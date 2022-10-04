Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans all say same thing as frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo sees Rashford and Martial score minutes after coming on
CRISTIANO RONALDO saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score within minutes of coming on for Manchester United against Omonia while he toiled for no reward. Ronaldo has been dropped by new United boss Erik ten Hag with the superstar starting just once in the Premier League and only picked in the XI for Europa League games.
Liverpool selling Sadio Mane was ‘worst business ever’ and is reason behind shocking defence, slams Merson
ARSENAL legend Paul Merson reckons selling Sadio Mane was Liverpool's worse ever piece of business. The winger ended his six-year stay at Anfield in June when he joined Bayern Munich in a £35m deal. Mane won six trophies during his time on Merseyside, including the Premier League and Champions...
Mo Salah Closes In On UCL Record By Scoring Landmark Liverpool Goal In Win Over Rangers
Salah scored his 35th Champions League goal for Liverpool in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Rangers at Anfield.
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side
Fans all say same thing as Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in stands to watch Liverpool host Rangers in Champions League
FANS were saying the same thing after Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted in the stands at Anfield. The legendary former Manchester United manager was spotted taking his seat in the directors’ box seconds before Liverpool’s Champions League showdown with Rangers. Fergie, of course, grew up in Glasgow and...
Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Key stats
Manchester United will be the third English Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in major Uefa competition, after Arsenal in the 1994-95 Cup Winners’ Cup and Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup. The Cypriot side lost all four matches. This will be Manchester United’s first ever European...
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Liverpool vs. Rangers result & highlights as hosts ease to Champions League win
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Liverpool kept their Champions League campaign on track with a much-needed 2-0 win over Rangers. The Reds quickly quickly consigned Saturday's disappointing 3-3 draw with Brighton to the past as they dominated Gio van Bronckhorst's men en route to victory. A comfortable evening got off to...
Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record
Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws. After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).
Report: Luis Suarez In Talks With Steven Gerrard's Former Club
Former Liverpool player could be about to make a move to the MLS after spell at Nacional.
“We will try to surprise them,” Maccabi Haifa manager discusses their match against Juventus
Maccabi Haifa has lost two Champions League matches so far, which means they and Juventus have no points in their group so far. However, they remain confident they will not lose all their group games. Their next two matches would be against Juventus, and the first leg is being played...
Report: Jurgen Klopp Could Change Liverpool Formation For Rangers Clash
Liverpool manager considering a change in tactics for UEFA Champions League clash according to a report.
What’s a marquee? Nani and Charlie Austin embracing new A-Leagues role
You may have heard this one before, but this season is make or break for the A-Leagues. A potentially future-defining moment for competition, an opportunity for its administrators to grow the sport and relaunch it into the public consciousness. Again. After limping through 2021-22, which began with such promise only...
Manchester United report: Club will not block Cristiano Ronaldo exit in January
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag left Ronaldo on the bench for Sunday's chastening derby defeat to Manchester City
Liverpool report: Reds in offer for incredible Colombian wonderkid
Liverpool could be set to add another Colombian to their ranks in a bid to boost their depth
Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 games, investigation finds
A chess player at the centre of a cheating row gripping the game "likely" cheated in more than 100 games online, according to an investigation. Hans Niemann has been accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen of cheating, though no evidence has been presented. Now an investigation by Chess.com says it...
Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli
Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
Bayer Leverkusen consider Xabi Alonso as manager to replace Gerardo Seoane - sources
Bayer Leverkusen are considering sacking manager Gerardo Seoane and are looking at appointing Xabi Alonso as his replacement, sources have told ESPN. Seoane will be in charge for Leverkusen's Champions League Group B game with FC Porto on Tuesday, but his future is uncertain after a poor start to the Bundesliga season with the club sitting 17th after picking up five points from eight games.
'No Real clause in Haaland contract'
Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
