ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Baker: 35 Venezuelan refugees being moved from Cape Cod base

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dKVa_0iM2UZjZ00

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Nearly three dozen of the Venezuelan migrants who unexpectedly arrived on Martha’s Vineyard last month will be moved to more sustainable housing this week.

The Baker administration said Tuesday that 49 were initially transported to Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) , but 14 have already left for “opportunities in and outside Massachusetts.”

The governor’s office did not specify where the remaining 35 are being moved.

BACKGROUND: 50 Venezuelan migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard

The group of migrants arrived on Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14, to the surprise of local officials and community organizations who said they were given no advance notice.

St. Andrew’s Parish in Edgartown served as a temporary shelter to the group of men, women, and children for two days. There, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services set up translated legal services, clothing options, food, and beds for the nearly 50 Venezuelans.

The refugees were later transferred to JBCC where they received health care, crisis counseling services, and legal services in Spanish, according to the governor’s office.

MORE: Venezuelan refugees moved from Martha’s Vineyard to Cape Cod

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed to Boston media the two planes the migrants arrived on were sent to Massachusetts as part of his state’s relocation program.

One of the Venezuelans, who chose to remain anonymous, told 12 News he was approached by a woman in Texas who offered a flight to Massachusetts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgartown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Texas State
City
Barnstable, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
The Independent

DeSantis claims it was only the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during a recent speech that no one had considered abolishing slavery until the American Revolution. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis shared a video to his Twitter account of him giving a speech about "critical race theory" and the teaching of the US’s history with slavery in schools. During his speech he claimed the abolition movement was birthed from the American Revolution. “It was the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery. No one had questioned it before we decided as Americans that we are endowed by our creator with unalienable rights,” he said. However,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Cape Cod#Venezuelans#Parish#Jbcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy