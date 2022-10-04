Read full article on original website
SEC Basketball: Tennessee, Ole Miss among biggest September recruiting winners
Taking a look at the entirety of September, there were multiple SEC Basketball teams who added a commitment during the last month. Of that group overall, which teams were the biggest recruiting winners during the month of September? (NOTE: Recruiting rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite) Tennessee, Ole Miss among...
Tennessee vs. LSU Betting Odds: Vols’ Josh Heupel Has Mixed History as Road Favorite
Tennessee got conference play off to a good start last weekend with a 38-33 win over Florida. The Vols will try to make it 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC this weekend when they go on the road to face the LSU Tigers. Winning on the road is never easy, but the best online sportsbooks like the Vols as 2.5- to 3-point road favorites.
Junior-college DL schedules official visit to Tennessee after offer
A former SEC defensive lineman who's now at a junior college in Mississippi picked up an offer from Tennessee last week, and he says he already has made plans to visit the Vols.
WATCH: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel’s Final LSU Preview Before the Game
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday before the Vols head to Baton Rouge this Saturday. No. 25 LSU will host No. 8 Tennessee this Saturday at 12 noon ET in the SEC’s only ranked matchup of the day. While the early start does make...
Tennessee-LSU Preview, Vols Basketball Practice Reactions | RTI Press Pass Podcast
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode just a few days before Tennessee’s Top 25 matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Get ready for the game as RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler bring you a full preview for the game this weekend and look at some of the most critical matchups between the Vols and Tigers. The guys discuss how LSU’s defense will try to attack Tennessee’s offense, key players on both sides, and much more.
No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU: How to Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds
Tennessee and LSU will meet head-to-head this Saturday in a Top 25 SEC showdown. The 8th-ranked Vols will face off against the 25th-ranked Tigers in a battle of undefeated teams in Baton Rouge. Check out everything you need to know heading into the game below. How to Watch – No....
Tennessee Football Preview: LSU
The Opponent: Louisiana State University, or LSU, is the flagship university for the state of Louisiana. It was founded as a military school in the 1800s and began to take its present shape in the 1920s. LSU’s football program claims four national titles, three of which come this century. Famed halfback, and Heisman trophy winner, Billy Cannon helped earn the school its first title in 1958. Tennessee will meet LSU for the first time under Brian Kelly. Tennessee leads the all-time series against LSU 20-10-3. However, LSU has won the last five meetings, including a win over legendary Tennessee coach Brady Hoke in 2017.
Tyreke Key, Tennessee transfer guard, explains biggest difference between mid-major and power-conference hoops
Tyreke Key decided to head back home following 4 strong playing years at Indiana State. The Celina, Tennessee native missed his 2021-22 season with an injury and decided to transfer back to play for the Vols at the end of last season. Key, who was described by Tennessee forward Olivier...
WATCH: Rick Barnes Talks To Open Tennessee Media Day
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Tuesday afternoon to begin the Vols’ in house media day. Barnes discussed the Vols’ first week of practice and where he would like to see his team grow from where they are now. “Excited about our guys,” Barnes...
Tennessee Media Day: Players and Coaches Talk to Start Fall Practices
Tennessee Basketball’s Media Day in Knoxville is officially in the books. For the first time this fall, the media was allowed in the facility to speak with the players and coaches of the Tennessee basketball team before watching practice later in the day. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, in...
Highly ranked Tennessee CB commitment ready to play on national TV
A highly ranked Tennessee commitment will get a chance to play in front of national TV audience Thursday night. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews and his team from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., are scheduled to play host to Zachary (La.) High School at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday on ESPNU.
LSU Football Tweets Out Important Message Prior to 11 am Kickoff
LSU football will host Tennessee this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but the announced time for kickoff was a bit discouraging for many fans. ESPN announced that the Tigers and Vols would kick off at 11 am this Saturday, before a sold-out Tiger Stadium. Sure, there's nothing like a Saturday night...
Tennessee football at LSU: Prediction and odds for Week 6 college football
Two weeks ago, Tennessee football failed to cover for the first time all season. They were 10.5-point favorites over the Florida Gators and did lead 38-21 in the fourth quarter but then took their foot off the pedal and let them score two touchdowns late. Still, the Vols are 4-0,...
Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers 10/5/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The 8th ranked Tennessee Volunteers (2nd in SEC- East) host visiting 25th ranked LSU Tigers (1st in SEC- East) at Tigers Stadium in Baton Rouge on Saturday. The Volunteers are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Southeastern Conference after a 38-33 victory over the Florida Gators on September 24. Tennessee played...
Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history
Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
A look at what to expect when Tennessee's up-tempo offense comes into Tiger Stadium
The LSU Tigers finally reach the top 25 this week, and are immediately greeted with a matchup against the #8 Tennessee Volunteers. Such is life in the SEC. It’s a battle of strength vs strength this week. Let’s take a look at how the Vols have gotten, and deserved, their top ten ranking.
Tennessee vs. LSU: It's a big deal to everyone but the networks
Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium doesn’t seem very intimidating. LSU is playing Tennessee, the Tigers’ most significant game since the 2019 national championship season on Saturday. And kickoff against Tennessee in Tiger Stadium is 11 a.m. local time. That means for the crowd to simulate its demeanor for...
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, University of Tennessee students packed up their tents and their sleeping bags after waiting in line since Sunday trying to secure an apartment at an off-campus student housing complex called The Standard at Knoxville. The Standard allowed students to lock in on apartments on...
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
