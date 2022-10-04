Out with the old, in with the new. Cannery Hall to reopen

Cannery Row has been a special part of Music City's heart for 140 years. In 2023, it will reopen as a music venue following renovations.

Locals grew up going to weddings in the Cannery Ballroom and catching concerts at Mercy Lounge. The bricks at Cannery Row have stood the test of time.

"In 1883, it opened as a flour mill and later became a coffee house — or, a place where they would grind coffee — and it supported the businesses at Cummins Station right next door. And then in 1957, the Dale family started a cannery where they made jams and jellies, and mustard, and mayonnaise," General Manager Brent Hyams said.

Then in 2003, part of the building collapsed during a storm.

WTVF Cannery Row storm damage from 2003 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Despite the damage, it came back stronger.

"Adele has played here twice, which I think is pretty wild," Hyams said.

And you never know who might show up, according to Hyams.

"You hear these stories — like the Rolling Stones were here one night — and they also just pop up,” Hyams said. “So Nashville."

Recently, independent music venues have been fighting to make a comeback after the pandemic. Mercy Lounge, the Cannery Ballroom, and the High Watt moved out. Under new ownership, it will reopen as Cannery Hall .

"We’re going to still have 3 music halls and an event center on top,” Hyams said. “Could be some surprises that we add along the way."

Row 1 Stage will hold audiences of up to 325. The Mil will be able to host 625 people, and the Mainstage will be able to hold up to 1,200 concertgoers.

Hyams said they'll merge something old with something new.

"We want to continue those memories and just grow them," Hyams said. "I think it’s so important to take historic properties and to change and evolve the chapters in its history."

They’re keeping dozens of parking spots, and the venue will eventually have food available, under current plans. Now, they’re accepting artist bookings for 2023.