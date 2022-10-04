Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
American Airlines passenger charged after being filmed punching a flight attendant
A California man who was captured on video punching an American Airlines flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles has been arrested, federal prosecutors said. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster, was charged Thursday with one count of interference with...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
‘Devastated’: American Airlines to abruptly close SFO flight attendant base
"We feel that the human factor was lacking with this announcement."
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
ZDNet
American Airlines decided to be honest with customers. They may not like it
There comes a point in your life when you needs to unburden yourself. Let it out, let it go, let it wash over others, and see the reaction. Somehow, releasing your inner contradictions, imperfections, and torment can make you feel free. Or, at least, a little lighter. I was moved...
Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight
A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins
American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets
Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
AOL Corp
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights. United Chief Executive Scott Kirby wrote to Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen last week...
airlive.net
More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019
More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
United has ordered 515 electric and supersonic aircraft with the first carrying passengers as soon as 2024 — take a look at the carrier's fleet of the future
United is one of the world's biggest investors of electric and supersonic aircraft, having already commited $25 million for 400 eVTOLs.
AOL Corp
Flight Attendants Will Require More Rest Between Flights
On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a rule requiring airlines to give flight attendants an extra hour off between flights: They'll get a minimum of 10 hours between shifts instead of nine. The rule goes into effect in 30 days, and airlines have up to 90 days to comply.
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
Flight attendants protest schedule havoc at airports across U.S.
Flight attendants at United and Southwest airlines on Tuesday staged protests at airports across the U.S. to draw attention to chaotic scheduling and other workplace woes. Airline employees picketed in 15 airports in cities and territories including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Newark, Phoenix and Guam. At Dallas Love Field Airport, flight attendants not scheduled to work held an informational picket calling for improved compensation and ways to make life less difficult for themselves and passengers.
ZDNet
American Airlines may end a real customer advantage for a sad, twisted reason
It's easy to think all US airlines are the same. Well, so similar that sometimes it doesn't make that much difference which one you fly. Yet each has small pockets of difference that -- given four of them own more than 80% of all airline seats -- can truly stand out.
tripsavvy.com
Virgin Atlantic Is the Latest Airline to Offer Gender-Neutral Uniforms
Virgin Atlantic made waves last week when the airline announced that it was getting rid of its gendered uniform policy. Flight attendants, pilots, and ground teams can now pick whichever Vivienne Westwood-designed uniform suits them best. The updated uniform policy is the latest addition to a growing move towards inclusivity and greater self-expression for airline staff.
United Airlines to halt service at New York's JFK airport in October
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Friday it will suspend service in late October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK). Earlier this month, United had threatened to take the action if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not grant the air carrier additional flights.
