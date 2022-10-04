ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife waives extradition

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eoOKh_0iM2T15Z00

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man that is accused of killing his wife has waived his extradition and will return to Washington, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says.

Charles Bergman is accused of killing his wife Teresa around two weeks ago. He was arrested on September 24 in Pennsylvania.

Earlier in September, Charles Bergman and his wife, Theresa, were reported missing.

Original investigations suggested Theresa was last seen at the Spokane International Airport, but phone data later showed the couple was later recorded in a remote part of Lincoln County.

According to the documents, a farmer called deputies to say he found a body while working in tall grass.

The Medical Examiner who looked at the body said the woman appeared to have been hit by a thin, hard object.

Court records show Charles had been seen at a Grant County Walmart buying a shovel. The wound on Theresa’s head appeared to be consistent with the shovel Charles bought.

According to court documents, the Bergmans’ daughter said her parents had not been seen or heard from since September 17. She said that after 36 years of marriage, Theresa asked Charles for separation. She also said her dad became depressed and contemplated suicide.

Court records show she was scheduled to return on the 17th and that Charles was supposed to pick her up and take her back to their son’s house.

Their daughter got a text from Theresa saying she was at the airport, but after that text message, she was not able to contact her mom or her dad. Court documents say they did not go back to her brother’s house like they were supposed to.

The Bergman’s daughter called the airport and learned that her parents were last seen inside a 2013 Silver Chevy Impala, which was registered to Theresa.

A phone call between a deputy and the Bergmans’ son’s fiance indicated Charles bought a shovel and rope before September 18 and also withdrew $500 cash.Court records also show Charles had recently Googled about New York and searched “what is a lethal dose of lorazepam?”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says per extradition laws, they have 10 days to get Charles. A court date will be determined once he returns to Washington.

RELATED: Court docs: Murdered Moses Lake woman had recently asked to separate from suspected killer

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Deputies searching for suspect in Othello-area robbery

OTHELLO — Adams County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Othello area. The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Marco Antonio Martinez, is wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree theft. Few details...
OTHELLO, WA
ncwlife.com

Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer

WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
WENATCHEE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Bail set for suspect of drive-by shooting near Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane man is behind bars for a drive-by shooting that took place early Wednesday morning, just adjacent to Camp Hope. No one was injured in the shooting. 24-year-old James Rackliff was charged with two counts of a drive-by shooting after he reportedly shot a nine-millimeter three to four times.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Spokane, WA
Lincoln County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, WA
State
Washington State
City
Moses Lake, WA
County
Lincoln County, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake man sentenced to 2 years in prison on fourth DUI conviction

MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to two years in prison after his third DUI conviction in the past three years and fourth overall. Dale C. Briley pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to felony DUI, hit-and-run and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device in connection to a July arrest.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee Police investigating after drive-by shooting involving BB gun

WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating after a person was struck by a bb fired from a moving vehicle Monday night. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says a person who was walking in the 1000 block of Walla Walla Avenue near Lowe’s told police they were shot as the vehicle passed by. The bb was found nearby. Fortunately, the bb did not break the skin.
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Extradition#Violent Crime#Grant County Walmart#Bergmans
ncwlife.com

Ephrata man injured after his motorcycle collides with car

A motorcyclist was hospitalized this morning after a collision with a car outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck at the intersection of Road E Northeast and Road 4 Northwest happened at 7:38 a.m. A 2013 Kia Rio being driven by a juvenile was southbound...
EPHRATA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman accused of shaking baby appears in court

SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman accused of shaking and suffocating a baby faced a judge today. She opened up to a judge on what happened, and KHQ's Tana Kelly share's more on how Vanessa Behan can help.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested after shots fired near Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in a shooting near Camp Hope Wednesday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). According to court documents obtained by KHQ, multiple witnesses testified they heard gunfire at about 3 a.m. to officers with SPD. The suspect, identified by court documents as 24-year-old...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHQ Right Now

Lincoln County deputies looking for man who chased teen

HARRINGTON, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a man who allegedly made lewd remarks at a teen before chasing them. Deputies say it happened on Coal Coulee Road south of Harrington around 6:30 on Sunday night. Deputies say the man approached the teen on...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Reardan-Edwall schools go into lockdown due to dad potentially violating no-contact order

REARDAN, Wash. — Reardan-Edwall schools went into lockdown on Thursday due to a father potentially violating a no-contact order with his kids. According to Reardan Police, two estranged parents have three children going to Reardan schools, and the mother has a no-contact protection order against the father. The mother told Spokane County deputies that the Dad threatened to go to...
REARDAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

RPD looking for four theft suspects

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department (RPD) is looking for four theft suspects and is asking for community help in identifying them. The two male suspects in the above picture were both involved in separate thefts at the Richland Wal Mart. The two male suspects in this photo were involved...
RICHLAND, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy