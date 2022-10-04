ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Elon Musk Poised to Close Twitter Deal, Hand-Wringing Reignites Over What Right-Leaning Tech Mogul Will Do

By Todd Spangler
 2 days ago
Fox News

Media worries as Elon Musk closes deal to buy Twitter: 'Be afraid, be actually afraid'

Members of the media renewed their anger against billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Tuesday after reports showed him closing his deal to officially buy Twitter. Fox Business reported Twitter intended to close the deal for Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media company at $54.20 per share, the original offer Musk made in April. Shares from Twitter stock quickly soared after the announcement which also received approval from Twitter shareholders.
Elon Musk
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Funders of Musk’s Proposed Twitter Buyout Have Bailed on Him

Just a day after Elon Musk announced his intention to complete his purchase of Twitter, a group that intended to provide $1 billion earlier this year to fund his proposed buyout has reportedly stepped away from the deal. The tumultuous buyout has seen several twists and turns since Musk struck a deal with the social media company to purchase it for $44 billion in April. In July, Twitter sued Musk for trying to walk back the deal, and the trial was set to begin later this month. Musk has yet to publicly comment on the latest developments, but given his proclivity to air out his every thought on Twitter, an official statement should arrive soon enough.Read it at Reuters
Business Insider

Elon Musk's vacation buddy, famed Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, has reportedly tried to arrange a potential settlement ahead of the Tesla CEO's Twitter trial

Ari Emanuel has recently pushed for a settlement between Elon Musk and Twitter, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether either side is open to settling the case before it goes to trial in October. Spokespeople for Twitter and Musk did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication. Elon...
TechCrunch

It’s official, Elon Musk is buying Twitter

On Tuesday, representatives of the billionaire notified Twitter through a letter that he intends to move forward with the tumultuous deal, confirming earlier reports that things were back on track. “We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the...
CNBC

Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter

Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
WVNews

EXPLAINER: Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — News that Elon Musk has agreed after all to proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter may have felt like a stunning surprise from the brash billionaire who loves to shock. It sent shares of the social media platform soaring and stoked alarm among some media watchdogs and civil rights groups worried about what kind of free speech would flourish on Twitter under Musk’s vision.
CNN

How Elon Musk could change Twitter

Nearly three months after Elon Musk told Twitter he wanted out of his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company, the Tesla CEO now once again wants to move forward with the deal.
US News and World Report

Twitter Lawsuit Halted So Elon Musk Can Close Deal by Oct. 28

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -A Delaware judge on Thursday ordered a halt to Twitter Inc's lawsuit against Elon Musk on the eve of trial, giving the billionaire time to finance his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. The ruling followed days of uncertainty about Musk's intentions and removed the...
MSNBC

Musk agrees to buy Twitter as troubles mount for the company

Elon Musk, the uber-rich Tesla founder turned social media troll, agreed on Tuesday to purchase Twitter for his initial asking price of $44 billion after attempting to renege on his offer. Bloomberg was first to report Musk’s new offer, which comes after he filed a lawsuit against Twitter alleging that...
