ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Report: Amazon freezes hiring on corporate retail division

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crGo3_0iM2UqXo00

Amazon is implementing a hiring freeze on the corporate side of its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a New York Times report, becoming the latest company to pause hiring plans amid growing concerns about an economic downturn.

Citing an internal announcement, The New York Times reported Tuesday that the company informed recruiters all open job postings for such roles will close, and new openings will be available next year. The internal email also recommended phone interviews and other recruiting efforts be canceled, according to the report, which said some roles — such as field positions -- will be exempt.

In an email, Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser said the company has a “significant number” of open roles. Glasser declined to say if Amazon was implementing the hiring freeze.

“We have many different businesses at various stages of evolution, and we expect to keep adjusting our hiring strategies in each of these businesses at various junctures,” Glasser said in a statement.

The Seattle-based tech and retail giant is one of several companies attempting to curb costs by implementing a personnel freeze. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly planning to reduce its own headcount amid fears over what the economy might look like in the coming months.

Overall, hiring has generally remained strong. But hikes on interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, designed to reduce high inflation, raise the likelihood of a downturn .

For Amazon, its retail business has been sluggish in the past few months as Americans shifted away from the pandemic-induced spike in online shopping. During the last two quarters, the company reported some of its slowest rates of revenue growth in nearly two decades. Aiming to cut costs, it’s been subletting its warehouses, canceling some projects or delaying construction on others.

In July, the company said it was able to reduce its headcount on the warehouse side, which had been overstaffed, through attrition. It also said the broader economy was expected to shape its hiring plans moving forward.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers

As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative

Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Business#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#The New York Times#The Federal Reserve
Fortune

China’s millennials and Gen Z are falling out of love with consumerism and fueling a new ‘frugal living’ social media movement as reality bites

People walk in front of the Louis Vuitton store in Chengdu, China, on August 17, 2022. On Douban, a Chinese website that provides information related to current events, music, and more, young Chinese are flocking to groups that offer money-saving tips. One group, named “Crazy Money Savers,” which has over 600,000 subscribers, encourages members to shun takeout and bubble tea, and advises them to delete popular e-commerce apps like Alibaba and Pinduoduo.
CHINA
cheddar.com

As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech

Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Uber Founder Leading Virtual Restaurants’ Data Push

In an effort to boost his dark kitchens business, Travis Kalanick is going after restaurant aggregators. The Uber co-founder and onetime CEO is now putting his focus (and hundreds of millions of his dollars) into his CloudKitchens virtual restaurant company — and is also throwing his weight behind a group lobbying for legislation that would compel aggregators to share customer data with so-called “dark kitchens” and set a cap on the fees they charge, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
PYMNTS

Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters

Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Zalando Joins Brands Backtracking on Sustainability Claims

Fashion has a greenwashing problem. The latest company to find itself in the crosshairs for inappropriate claims is Zalando, which dropped its sustainability “flag” last week after a Norwegian jury presented the online retailer with its inaugural grønnvaskingsprisen, or greenwashing prize. The Berlin-based firm, which serves 25 European markets, debuted the concept in 2019 to help consumers more easily locate products made with better-for-the-planet materials or processes. Zalando had decided to do this, it said then, because it saw an uptick in searches for terms such as “organic” or “fair trade” on its website, indicating a groundswell of interest in clothing and...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

What 2014 Teaches Us About the Future of Payments and the Digital Economy

In 1963, Nobel-prize winning physicist Dennis Gabor wrote that the future can’t be predicted, but it can be invented. Gabor, who won the Nobel for inventing the hologram, explained in his book, “Inventing the Future,” that it is humankind’s ability to invent that shapes the future, even though its impact remains unknown at the moment of its creation.
TECHNOLOGY
msn.com

Peloton is slashing 500 more jobs as its CEO says it has 6 months to turn itself around

Peloton is slashing hundreds more jobs in a desperate measure to cut costs, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The connected-fitness giant said it plans to cut around 500 jobs, or roughly 12% of its remaining workforce, per the report. CEO Barry McCarthy told The Journal that the cuts are company-wide but that the marketing team would be most affected.
BUSINESS
cxmtoday.com

Retailers are Unprepared to Manage Digital Operations

While the number of digital assets and digital orders is expected to grow 24% and 16%, respectively, next year, less than half of retailers aren’t prepared to manage the pace and complexity of digital operations over the next 12 months. That’s a prime finding from a survey conducted in...
RETAIL
CNBC

Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'

Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
BUSINESS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
96K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy