KOCO
OCPD: Police investigating after woman calls 911 after being shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a woman called police saying she had been shot near Southwest 42nd Street and South Portland Avenue. The woman's condition is unknown. Police said they received several other...
KOCO
Homeowner shoots person who flashed weapon outside OKC house, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to hospital after being shot outside a southwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that a homeowner went to confront a person after receiving a call that someone was on their property near Southwest 42nd Street and Portland Avenue. The person flashed a weapon, and the homeowner shot them.
Police: Man shot transient alleging squatting inside his OKC property
As for the property owner, it's unclear if he'll face charges.
OKC Police Respond To Downtown Overnight Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department Responded to a shooting at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near Northwest 1st Street and North Klein Avenue. Investigators said one person was shot three times and was taken to the hospital after another man walked into the parking lot at the scene and fired a gun at him.
KOCO
Urgent search underway to find shooter who left 9-year-old boy dead in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — An urgent search is underway to find a shooter who left a 9-year-old boy dead in Oklahoma City. Police said the boy was inside his home when bullets came flying in. The neighbor who called the police said he came outside to a frantic father, begging him to call 911.
KOCO
Oklahoma City man asks for help after shot in his own yard
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man is asking for help after he was shot in his own yard. A suspect on a bicycle rode up to his property and they got into an argument, which turned into a shootout. The victim said it was completely unprovoked. The man...
KOCO
Police search for suspect after man shot several times in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot several times late Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Police said a man in his 30s was shot three times near Northwest First Street and Klein Avenue. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, officials said.
Police: Nine Year Old Killed In SE OKC Drive By Shooting
Oklahoma City Police said a nine-year-old is dead after a suspected drive by shooting around 9 p.m. Tuesday night near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue. According to police, someone attempted to take the child to the Southwest Integris Medical Center after the nine-year-old was shot. As far as...
OKCPD investigating after officer dies in car accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department is confirming that a driver for Blackhawk Security was involved in two crashes this year where a person died, the first one involving a bicyclist in June and the second involving an OKCPD sergeant in September.
KOCO
Grady County family mourns death of 20-year-old man killed on oil rig near Chickasha
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — A Grady County family is grieving the loss of a 20-year-old man killed on an oil rig near Chickasha. Tanner Snider's sisters told KOCO 5 that all they can do is remember him through memories and the things he loved. "He loved playing the guitar...
KOCO
Person injured after being hit by car on I-35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on the highway at Southeast 15th Street. Authorities said the person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
KOCO
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took a person into custody following an hours-long standoff overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. The standoff started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment near the 3200 block of Southwest 17th Street. Police said the suspect made some threats to neighbors, and the confrontation got heated.
Suspect Taken Into Custody As Overnight Standoff In SW OKC Ends
Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of a man holding two people against their will inside a home at around 9:30 p.m. near Southwest 17th Street near I-44. Authorities said they responded to a call after two females and their father called 9-1-1 after a man had threatened them. The father went to confront the man over the threat when an argument began, after which the police were called.
Child dies in drive-by shooting — 60th City of OKC homicide in 2022
The City of Oklahoma City now has had 60 homicides in 2022 as of the death of a child in a drive-by shooting. The post Child dies in drive-by shooting — 60th City of OKC homicide in 2022 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Police investigate suspicious death as homicide after body found at OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a man's body was found over the weekend at a southeast Oklahoma City home. Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a dead person inside a trailer home near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 40. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man and attempted to perform live-saving measures.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police officer who was killed in crash to be laid to rest
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer who was killed in a crash will be laid to rest. On Thursday, Sgt. Meagan Burke will be laid to rest. Burke was killed in a crash while heading home from work. Burke started her career as a patrol officer before...
KOCO
Hundreds of employees get to safety after fire sparks at OKC warehouse
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of people got to safety after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Oklahoma City. The fire was at a building in the 4000 block of Santa Fe Avenue, near Interstate 235 and Northeast 36th Street. Black smoke could be seen coming out of...
news9.com
Man Speaks Out After Fighting His Way Out Of SW OKC Hostage Situation
An hourslong hostage standoff ended with a suspect in custody. Oklahoma City police said it started as a welfare check at an apartment in southwest Oklahoma City. Valeria Salas, who lives nearby, said she heard loud pops. "By the time I came out and seen (sic) outside, there was already...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing $1000s from OKC woman who hired him as handyman, caretaker
An 81-year-old metro woman is still trying to financially recover months after her handyman and caretaker allegedly withdrew thousands of dollars from her bank account over the course of three months.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police trying to identify man involved in armed robbery of pawn shop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are again asking the public for their help in identifying the suspect from an armed robbery that occurred at a pawn shop last week. Police say this armed suspect robbed a pawn shop in the 5900 block of N. May Ave. After...
