Look: Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit Went Viral Last Night
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, crushing his 62nd home run of the season. That gives him the single-season American League record. Following the game, it was Judge's wife who stole the show. Samantha Bracksieck's outfit on Tuesday night received a lot of attention. She was wearing...
Yankees Suffer Unfortunate Injury Blow Ahead Of Playoffs
The New York Yankees' bullpen suffered another blow today prior to the start of the American League playoffs. Relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio, who performed solidly in his rookie season in the Bronx, is going on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. Marinaccio was removed from Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to the issue.
Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown
The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees
Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton comes to Aaron Judge’s defense with Roger Maris still not conquered
ARLINGTON, Texas — There is only one active big leaguer who somewhat can relate to what Aaron Judge is going through as the Yankees’ regular season dwindles to nothing and Roger Maris still holds a share of the American League home run record. Before Giancarlo Stanton became a...
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge loses Triple Crown, concedes batting title to Twins’ Luis Arraez
Wednesday is the end of the MLB regular season. It’s also the end of Aaron Judge’s quest for the Triple Crown. The New York Yankees slugger enters game No. 162 as the major-league leader with 62 home runs. He also leads the American League with 131 RBI. But his career-best .311 batting average is second to Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who’s hitting .315.
Red Sox sound interested in re-signing ex-Yankees prospect
His season may be over. But his time with the Red Sox could be just beginning. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the injured list Monday with lower back spasms, essentially ending his 2022 season. But according to the Boston Globe, Refsnyder...
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night
Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run
Amid the “home run king” debates, the Giants legend weighed in on Tuesday night’s record.
Ex-Yankees coach could be lock as Phillies manager after clinching NL wild card
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The Phillies did more than just clinch a playoff spot with Monday’s 3-0 win over the Houston Astros. Philadelphia may have also guaranteed Rob Thomson returns next season as manager. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. When Philadelphia...
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension
Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers on list of potential replacements for White Sox’s Tony La Russa
The White Sox are looking for a new manager following Monday’s retirement of Tony La Russa, who stepped down due to health reasons. Replacing a three-time World Series champion and four-time manager of the year is never easy. But the Chicago Tribune named Girardi as one of 12 potential...
Fan Jumps Out of Stands to Catch Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball
Video of a fan jumping from the stands to try and secure Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball.
Ex-Yankees captain Don Mattingly offered ‘different’ role with Marlins, isn’t ready to retire
On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Miami Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. But it seems like he’s planning on sticking around the sport. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson tweeted:
Legendary MLB Announcer Is Calling His Final Game Today
This Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will mark Tom Grieve's final broadcast as an analyst. Grieve, 74, has been working Rangers games for 28 years. He'll ride off into the sunset once the 2022 regular season comes to an end. Grieve isn't just an analyst...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit
Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit home run No. 62 - giving him the American League record. Sitting there every step of the way during his incredible season was his wife. Samantha Bracksieck made headlines on Tuesday night with her outfit following Judge's historic mark. She...
Yankees get dire warning about Aaron Judge’s free-agent market
A walk season for the ages. That’s what Aaron Judge had in 2022, with the New York Yankees slugger hitting an American League single-season record 62 home runs and making a run at the Triple Crown as free agency looms after the World Series. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News
After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
