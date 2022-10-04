ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth man wanted by multiple local law enforcement agencies

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBebR_0iM2VmMl00

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a Portsmouth man accused of breaking into a vehicle in Williamsburg last month.

Williamsburg Police said Arley Vaughn Nemo III, 42, of Portsmouth, is facing larceny charges.

On Sept. 27, police said Nemo broke into a vehicle in the 1400 block of Richmond Road, stealing more than $1,000 in property. Earlier in the month, around 10 a.m. on Sept. 3, police said he broke into a vehicle on Richmond Road. He stole more than $4,300 in property.

Security video shows Nemo looking using a flashlight to look into cars earlier in the morning on Sept. 3, police said.

James City County Police and William & Mary Police helped with the investigation. Nemo is wanted on multiple warrants, including grand larceny and grand larceny of a firearm. There’s also a misdemeanor warrant for climbing into a vehicle without consent with the intent to commit a crime.

In a release, police said Nemo is 5’4” tall and weighs 120 pounds. He is bald with a short brown beard and brown eyes. Nemo is also wanted by James City County Police, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office and William & Mary Police, police said.

Anyone with information about this case should call Williamsburg police at 757-220-2331 or click here to submit a tip.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shoredailynews.com

More indictments in Accomack County

Indictments for drug offenses, theft, and sex crimes were brought against several local residents Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury. Forty-one-year-old Quenga Bierster Davis, of Boggs Road in Painter, was indicted on count of stealing property valued at $1,000 or more belonging to Willie Press of Keller and obtaining money by false pretense from Miguel Merino of Parksley. The crimes occurred Dec. 10, 2021.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshot victim arrives at Newport News fire station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. Dispatch said around 2:20 a.m., they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Newport News Fire Station #1 on 33rd Street. The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained non life-threatening injuries. At this time,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement Agencies#Crime#Williamsburg Police#William Mary Police
WTKR

Auto thefts in Norfolk significantly increased from this time last year

NORFOLK, Va. – Auto thefts are on the rise in Downtown Norfolk. Recent statistics released from the Norfolk Police Department show that from January 1 to October 3, 2022, 1,226 incidents of auto theft were reported. (79 of those were attempts only). However, in that same time frame in 2021, just 719 incidents were reported (8 of those were attempts only). These account for thefts across the entire city.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Elizabeth City man charged with murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man was arrested Wednesday for murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says James Felton, Jr., 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police say Felton was given no bond...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Lootpress

Virginia man sentenced for cocaine possession could see up to 30 years behind bars

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia man was sentenced Monday on felony charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver. Reports from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. indicate that, on Monday, October 3, 2022, Charles D. Faltz of Courtland Virginia was sentenced to no less than 2 and no more than 30 years in prison on the possession charge to which the defendant pled guilty on July 22, 2022.
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy