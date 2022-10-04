ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter

By TOM KRISHER, MATT O'BRIEN, RANDALL CHASE, BARBARA ORTUTAY - Associated Press
 2 days ago
Markets Insider

Elon Musk gets his way and will avoid a trial with Twitter, as long as they agree to a deal by October 28

Elon Musk won his push to pause Twitter's lawsuit against him. For now. The judge overseeing the case in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday agreed to halt proceedings in the case until October 28, to give Musk and Twitter time to settle their ongoing differences and "permit the parties to close on the transaction." Should they not be able to come to a settlement, the judge said a trial will take place sometime in November.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse

Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price

Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion, bringing the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties over Musk’s attempt to back out of the deal is scheduled to start in Delaware. Musk also faced a scheduled deposition by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday. In response, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving the letter from Musk. But the company stopped short of saying it’s dropping its lawsuit against the billionaire Tesla CEO. Experts said that makes sense given the contentious relationship and lack of trust between the two parties.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
BUSINESS
WJHL

Elon Musk agrees to $44B acquisition of Twitter in hopes of averting trial

Elon Musk agreed to pay $44 billion to buy Twitter if a lawsuit brought by the company in an attempt to force him to follow through with the deal is closed, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) uploaded Tuesday.  Attorneys representing Musk sent a letter to Twitter Monday stating that […]
BUSINESS
Reason.com

Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is Not the End of the World

Elon Musk has once again offered to buy Twitter—at his original price of $44 billion. Given that the social media company is currently suing the world's wealthiest man in order to force him to purchase the company, it seems likely that Twitter might accept this proposal. For some mainstream...
BUSINESS
The Verge

The Elon Musk vs. Twitter trial is on hold until October 28th

The trial between Elon Musk and Twitter that was scheduled to begin on October 17th is suddenly on hold. Judge Kathaleen McCormick granted the Musk side’s request for a stay, pending the closing of their deal for Musk to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share, just like the two sides agreed to on April 25th.
BUSINESS

