Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

$1.4 million to fight crime in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A nonprofit was awarded $1.4 million dollars to help fight increasing crime rates in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods. The grant was given to Reclamation and Restoration Ministries (RRM) to fund a project dedicated to violent crime prevention in youth and adults, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. The local nonprofit started in 1996 and moved to Baton Rouge in 2005 where it continued its work in preventing crime, drug abuse, and homelessness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Youth City Lab: Four nonprofits coming together in Mid City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A big collaboration is happening and it involves four nonprofit organizations in the Capital City. Front Yard Bikes, Line4Line Barber Shop, Humanities Amped and Big Buddy are coming together for the Youth City Lab at 4385 Government St. It’s a nonprofit with a shared space...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Hunters can receive free deer corn for donating blood this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LifeShare Blood Center announced they are teaming up with Tractor Supply to hunt for blood donors this deer season. According to LifeShare, anyone who donates blood at the LifeShare Donor Center at 5745 Essen Lane through Saturday, Oct. 8, will receive a free bag of deer corn, courtesy of Tractor Supply.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Community invited to have conversations with law enforcement Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The community is invited to have conversations with law enforcement officials on Thursday, Oct. 6. From 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, officials from local agencies will be in attendance. According to organizers, “Community Conversations with Law Enforcement” is an opportunity...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Early Childhood program begins in Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville, La. (WAFB) - Children in Donaldsonville are getting a new head start on their future. Governor John bel Edwards says the key to getting more people into high-paying careers in Donaldsonville, starts at a young age. “We have record investment in early childhood education. We must maintain it. You...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
WAFB

US Sen. Bill Cassidy tours River Parishes Community College

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - US Sen. Bill Cassidy was in the Capital Region on Thursday, Oct. 6, to tour River Parishes Community College in Gonzales. He said the purpose of the tour was to learn how RPCC is training students to fill jobs in Louisiana’s energy industry. “We want...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

BRAC launches BR Works to fill job openings in capital region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finding the right job that matches one’s needs can be life-changing but scrolling on endless job sites can be time consuming and frustrating. “So, we’re in a position for the first time in my lifetime, we have twice as many open jobs as we do people looking for work. There are bout 30,000 open jobs in the capital region and only 15,000 people are unemployed and looking for work,” explains Andrew Fitzgerald who is BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: Update these TikTok privacy settings now

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one of the hottest apps on millions of phones. TikTok’s videos are seen around the world, and users can’t seem to get enough of them. But what personal information are you sharing with TikTok when you use it, and how can you protect yourself online? Consumer Reports reveals the TikTok privacy settings you should adjust right now.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Veterans Treatment Court coming to 19th JDC in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish is preparing to establish a Veterans Treatment Court. The court will help to provide opportunities for veterans to get treatment for mental health issues and substance abuse. Veterans participating in the court will also be able to get support for things like housing, employment, education, and medical help in general.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge taskforce launches new litter initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new litter initiative is being launched in Baton Rouge to help create a cleaner and safer community, according to officials. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office released the following statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4, announcing the initiative:. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and members of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

