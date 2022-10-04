ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Spun

Look: Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit Went Viral Last Night

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, crushing his 62nd home run of the season. That gives him the single-season American League record. Following the game, it was Judge's wife who stole the show. Samantha Bracksieck's outfit on Tuesday night received a lot of attention. She was wearing...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Yankees Suffer Unfortunate Injury Blow Ahead Of Playoffs

The New York Yankees' bullpen suffered another blow today prior to the start of the American League playoffs. Relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio, who performed solidly in his rookie season in the Bronx, is going on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. Marinaccio was removed from Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to the issue.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown

The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
NJ.com

Red Sox sound interested in re-signing ex-Yankees prospect

His season may be over. But his time with the Red Sox could be just beginning. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the injured list Monday with lower back spasms, essentially ending his 2022 season. But according to the Boston Globe, Refsnyder...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit

Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit home run No. 62 - giving him the American League record. Sitting there every step of the way during his incredible season was his wife. Samantha Bracksieck made headlines on Tuesday night with her outfit following Judge's historic mark. She...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News

After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
QUEENS, NY
