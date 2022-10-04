ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd fans all say same thing as frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo sees Rashford and Martial score minutes after coming on

CRISTIANO RONALDO saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score within minutes of coming on for Manchester United against Omonia while he toiled for no reward. Ronaldo has been dropped by new United boss Erik ten Hag with the superstar starting just once in the Premier League and only picked in the XI for Europa League games.
ESPN

Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
BBC

Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Key stats

Manchester United will be the third English Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in major Uefa competition, after Arsenal in the 1994-95 Cup Winners’ Cup and Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup. The Cypriot side lost all four matches. This will be Manchester United’s first ever European...
FOX Sports

Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
BBC

Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record

Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws. After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli

Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
ESPN

Bayer Leverkusen consider Xabi Alonso as manager to replace Gerardo Seoane - sources

Bayer Leverkusen are considering sacking manager Gerardo Seoane and are looking at appointing Xabi Alonso as his replacement, sources have told ESPN. Seoane will be in charge for Leverkusen's Champions League Group B game with FC Porto on Tuesday, but his future is uncertain after a poor start to the Bundesliga season with the club sitting 17th after picking up five points from eight games.
BBC

'﻿No Real clause in Haaland contract'

Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
