for its administrators to grow the sport and relaunch it into the public consciousness. Again. After limping through 2021-22, which began with such promise only...
Manchester United report: Club will not block Cristiano Ronaldo exit in January
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag left Ronaldo on the bench for Sunday's chastening derby defeat to Manchester City
Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 games, investigation finds
A chess player at the centre of a cheating row gripping the game "likely" cheated in more than 100 games online, according to an investigation. Hans Niemann has been accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen of cheating, though no evidence has been presented. Now an investigation by Chess.com says it...
Liverpool report: Reds in offer for incredible Colombian wonderkid
Liverpool could be set to add another Colombian to their ranks in a bid to boost their depth
