FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
Related
$1.4 million to fight crime in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods
Youth City Lab: Four nonprofits coming together in Mid City
Department of Children and Family Services increases monthly eligibility to help with inflation
Hunters can receive free deer corn for donating blood this week
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Access to original birth certificates restored for adoptees in Louisiana
Community invited to have conversations with law enforcement Thursday
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at hospital in Louisiana
Northshore Humane rescues 20 neglected animals, seeks community help for them
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walk-On’s donating 10% of sales to Allison Rice’s family during give back event
Early Childhood program begins in Donaldsonville
Beloved teacher's murder uncovers lies, an illicit affair, a secret pregnancy
Man who lived in lakeside drug mansion also accused of taking money for botched construction job
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How a casualty of Baton Rouge's opioid crisis led police to a drug ring inside a church
US Sen. Bill Cassidy tours River Parishes Community College
BRAC launches BR Works to fill job openings in capital region
CONSUMER REPORTS: Update these TikTok privacy settings now
State Police Crime Lab facing backlog, officials hope rapid DNA tests can help with crime
Veterans Treatment Court coming to 19th JDC in EBR
Baton Rouge taskforce launches new litter initiative
When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0