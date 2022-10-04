Read full article on original website
Dearborn Press & Guide
Gunman barricaded in Dearborn Hampton Inn, at least one believed dead
According to chatter on the police scanner, at least one person has died in a shooting incident in Dearborn. At 3:28 p.m. police said over the scanner that the suspect was a “military veteran” and was “negotiating well.”. The incident was still active at 6:15 p.m. During...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Riverview man shot, killed; gunman surrenders peacefully after nearly eight hours barricaded in Dearborn hotel room
After fatally shooting a man and barricading himself inside a hotel room for nearly eight hours, a gunman armed with a rifle finally surrendered to Dearborn police just after 8:30 p.m. The gunman, 38, who has not yet been identified, is thought to have been a military veteran with training,...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Screening of ‘Boblo Boats’ documentary takes local seniors down memory lane
Aaron Schillinger was living in NYC making videos for nonprofit companies when he set sail for Toledo to create a fundraising video for “an old boat” he knew nothing about. That trip turned out to be a seven-year voyage through some challenging waters before eventually docking with an award-winning documentary on the rise, fall and hopefully rebirth of the Boblo Boat and Boblo Island.“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale,” made its theatrical debut last month after winning the Hometown Talent Award in last year’s Freep Film Festival.“I went out to Toledo to see SS Columbia in dry dock and my first thought was why don’t you just get a new boat because this one is falling apart,” says Schillinger, 39, who now lives in Michigan. “They explained that it’s the oldest steamboat in America, what it means to a lot of people in this area and told me about a psychic named Gloria (the late Gloria Davis) who can communicate with the boat. It all became very interesting to me.”Schillinger also discovered that the Boblo Boats and Boblo Island stood for so much more than a fun time, none more meaningful and important than in 1945 when Detroiter Sarah E. Ray forced the integration of the island.“Before the movie there was no Sarah Elizabeth Ray Wikipedia page and no one talked about her but we were able to share her story and what a pioneer she was in the civil rights movement,” Schillinger said. “She was 24 when she was kicked off the boat because she was black and she convinced the NAACP to sue and it went all the way to the Supreme Court and they won and it became a test case for many other civil rights cases.”The documentary follows the long and historic journey of the SS Columbia and SS Ste. Claire and navigates through the 20th century when the boats were operated by Bob-Lo Excursion Co.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn High boys soccer takes down previously unbeaten Fordson w/ PHOTO GALLERY
Fresh of clinching at least a share of the KLAA East title last Friday, Fordson returned to action on Tuesday, visiting crosstown rival Dearborn High. Fordson entered the contest needing one more win to secure the league title outright. Instead, it was the host Pioneers stunning the visiting Tractors with...
