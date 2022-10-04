Read full article on original website
Universal Design at Active Adult Communities
Universal design principles have been used for several decades to modify homes to accommodate people with disabilities, making the homes more easily usable and accessible for all – i.e., universally. Many active adult communities have begun applying the principles in their residences, knowing that the features allow their residents to age in place more successfully so they can continue to live there and enjoy the other community perks as well.
Agriculture Online
5 tips to support farm youth mental health
Farm youth have to deal with many additional stressors beyond their urban counterparts. As parents, there are several strategies you can implement to give them the support they need. Read the full article here.
Billboard
Creating Sober Spaces at Music Events Is the Aim of a New Initiative for Fans in Recovery
Organization Stand Together Music and nonprofit The Phoenix have launched a new initiative in an effort to create safe spaces at music events for fans in addiction recovery. The initiative, called One Million Strong (1MS), aims to eventually help 1 million people access sober spaces at music events by engaging communities across the country, with the help of musicians, venues, festivals and streaming and ticketing platforms.
YOGA・
artandeducation.net
Fall programs 2022
Erika DeFreitas, Ursula Johnson, Adriana Kuiper & Ryan Suter, Andrea Mortson, Roula Partheniou, Tara K. Wells. This group exhibition features seven artists whose work both centres and expands our understanding of the handmade and its relevance to contemporary art. It is also a meditation on our shared and personal circumstances during a period of multiple crises, as well as our capacity to imagine a better future. Building on the various meanings of “undone,” the exhibition makes connections between artistic process, grief, impermanence, transition, undoing, not doing, and doing differently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gcimagazine.com
Look Good Feel Better Hosts BeautyCare DreamBall
Look Good Feel Better, the global charitable organization dedicated to serving people in cancer treatment, celebrated its annual BeautyCares DreamBall September 21, 2022. The in-person gala is the largest fundraising event for the Look Good Feel Better program, which provides free workshops for people in cancer treatment designed to help address the physical and appearance related side-effects that often accompany cancer treatment.
Essence
Expanding Internship Opportunities for all Individuals
As the first of her family (of 30 kids) to attend school, Blanche-Nicole Kissambou Tchimambou has worked hard to never let an opportunity pass her by. She grew up in the rainforest in the Congo of Africa, where her family struggled to have enough food on the table. During the Congolese Civil War, her family was forced to flee their home, and move from place to place, looking for safe shelter. Much of her family fled in different directions, never to reunite again.
beckersdental.com
The 'MVP' of dental technology today, per 1 dentist leader
Intraoral scanners have become an important tool for dental practices because of their broad application for dental impressions, one dentist shared with Becker's. Theresa Wang, DDS, is the vice president of clinical innovation, clinical director and prosthodontist at the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center in Schaumburg, Ill. She recently spoke with Becker's about the trends she is following in dentistry, her predictions for the future of the industry and the challenges facing dentists today.
