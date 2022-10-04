Read full article on original website
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL・
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What's Worth Watching on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and More in October 2022
Have you figured out your Halloween costume yet? If you really want to show off your up-to-the-minute pop culture taste, you could be one of the vampires from AMC's hot new Interview with a Vampire, or one of the Derry Girls, who make their big Netflix return this month, or Hellraiser's Pinhead, or a spoiled rotten resort guest from The White Lotus. And no, we will not entertain the idea of a Halloween costume not inspired by TV or movies. A ghost in a sheet? Only acceptable if it's a reference to Willow's costume in that Season 2 episode of Buffy.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg, Wife Jenny McCarthy Sign Major First-Look Deal With Lionsgate
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg has some big news. And we’ll be seeing a lot more of his wife, Jenny McCarthy, too. The duo has inked a new deal with Lionsgate. It’s a three year deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The couple will produce and create...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Threatened to Quit if the Schedule Didn’t Work Around His Weekly ‘Disappearance’ Routine
Actor James Arness took the schedule in his personal life so seriously that he almost quit 'Gunsmoke' to not allow the shooting schedule to conflict with it.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TechCrunch
Peacock grows its paid subscriber base to 15 million after pulling back shows from Hulu
Shell claimed the boost in subs stemmed from a strong content lineup, including NBC next-day episodes that Peacock reclaimed from Hulu. “It’s really driven by the content…So all of our content that’s on NBC, Bravo, our other channels for the first time in the next couple of weeks is coming to Peacock where it used to go to Hulu,” Shell said in yesterday’s interview.
House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'
Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
"How to Be a Bookie," a new series created by Chuck Lorre and starring Sebastian Maniscalco, is in the works at HBO Max.
‘Law & Order’ Crossover Premiere Ratings Beat Out Previous Seasons As Streaming on Peacock Increases (EXCLUSIVE)
NBC’s three-hour “Law & Order” crossover premiere event was the most-watched and highest-rated program the night that it aired, according to Live + 3 data exclusively obtained by Variety. Airing from 8-11 p.m. on Sept 22, the crossover marked the premiere of Season 22 of the “Law & Order” flagship series, Season 24 of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Season 3 of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” When accounting for three days of viewing, each of the three season premieres matched or exceeded the average rating and total viewership of the last four episodes of their previous seasons,...
A.V. Club
Mindy Kaling suits up as Velma in the teaser for HBO Max's animated series
Well, jinkies. Get ready to use that phrase a lot more now that Mindy Kaling’s Velma series is almost here. Co-created by Kaling and Charlie Grandy, Kaling leads HBO Max’s adult animated series as the iconic Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley, before Velma became the iconic and gay version of her we know and love. Don’t worry; this version is pretty damn great, too. The high-school-set show is essentially her origin story.
‘The Patient’ Episode 8 Release Date and Time on Hulu
'The Patient' Episode 8 will delve further into Alan's relationship with his son as he tries finding a new way to escape. When is its release date and time on Hulu?
‘Solar Opposites’ Renewed for Season 5 at Hulu
Hulu has renewed adult animated comedy “Solar Opposites” for its fifth season. The news was announced at a panel discussion about the series at New York Comic Con on Thursday. The Season 5 renewal comes before the show’s fourth season has even debuted. Season 3 of the series arrived on Hulu in July, with Season 4 set to premiere with 12 episodes sometime in 2023. The series has aired several holiday specials, most recently “Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special,” which arrived on Hulu on Oct. 3. Justin Roiland, best known for creating Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” with Dan Harmon, co-created...
msn.com
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Big Sky’ Season 3 on ABC and Hulu, Now With More Reba McEntire
Big Sky has made a name for itself as a reliable network TV drama, for good reason: its creator is reliable TV drama writer David E. Kelley. Though it’s primarily a mystery series with a new case to be solved every season, it has become increasingly sly and clever, especially thanks to solid casting which includes a turn by country music legend Reba McEntire as a possibly murderous queen of glamping. What more do you want in a show? BIG SKY (SEASON 3): STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A young man is out hiking. He comes to a fork in...
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
A New ‘BMF’ Documentary Is Headed To STARZ This Fall
A new documentary about the rise and fall of Black Mafia Family founders, Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, is headed to STARZ later this month. The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast is described as the “real story told by family, former BMF members, insiders, associates, and celebrity figures close to the Flenory family.” Journalists and consultants close to these key players will also take part to provide authentic historical and cultural context. The limited, eight-part series will provide viewers an exclusive look into the Flenory’s feuds, drug deals, skeptical murders, and high-profile parties featuring A-list hip-hop figures. Additionally,...
