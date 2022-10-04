As the first of her family (of 30 kids) to attend school, Blanche-Nicole Kissambou Tchimambou has worked hard to never let an opportunity pass her by. She grew up in the rainforest in the Congo of Africa, where her family struggled to have enough food on the table. During the Congolese Civil War, her family was forced to flee their home, and move from place to place, looking for safe shelter. Much of her family fled in different directions, never to reunite again.

