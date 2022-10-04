Portsmouth man wanted by multiple local law enforcement agencies

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a Portsmouth man accused of breaking into a vehicle in Williamsburg last month.

Williamsburg Police said Arley Vaughn Nemo III, 42, of Portsmouth, is facing larceny charges.

On Sept. 27, police said Nemo broke into a vehicle in the 1400 block of Richmond Road, stealing more than $1,000 in property. Earlier in the month, around 10 a.m. on Sept. 3, police said he broke into a vehicle on Richmond Road. He stole more than $4,300 in property.

Security video shows Nemo looking using a flashlight to look into cars earlier in the morning on Sept. 3, police said.

James City County Police and William & Mary Police helped with the investigation. Nemo is wanted on multiple warrants, including grand larceny and grand larceny of a firearm. There’s also a misdemeanor warrant for climbing into a vehicle without consent with the intent to commit a crime.

In a release, police said Nemo is 5’4” tall and weighs 120 pounds. He is bald with a short brown beard and brown eyes. Nemo is also wanted by James City County Police, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office and William & Mary Police, police said.

Anyone with information about this case should call Williamsburg police at 757-220-2331 or click here to submit a tip.

