Aerospace & Defense

State
Washington State
The Independent

Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight

A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
ORLANDO, FL
Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Peter Defazio
TheStreet

American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins

American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
Joel Eisenberg

Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets

Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
#Cnn#U S Transportation#The Trump Administration
airlive.net

More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019

More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

Flight Attendants Will Require More Rest Between Flights

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a rule requiring airlines to give flight attendants an extra hour off between flights: They'll get a minimum of 10 hours between shifts instead of nine. The rule goes into effect in 30 days, and airlines have up to 90 days to comply.
TRAVEL
CBS News

Flight attendants protest schedule havoc at airports across U.S.

Flight attendants at United and Southwest airlines on Tuesday staged protests at airports across the U.S. to draw attention to chaotic scheduling and other workplace woes. Airline employees picketed in 15 airports in cities and territories including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Newark, Phoenix and Guam. At Dallas Love Field Airport, flight attendants not scheduled to work held an informational picket calling for improved compensation and ways to make life less difficult for themselves and passengers.
DALLAS, TX
tripsavvy.com

Virgin Atlantic Is the Latest Airline to Offer Gender-Neutral Uniforms

Virgin Atlantic made waves last week when the airline announced that it was getting rid of its gendered uniform policy. Flight attendants, pilots, and ground teams can now pick whichever Vivienne Westwood-designed uniform suits them best. The updated uniform policy is the latest addition to a growing move towards inclusivity and greater self-expression for airline staff.
UNITED AIRLINES

