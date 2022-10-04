Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
PSP: Greensburg man accused of raping teen in parking lot of state park in 2019
Westmoreland/Somerset County, PA (WJAC) — State police say a Greensburg man has been charged, accused of raping a teenage girl in the parking lot of a state park, that borders Westmoreland and Somerset Counties, in 2019. Troopers say Tyler Mastro, now age 22, faces felony charges of rape and...
WJAC TV
PSP: Woman accused of stealing over $38K from Somerset Co. legion to pay off gambling debt
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Somerset County say a Markleton woman is facing charges, accused of stealing more than $38,000 from a local American Legion post and using it to make payments on online gambling sites. Troopers say Regina Sanner, 43, was hired in Sept. of...
WJAC TV
DA: Somerset County drug dealer sentenced to max of 26 years in state prison
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar announced the sentencing of a Central City man who was charged earlier this year in what authorities labeled as "one of the largest drug busts in Somerset County history." Authorities say Jordan Rasbach, 36, was sentenced Wednesday...
WJAC TV
DA: One of two teens charged in Westmont school shooting plot sentenced to state prison
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say one of the two teens charged in the "foiled" Westmont school shooting plot was sentenced Monday. Logan Pringle, 17, was sentenced to serve 3 to 6 years in state prison, followed by ten years of probation.
WJAC TV
Wife calls for answers after husband falls into Johnstown flood channel, dies
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. 6 News spoke with some of...
WJAC TV
Johnstown man sentenced in botched robbery turned homicide, withdraws murder plea, DA says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say a Johnstown man was sentenced Monday for his role in a "botched robbery" turned homicide from January of 2021. Officials say Dionte Jones, 29, was sentenced to serve 6 to 16 years in state prison, followed...
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs man who fell into Johnstown creek
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has identified the man who fell into a creek along Akers Street, in Johnstown, Wednesday evening. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench was transported to Conemaugh Hospital after suffering head and neck injuries in the fall, and later passed away early Thursday morning.
WJAC TV
Police searching for missing Altoona woman
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Police in Blair County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Altoona woman. Authorities say 24-year-old Christy Buckreis was last seen leaving her residence, located along the 1100 block of 11th Street, around noon on Sunday, October 2. Buckreis is described as...
WJAC TV
PSP: Dump truck driver killed after being ejected in crash along Route 119 in Indiana Co.
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police say a 57-year-old Marion Center man was killed Tuesday morning after crashing a dump truck along Route 119 in White Township, Indiana County. Investigators say troopers were dispatched to the area of Route 119 and Wayne Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for...
WJAC TV
Where, when is Trick-or-Treat happening this Halloween season?
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Some areas have announced their 2022 trick-or-treat schedules; below is a list of the current dates and times for those areas. We will update this list as more schedules are announced. If you know of any areas that are not on this list, please email...
WJAC TV
Free breakfast is now available at some PA schools
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Experts say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and now, nearly two million Pennsylvania students are able to get free breakfast thanks to Governor Wolf's new Universal Free School Breakfast Program that started this week. Vonda Ramp a State Director for the...
WJAC TV
Annual 'Haunted Rails and Tales' event returns to Altoona Railroaders Museum
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — The Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum will soon be hosting its annual "Haunted Rails and Tales" event. The first event will be held Saturday evening, and then again on the evenings of the 15th and 22nd. Each evening will have two tour times: 6 p.m....
WJAC TV
Johnstown City Council holds special meeting to discuss ARPA funds
The City Council of the City of Johnstown held a special council meeting and workshop Wednesday evening. The meeting was called in order to hold a workshop and discussion on the disbursement of the ARPA , or American Rescue Plan Act funds that aid public health and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
WJAC TV
How is inflation impacting this hunting season?
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Inflation has been causing supply chain issues for some time, but how will it affect this hunting season?. Gun shops locally and across PA are struggling to maintain some products favored by hunters. Officials at one Johnstown gun store say they are struggling to keep...
WJAC TV
Westmont Hilltop 'block out cancer' game
Westmont, PA (WJAC) - The Westmont Hilltop volleyball team held their annual 'Block out cancer' game Tuesday night against Bedford. The team raised money to donate to the Susan G. Komen foundation through a baked sale, raffle tickets, baskets and a duck toss. Junior libero, Leah Petrore, said this game...
WJAC TV
'Crimson Crazies' on the call for LHAC matchup
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) - With 9th ranked Somerset in town, the Bishop McCort student section went all out for the home volleyball game. The 'Crimson Crazies' were on the call for the LHAC matchup. The Crushers made their own anchor desk, cameras, and headsets to cheer on the girls team Tuesday night. 6 Sports put the students up to the task to introduce the matchup.
WJAC TV
Westmont Hilltop Volleyball team plays annual "pink game"
The Westmont Hilltop High School volleyball team had their annual "pink game" against the Bedford Bisons. This special event encourages everyone to make contributions that benefit the Susan G. Komen foundation in the hopes of finding a cure for breast cancer. Attendees were asked to donate by buying ducks for...
