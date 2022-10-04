With Elon Musk Poised to Close Twitter Deal, Hand-Wringing Reignites Over What Right-Leaning Tech Mogul Will Do

Just a day after Elon Musk announced his intention to complete his purchase of Twitter, a group that intended to provide $1 billion earlier this year to fund his proposed buyout has reportedly stepped away from the deal. The tumultuous buyout has seen several twists and turns since Musk struck a deal with the social media company to purchase it for $44 billion in April. In July, Twitter sued Musk for trying to walk back the deal, and the trial was set to begin later this month. Musk has yet to publicly comment on the latest developments, but given his proclivity to air out his every thought on Twitter, an official statement should arrive soon enough.Read it at Reuters

