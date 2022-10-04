ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Final Goodbyes to EPCOT’s Iconic Future World

Walt Disney said it best… “We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” As a Disney Park fan, however, change can be difficult!. Walt Disney World Resort is amidst its massive overhaul...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience

Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Review: A TOP-TIER Snack Has Arrived in Disney World

Disney World has been celebrating Halloween since August — but things are getting SERIOUS now. There are Halloween treats all over, lots of Halloween merch, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets have fully sold out. And now we’re trying two special Halloween sweets!. We stopped by the...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to Receive Special Decorations and Fountains for 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company

The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is next year and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. As part of the celebrations, Sleeping Beauty Castle will receive special decorations. “At Disneyland park, Walt Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in style for the...
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released

Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 9/30/22 (Halloween Horror Nights Reopens After Hurricane Ian, Captain Lucas’s Lagoon Room at the Dead Coconut Club, Low Crowds, and More)

We’re back at the Universal Orlando Resort! The parks have been closed due to Hurricane Ian, but today, Volcano Bay and CityWalk reopened for resort guests. Even though the theme parks did not open today, Halloween Horror Nights was still on for guests with tickets. Of course, we made our way over to the Universal Orlando Resort late in the afternoon, excited to be back in the fog.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

‘Ratatouille’ Ear Headband Debuts at Walt Disney World Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. During our latest visit to World of Disney at Disney Springs, we found a scrumptious looking pair of ears inspired by Ratatouille! Perfect for fans of the ride and movie, this pair of ears features food and characters from each.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests

Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
ORLANDO, FL

