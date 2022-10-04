Read full article on original website
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Former Disney employees share 14 things they wish everyone knew before visiting the parks
Former employees from Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida shared tips and tricks they think people should know before visiting.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Guests Asked to Shelter in Their Rooms at 9 PM This Evening Due to Hurricane Ian
In-room televisions at Walt Disney World resorts have begun showing a message urging guests to stay in their rooms beginning at 9 p.m. this evening ahead of Hurricane Ian. The notice reads, “At 9 p.m. tonight after you’ve eaten dinner, we strongly recommend that you shelter indoors and do not leave your building or room.”
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
msn.com
Couple Shares 'Parking Secret' at 'Disneyland' That Could Be a Game-Changer
Whether you're going to Disneyland or Disney World, parking at the parks is always a pain. It's one of the many reasons people like to get to the parks early in the morning- among other reasons, it gives them a chance to grab a parking spot before all the good spaces fill up!
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneytips.com
Final Goodbyes to EPCOT’s Iconic Future World
Walt Disney said it best… “We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” As a Disney Park fan, however, change can be difficult!. Walt Disney World Resort is amidst its massive overhaul...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
WDW News Today
Cirque Du Soleil ‘Drawn to Life’ Adding Sunday Matinee Performances in 2023
Cirque Du Soleil is adding Sunday matinee performances to their 2023 schedule for “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs. The show is currently being performed at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. most Tuesdays through Saturdays. Starting on January 4, 2023, the show will shift to Wednesday through Sunday...
disneytips.com
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience
Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
disneyfoodblog.com
Review: A TOP-TIER Snack Has Arrived in Disney World
Disney World has been celebrating Halloween since August — but things are getting SERIOUS now. There are Halloween treats all over, lots of Halloween merch, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets have fully sold out. And now we’re trying two special Halloween sweets!. We stopped by the...
WDW News Today
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to Receive Special Decorations and Fountains for 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company
The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is next year and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. As part of the celebrations, Sleeping Beauty Castle will receive special decorations. “At Disneyland park, Walt Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in style for the...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released
Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
WDW News Today
First Look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Popcorn Bucket and Spirit Jersey Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Year
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the announcement of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort next year, Disney has previewed some of the special merchandise that will be available. A purple and silver chromatic Mickey popcorn bucket will...
disneyfoodblog.com
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!
Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 9/30/22 (Halloween Horror Nights Reopens After Hurricane Ian, Captain Lucas’s Lagoon Room at the Dead Coconut Club, Low Crowds, and More)
We’re back at the Universal Orlando Resort! The parks have been closed due to Hurricane Ian, but today, Volcano Bay and CityWalk reopened for resort guests. Even though the theme parks did not open today, Halloween Horror Nights was still on for guests with tickets. Of course, we made our way over to the Universal Orlando Resort late in the afternoon, excited to be back in the fog.
WDW News Today
New Hollywood Tower Hotel Apparel Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios won’t want to miss the new Hollywood Tower Hotel-themed apparel we found at Tower Hotel Gifts!. Hollywood Tower Hotel Red Long-Sleeve Shirt –...
WDW News Today
‘Ratatouille’ Ear Headband Debuts at Walt Disney World Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. During our latest visit to World of Disney at Disney Springs, we found a scrumptious looking pair of ears inspired by Ratatouille! Perfect for fans of the ride and movie, this pair of ears features food and characters from each.
disneydining.com
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
