ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Jutgla delivers in Club Brugge's 2-0 win against Atletico

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvKGO_0iM2VRmO00

Up-and-coming Spanish striker Ferran Jutgla delivered another impressive display to lead Club Brugge to a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, as the Belgian champions extended their perfect start to the Champions League group stage.

Jutgla worked relentlessly throughout the match to help link the defense and attack and capped his display with an assist and a goal.

The 23-year-old Jutgla has been one of the revelations of the season after joining from Barcelona, where he struggled for playing time.

At Brugge, he has been making the most of the freedom of movement he enjoys in the system set up by coach Carl Hoefkens, scoring eight goals and delivering five assists in all competitions.

On Tuesday, Jutgla created the move that led to Kamal Sowah’s opening goal in the 36th minute and made it 2-0 after the hour-mark.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was also flawless, making a number of saves to keep Atletico at bay.

It was Brugge’s 14th overall Champions League match win, surpassing the Belgian record of Anderlecht. Brugge leads Group B with nine points, six more than Porto, Leverkusen and Atletico.

Brugge enjoyed most of the possession early on and used a strong press to quickly recover the ball when they lost it.

Playing in its usual 4-4-2, with Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata up front, Atletico waited for an opening but couldn't capitalize when they arrived.

The Spanish side had a first chance in the seventh minute when Cedric Carrasco’s shot took a deflection to sail over the bar, and Griezmann forced Mignolet to parry away his shot from a tight angle 10 minutes later.

Morata then found himself alone for a one-on-one with Mignolet but the former Liverpool keeper kept his team afloat with another fine save, this time with his feet.

And when Brugge looked like it was close to cracking, a beautiful move between Jutgla and Sowah broke the stalemate. After Hans Vanaken cleverly headed the ball into his path, Jutgla played a quick one-two with Sowah then dribbled past the Atletico defense before crossing the ball for his teammate, who tapped the ball in.

Jutgla came back from the halftime break with the same intentions and after chesting down a pinpoint cross from the right near the penalty spot, the Spanish forward fired an instant shot that Jan Oblak kept out with his left arm.

Oblak could not stop Brugge's next move, again initiated by Jutgla. Following a one-two with Buchanan, the Spaniard was clinical from inside the box to make it 2-0 with a side-footed shot.

Atletico was awarded a penalty with 15 minutes left but Griezmann hit the crossbar and Mignolet made two more saves in the 89th and 90th.

“What we missed today was forcefulness, in the first half we had a few chances where we could have done more,” said Atletico captain Koke. “In the second half we had more chances and the penalty but it wouldn’t go in.”

____

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
SOCCER
ESPN

Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Mignolet
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Kamal Sowah
Person
Carl Hoefkens
Person
Hans Vanaken
Yardbarker

PSG Midfielder Expresses Gratitude Toward Real Madrid Manager

Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having tension over the recent Super League discussion, midfielder Fabián Ruiz had kind words for manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer transfer window Ruiz left Napoli after four seasons to join the capital club. The midfielder was part of the revamp PSG did as sporting advisor Luis Campos brought in four new players, including Ruiz.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Club Brugge#Spanish#Atletico Madrid#Belgian#Atletico At Bay
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Champions League score predictions: Expert picks with Inter Milan-Barcelona, Chelsea-AC Milan the headliners

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. AC Milan score: Champions League live updates as Blues look for first win of group stage

AC Milan and Chelsea will square off at 3 p.m. ET at Stamford Bridge in Champions League Matchday 3 action on Wednesday. AC Milan collected three points with a 3-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in their previous match, and Chelsea tied Salzburg 1-1 on Matchday 2 to earn one point. Right now, AC Milan (four points) lead Group E, while Chelsea (one point) are last in the group. Only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. A win for AC Milan would keep them securely in first. Chelsea need to shift into gear, and anything but a win here will put even more pressure on the under-performing Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Man City, Real Madrid march on in Champions League; PSG held

GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City and Real Madrid marched on with a third straight win in the Champions League on Wednesday, and former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was fired by struggling Sevilla minutes after a 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund. Paris Saint-Germain was held for the first...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Madrid beats Shakhtar to stay perfect in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — It didn’t take long for Real Madrid to get back to winning games. Three days after seeing its perfect start to the season end with a draw in the Spanish league, Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the Champions League to take full control of Group F.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Okafor scores again as Salzburg beats Dinamo Zagreb 1-0

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Noah Okafor earned Salzburg a 1-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday by rolling in a coolly taken penalty to score for the third straight group game. A tight match was ultimately decided by a loss of concentration by Dinamo right...
UEFA
ESPN

Marcus Rashford double helps Man United beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in Europa League

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score twice and help Manchester United overcome a half-time deficit to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in a Europa League group phase clash in Cyprus on Thursday. With United stunningly trailing to a first-half goal from Karim Ansarifard, Rashford came on at the interval...
MLS
The US Sun

Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Who is leading the race?

THERE’S only one thing forwards dream about other than securing a Champions League medal for their club - and that’s to be top goal scorer. Well, Karim Benzema did both last season as the Frenchman’s 15 goals secured the golden boot as well as contributing to Real Madrid's 14th triumph in club football's top-tier competition.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Watch the goals as Atletico Madrid are outdone by Ferran Jutgla and Club Brugge

This match had all the ingredients of an upset before it began and yet, by the end of the match, there was little to suggest it was even an upset. Brugge came into the match on six points, leading the group ahead of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen on three. Los Colchoneros have been a long way from scintillating throughout the season and it was definitely Brugge that came closer to that adjective in Belgium.
UEFA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
96K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy