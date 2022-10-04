Read full article on original website
Related
Schulenburg AD/head coach put on administrative leave for acting ‘in an unprofessional manner’
SCHULENBURG, Texas – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Schulenburg ISD placed Athletic Director Walter Brock on administrative leave, pending an investigation into incidents that occurred during the varsity football game between Schulenburg High School and Hearne High School. The District named Gilbert Price Interim Head Coach while Brock is on...
kwhi.com
BURTON LADY PANTHERS GET THREE SET SWEEP OVER SOMERVILLE
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team continue to roll in district as they beat Somerville last (Tuesday) night. The Lady Panthers won each of the sets 25-15, 25-8, and 25-18. The win improves Burton to 3-0 in district which is good for first place. Meanwhile, Somerville drops to 0-3 in...
mysoutex.com
Cuero rolls past Trojans 83-28
The Cuero Gobblers rolled up 744 yards of offense and finished with 34 fourth-quarter points in an 82-38 non-district victory over the Beeville Trojans in Cuero on Sept. 23. The contest was close at halftime with the Gobblers holding a 28-21 lead. But Cuero outscored the Trojans 54-7 in the second half.
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL TO START SECOND HALF OF DISTRICT PLAY
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team begins the second half of district play later tonight (Tuesday) as they travel to Magnolia. The Cubettes are trying to bounce back after Friday's loss to College Station spoiled their bid to go unbeaten in the first half of district. Brenham is 25-12 overall and 6-1 in district. Magnolia is 19-9 overall and 4-3 in district. First serve is scheduled for 6pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
BURTON HIGH SCHOOL CELEBRATES HOMECOMING WITH PARADE
Burton High School’s homecoming festivities came through town Wednesday evening with the annual parade. Various floats and vehicles traveled along Main Street, waving and tossing out lots of candy and treats to enjoy. The Burton Panther football team takes on the Louise Hornets in Flatonia tonight (Thursday) at 7...
kwhi.com
BLINN STUDENTS CAN APPLY FOR PERKINS GRANT FUNDS
Blinn College is encouraging eligible Applied Sciences majors taking spring 2023 courses to apply for funds made available through the Carl D. Perkins Basic Grant. The Perkins Grant is a federally funded program that provides community colleges with resources to enhance and develop programs that serve faculty, staff, and students in career and technical education departments.
kwhi.com
BILLY McGUIGAN RETURNS TO BLINN’S O’DONNELL CENTER ON NOV. 3
After rocking Brenham audiences with the music of Buddy Holly and the Beatles, Billy McGuigan returns to the Blinn College District’s Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, with a new performance sure to delight classic rock fans. “Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra” will mark...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS BOND ELECTION
Brenham ISD’s bond election next month will be this week’s topic on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin and Brenham Junior High School Principal Michael Watts will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about the two propositions voters will decide on, as well as the public meeting tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the junior high school to further go over aspects of the bond measure.
RELATED PEOPLE
schulenburgsticker.com
Four VFDs battle blaze in Flatonia
A massive fire in the City of Flatonia which started on Monday morning, Oct. 3 destroyed a residence at 113 W. South Main St. At 11:15 a.m., Flatonia Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the building, which formerly housed Flatonia Community Clinic as an affiliate of Colorado-Fayette Medical Center. It was purchased by Gary Hoover in February 2017 and he has resided there since March 2017.Sitting…
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE
A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
kwhi.com
BRIANNAS CELEBRATES 40 YEAR ANNIVERSARY
BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings in Brenham marked 40 years at a ceremony this (Thursday) morning. BRIANNAS commemorated its anniversary with a celebration and ribbon cutting featuring the owners and leadership of the company, as well as members of the City of Brenham and Washington County Chamber of Commerce. BRIANNAS President...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
SOIL, FORAGE TESTING CAMPAIGN UNDERWAY IN WASHINGTON CO.
The Brazos Valley Soil and Forage Testing Campaign has begun for Washington County landowners. The campaign offers agricultural producers the opportunity to have their soil tested to determine its current fertility and receive a recommendation to improve the fertility required to produce the best crop possible. The campaign runs through October 31st.
kwhi.com
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT TO BE CELEBRATED TUESDAY
Local and area law enforcement officials will be out and about tonight (Tuesday) to visit with community members during National Night Out. The theme for this year’s event, taking place from 6 to 8:30 p.m., is “Aloha Spirit.” Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite beach going attire, and come outside to meet their neighbors and local first responders.
kwhi.com
LADIES LIONS CLUB DONATES TOTE BAGS TO BLUEBONNET HAVEN
Residents of Bluebonnet Haven will once again get to benefit from the generosity of the Washington County Ladies Lions Club. The Ladies Lions Club donated 66 large heavy tote bags to Bluebonnet Haven, which is located at 4150 Highway 36 South in Brenham. A local designer donated these to the...
kwhi.com
BRIANNAS FINE SALAD DRESSINGS TO HOLD 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION THURSDAY
BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings in Brenham will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a ceremony tomorrow (Thursday). The celebration will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the BRIANNAS manufacturing plant and global distribution center at 3015 South Blue Bell Road. Members of the City of Brenham and Washington County Chamber of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
HUMBLE MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
A Houston-area man was arrested Monday night in Brenham for marijuana possession. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Brenham Police Officer Eric Crosby stopped a vehicle in the area of College Avenue at High Street for an equipment violation. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located marijuana. 36-year-old...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. 4-H TO HOST COUNTY-WIDE MEETING THURSDAY
Washington County 4-H’s annual county-wide meeting is coming up on Thursday at the Washington County Expo Event Center. Beginning at 6 p.m., the meeting will feature various booths showcasing Washington County 4-H projects. There will also be the installation of club officers, and door prizes will be given away.
Man arrested in connection with fatal Leander motorcycle crash
A Texas man was booked into the Williamson County jail Friday in connection with a fatal crash in Leander that killed two people.
kwhi.com
ELEVEN INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Eleven people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 22-year-old Keavon Ward and 24-year-old Terri Darnell Ward, Jr., both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 41-year-old Issac Cevallos and 20-year-old Nathan Dennis Cevallos, both for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 17-year-old Cambrien Thomas...
Comments / 0