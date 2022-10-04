Read full article on original website
Related-led team wins approval for oceanfront Bal Harbour tower
Jorge Pérez’s Related Group, Two Roads Development and Rockpoint Group scored approval from a Bal Harbour board for their plans for the oceanfront Carlton Terrace property. The Bal Harbour Architectural Review Board voted unanimously in favor of the planned Residences at Bal Harbour, a 24-story, 61-unit luxury condo tower that would be built on the 2.7-acre property at 10245 Collins Avenue. Three board members, including chair Reinaldo Borges, an architect, were present for the vote.
Money for many: South Florida real estate firms flush with PPP cash
The Payroll Protection Program put plenty of money in the hands of South Florida real estate firms — more so than anywhere else in the state. Companies in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties took home the most dough, according to data updated Sunday by the Small Business Administration. Of those, the lion’s share of wealth went to Miami-Dade.
Alta pays $21M for downtown Fort Lauderdale multifamily dev site
Raimundo Onetto’s Alta Developers bought a downtown Fort Lauderdale development site, taking over construction of a long-planned — but never built — 35-story apartment tower. Alta purchased the 1-acre vacant property at 100 Southwest Sixth Street for $20.8 million, records show. The land is on the southeast...
Bridge bets on Miami Gardens’ Palmetto Lakes Industrial Park
Already among the biggest South Florida industrial real estate players, Bridge Industrial further extended its empire with the purchase of a pair of Miami Gardens buildings. Bridge, headed by Steve Poulos, bought the fully leased properties at 16175 Northwest 49th Avenue and 16250 Northwest 48th Avenue that sit on 6 acres at the Palmetto Lakes Industrial Park for $26.3 million, according to a company release. The seller is an affiliate of the Murad family’s home appliances company Kalorik.
Rivet tycoon buys waterfront West Palm home for $16M
Rivet mogul Jim Randall nabbed another waterfront home in South Florida, The Real Deal has learned. Randall acquired the six-bedroom, six-bathroom home at 3240 North Flagler Drive for $16 million, according to a source. New Jersey attorneys and husband and wife Lawrence Rolnick and Kimberly Sorrentino sold the 7,524-square-foot house for nearly double their $8.2 million purchase price 16 months ago, property records show.
Keyes buys Novus Realty of Miramar
The Keyes Company, one of South Florida’s largest independent brokerages, scooped up another boutique firm. The Fort Lauderdale-based, family owned brokerage, led by CEO Mike Pappas, bought Novus Realty, a 30-person operation in Miramar with $40 million in annual sales volume, according to a release. Keyes declined to disclose the terms of the deal.
Aventura officials give thumbs-up to 86-unit condo tower
A 26-story condo project is moving forward in Aventura after developers scored a key approval from the city. The Aventura City Commission voted to grant a conditional-use permit for an 86-unit condo tower proposed by a joint venture between 2151 Development Group and 2020 Acquisitions. The tower, dubbed Tal Aventura,...
LA investor pays $30M for aging 90-unit Fort Lauderdale rental portfolio
A Los Angeles-based investment firm scooped up a 90-unit portfolio of older apartment buildings in Fort Lauderdale for just under $30 million. Cochise Capital bought the Cordova Arms building at 1401 Southeast 15th Street for $19.5 million and The Isle at 1300 Northeast Third Street for $10.1 million, according to brokers George Coloney and Maggie Graham of The Keyes Company’s Coloney Group, which represented both sides of the deal.
Chicago White Sox outfielder pays record $12M for Florida mansion
A Chicago White Sox outfielder just set a price record for Weston, a city in South Florida. Records show Luis Robert Moiran bought the waterfront mansion at 3030 Meadow Lane via a land trust for $12.3 million. Moiran, who is professionally known as Luis Robert, made his Major League Baseball debut with the Chicago White Sox as an outfielder in 2020. The Cuban-born 25-year-old signed a six-year, $50 million contract with the team that year, according to published reports. His finished the season with a batting average of 0.284.
