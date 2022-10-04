Aaron Schillinger was living in NYC making videos for nonprofit companies when he set sail for Toledo to create a fundraising video for “an old boat” he knew nothing about. That trip turned out to be a seven-year voyage through some challenging waters before eventually docking with an award-winning documentary on the rise, fall and hopefully rebirth of the Boblo Boat and Boblo Island.“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale,” made its theatrical debut last month after winning the Hometown Talent Award in last year’s Freep Film Festival.“I went out to Toledo to see SS Columbia in dry dock and my first thought was why don’t you just get a new boat because this one is falling apart,” says Schillinger, 39, who now lives in Michigan. “They explained that it’s the oldest steamboat in America, what it means to a lot of people in this area and told me about a psychic named Gloria (the late Gloria Davis) who can communicate with the boat. It all became very interesting to me.”Schillinger also discovered that the Boblo Boats and Boblo Island stood for so much more than a fun time, none more meaningful and important than in 1945 when Detroiter Sarah E. Ray forced the integration of the island.“Before the movie there was no Sarah Elizabeth Ray Wikipedia page and no one talked about her but we were able to share her story and what a pioneer she was in the civil rights movement,” Schillinger said. “She was 24 when she was kicked off the boat because she was black and she convinced the NAACP to sue and it went all the way to the Supreme Court and they won and it became a test case for many other civil rights cases.”The documentary follows the long and historic journey of the SS Columbia and SS Ste. Claire and navigates through the 20th century when the boats were operated by Bob-Lo Excursion Co.

