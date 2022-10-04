ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee-LSU Preview, Vols Basketball Practice Reactions | RTI Press Pass Podcast

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode just a few days before Tennessee’s Top 25 matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Get ready for the game as RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler bring you a full preview for the game this weekend and look at some of the most critical matchups between the Vols and Tigers. The guys discuss how LSU’s defense will try to attack Tennessee’s offense, key players on both sides, and much more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU: How to Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds

Tennessee and LSU will meet head-to-head this Saturday in a Top 25 SEC showdown. The 8th-ranked Vols will face off against the 25th-ranked Tigers in a battle of undefeated teams in Baton Rouge. Check out everything you need to know heading into the game below. How to Watch – No....
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Preview: LSU

The Opponent: Louisiana State University, or LSU, is the flagship university for the state of Louisiana. It was founded as a military school in the 1800s and began to take its present shape in the 1920s. LSU’s football program claims four national titles, three of which come this century. Famed halfback, and Heisman trophy winner, Billy Cannon helped earn the school its first title in 1958. Tennessee will meet LSU for the first time under Brian Kelly. Tennessee leads the all-time series against LSU 20-10-3. However, LSU has won the last five meetings, including a win over legendary Tennessee coach Brady Hoke in 2017.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Rick Barnes Talks To Open Tennessee Media Day

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Tuesday afternoon to begin the Vols’ in house media day. Barnes discussed the Vols’ first week of practice and where he would like to see his team grow from where they are now. “Excited about our guys,” Barnes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Media Day: Players and Coaches Talk to Start Fall Practices

Tennessee Basketball’s Media Day in Knoxville is officially in the books. For the first time this fall, the media was allowed in the facility to speak with the players and coaches of the Tennessee basketball team before watching practice later in the day. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tonyspicks.com

Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers 10/5/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The 8th ranked Tennessee Volunteers (2nd in SEC- East) host visiting 25th ranked LSU Tigers (1st in SEC- East) at Tigers Stadium in Baton Rouge on Saturday. The Volunteers are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Southeastern Conference after a 38-33 victory over the Florida Gators on September 24. Tennessee played...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history

Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. LSU: It's a big deal to everyone but the networks

Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium doesn’t seem very intimidating. LSU is playing Tennessee, the Tigers’ most significant game since the 2019 national championship season on Saturday. And kickoff against Tennessee in Tiger Stadium is 11 a.m. local time. That means for the crowd to simulate its demeanor for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN

