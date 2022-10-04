ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Coroner IDs man who fell into Johnstown creek

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has identified the man who fell into a creek along Akers Street, in Johnstown, Wednesday evening. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench was transported to Conemaugh Hospital after suffering head and neck injuries in the fall, and later passed away early Thursday morning.
Police searching for missing Altoona woman

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Police in Blair County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Altoona woman. Authorities say 24-year-old Christy Buckreis was last seen leaving her residence, located along the 1100 block of 11th Street, around noon on Sunday, October 2. Buckreis is described as...
Where, when is Trick-or-Treat happening this Halloween season?

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Some areas have announced their 2022 trick-or-treat schedules; below is a list of the current dates and times for those areas. We will update this list as more schedules are announced. If you know of any areas that are not on this list, please email...
Free breakfast is now available at some PA schools

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Experts say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and now, nearly two million Pennsylvania students are able to get free breakfast thanks to Governor Wolf's new Universal Free School Breakfast Program that started this week. Vonda Ramp a State Director for the...
Johnstown City Council holds special meeting to discuss ARPA funds

The City Council of the City of Johnstown held a special council meeting and workshop Wednesday evening. The meeting was called in order to hold a workshop and discussion on the disbursement of the ARPA , or American Rescue Plan Act funds that aid public health and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
How is inflation impacting this hunting season?

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Inflation has been causing supply chain issues for some time, but how will it affect this hunting season?. Gun shops locally and across PA are struggling to maintain some products favored by hunters. Officials at one Johnstown gun store say they are struggling to keep...
Westmont Hilltop 'block out cancer' game

Westmont, PA (WJAC) - The Westmont Hilltop volleyball team held their annual 'Block out cancer' game Tuesday night against Bedford. The team raised money to donate to the Susan G. Komen foundation through a baked sale, raffle tickets, baskets and a duck toss. Junior libero, Leah Petrore, said this game...
'Crimson Crazies' on the call for LHAC matchup

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) - With 9th ranked Somerset in town, the Bishop McCort student section went all out for the home volleyball game. The 'Crimson Crazies' were on the call for the LHAC matchup. The Crushers made their own anchor desk, cameras, and headsets to cheer on the girls team Tuesday night. 6 Sports put the students up to the task to introduce the matchup.
Westmont Hilltop Volleyball team plays annual "pink game"

The Westmont Hilltop High School volleyball team had their annual "pink game" against the Bedford Bisons. This special event encourages everyone to make contributions that benefit the Susan G. Komen foundation in the hopes of finding a cure for breast cancer. Attendees were asked to donate by buying ducks for...
