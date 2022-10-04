ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Chief Teresa Ewins talks to UNL students about policing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins spoke to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Wednesday about the police department. She talked at length about policing in today’s society and how things have changed since the murder of George Floyd. She also spoke about what...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

CHI Health still dealing with effects of ‘IT issue’ at parent company

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — CHI Health said Thursday that its parent company is still dealing with “an IT issue.”. Some appointments have been rescheduled or delayed, and the health system said you may have to wait longer at the clinic or hospital. We apologize for this inconvenience,” spokeswoman...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UNMC and Nebraska hospitals to share data for better treatments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Through data sharing with UNMC researchers, Nebraska hospitals are hoping to provide better patient care. According to the Nebraska Examiner, the data sharing will allow researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to learn what treatments work best with certain sections of the population.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln launches hiring campaign to help fill bus driver openings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln launched Wednesday a new three-month hiring initiative in hopes of filling 17 open StarTran bus driver positions. In August, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced a $23.6 million federal grant to help StarTran build a multimodal transportation center near 9th and K Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
BLAIR, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln gives basketball courts at Antelope Park a face-lift

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The basketball courts at Antelope Park have received a renovation, with an added bonus. The courts near Normal Boulevard and South Street now have a mural on them as well. The project was the work of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department and Public Art...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

StarTran to announce new hiring efforts Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The city of Lincoln is expected to announce a new initiative to hire more StarTran workers Wednesday morning. This comes as officials announced just this week that the bus system would no longer be free for the first time in two and a half years, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Malfunctioning scooter causes $50,000 in damage to Lincoln garage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A malfunctioned scooter caused a blaze at a detached garage near 16th and Rose Streets on Thursday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 5:50 p.m. Everyone had evacuated the house before crews arrived,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Woman stabbed near downtown bus stop, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near 11th and O Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived near a bus stop around 4:30 p.m. and found a young woman with injuries to her left arm, according to Capt. Todd Kocian. Those injuries were not life-threatening, and...
klkntv.com

Motorcyclist dead after O Street crash, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department announced on Thursday that the motorcyclist in Wednesday evening’s crash on O Street has died. The motorcyclist was identified as Kody Berner, 23, of Ashton. Around 5:40 p.m. a motorcycle and SUV tried to merge into the same lane when...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Scammers target Malcolm residents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
MALCOLM, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Bovee Fire reaches 94% containment after optimal weather

UPDATE: The Bovee Fire near the Nebraska National Forest was nearing full containment as of Wednesday evening. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group reports that the fire is 94% contained. The group estimates that 18,861 acres have been burned. Optimal weather, including high humidity, scattered showers, and low winds, aided the...
LINCOLN, NE

