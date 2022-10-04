The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO