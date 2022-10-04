Read full article on original website
Chief Teresa Ewins talks to UNL students about policing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins spoke to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Wednesday about the police department. She talked at length about policing in today’s society and how things have changed since the murder of George Floyd. She also spoke about what...
CHI Health still dealing with effects of ‘IT issue’ at parent company
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — CHI Health said Thursday that its parent company is still dealing with “an IT issue.”. Some appointments have been rescheduled or delayed, and the health system said you may have to wait longer at the clinic or hospital. We apologize for this inconvenience,” spokeswoman...
UNMC and Nebraska hospitals to share data for better treatments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Through data sharing with UNMC researchers, Nebraska hospitals are hoping to provide better patient care. According to the Nebraska Examiner, the data sharing will allow researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to learn what treatments work best with certain sections of the population.
Grass fires in Lancaster County expected to continue through harvest season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After two large grass fires needed multiple rural fire departments to get under control, officials are saying to expect even more as the harvest season begins. “Most of these fires are being started by harvesting equipment that’s out in the field right now,” said rural...
Lincoln Children’s Zoo holds ‘immersive experience’ for sensory-impaired guests
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Children’s Zoo held its annual Sensory Safari on Wednesday to provide guests who are visually or sensory-impaired a way to enjoy the zoo. John Chapo, president emeritus of the zoo, said the goal is to create an inclusive and engaging experience for...
Lincoln launches hiring campaign to help fill bus driver openings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln launched Wednesday a new three-month hiring initiative in hopes of filling 17 open StarTran bus driver positions. In August, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced a $23.6 million federal grant to help StarTran build a multimodal transportation center near 9th and K Streets.
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
Lincoln mayor talks economy, traffic safety and live music in State of the City
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird gave the State of the City Address on Tuesday at the Graduate Hotel. Gaylor Baird touched on several topics, including Lincoln’s economy, traffic, immigration and the city’s commitment to live music. She highlighted how well Lincoln fared concerning...
Lincoln gives basketball courts at Antelope Park a face-lift
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The basketball courts at Antelope Park have received a renovation, with an added bonus. The courts near Normal Boulevard and South Street now have a mural on them as well. The project was the work of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department and Public Art...
StarTran to announce new hiring efforts Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The city of Lincoln is expected to announce a new initiative to hire more StarTran workers Wednesday morning. This comes as officials announced just this week that the bus system would no longer be free for the first time in two and a half years, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Malfunctioning scooter causes $50,000 in damage to Lincoln garage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A malfunctioned scooter caused a blaze at a detached garage near 16th and Rose Streets on Thursday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 5:50 p.m. Everyone had evacuated the house before crews arrived,...
Former Husker, radio executive Stan Parker announces bid for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Another contender has thrown his name in the hat for Lincoln’s mayor. Stan Parker announced Wednesday that he will be running for the office in 2023. Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne introduced Parker at the event. “I am excited to engage with my...
Woman stabbed near downtown bus stop, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near 11th and O Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived near a bus stop around 4:30 p.m. and found a young woman with injuries to her left arm, according to Capt. Todd Kocian. Those injuries were not life-threatening, and...
Motorcyclist dead after O Street crash, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department announced on Thursday that the motorcyclist in Wednesday evening’s crash on O Street has died. The motorcyclist was identified as Kody Berner, 23, of Ashton. Around 5:40 p.m. a motorcycle and SUV tried to merge into the same lane when...
Police continue search for woman involved in downtown Lincoln stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police were still searching Thursday for a woman who is thought to have stabbed a 16-year-old near 11th and O Streets. The stabbing happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a woman yelled a racial slur at two men who were arguing with another female.
Scammers target Malcolm residents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
Matt Davison leaves Nebraska Athletics to help launch new NIL collective for Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Name, image and likeness opportunities continue to grow in Nebraska with the launch of a new collective focused on Husker athletics. Tom and Shawn Peed and former Nebraska Senior Associate Athletic Director Matt Davison announced the launch of the 1890 Initiative on Wednesday. The new...
UPDATE: Bovee Fire reaches 94% containment after optimal weather
UPDATE: The Bovee Fire near the Nebraska National Forest was nearing full containment as of Wednesday evening. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group reports that the fire is 94% contained. The group estimates that 18,861 acres have been burned. Optimal weather, including high humidity, scattered showers, and low winds, aided the...
