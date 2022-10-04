Read full article on original website
Scott County Inmate Roster – 1-18-23
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-48-4-13(b)FL6 ~ MAINTAINING A COMMON NUISANCE. IC 35-48-4-6(B)FL6 ~ POSSESSION OF COCAINE OR SCHEDULE I OR II NARCOTIC DRUG – AT LEAST 5 LT 10 GR. View Profile >>>. Inmates released from the Detention Center within the...
Indiana’s Longest Trail To Pass Through Washington County
Monon South Trail to Cross Five Counties, Eight Communities in Southern Indiana. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb recently announced in his 2023 State of the State address that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in Southern Indiana.
Donald Lee Roberts Sr., 88, of Marengo
Donald Lee Roberts Sr., 88, of Marengo, Indiana passed away January 16, 2023 at Baptist Health- Floyd Hospital in New Albany, Indiana. Donald was born August 18, 1934 in Ethyl, Indiana to Bailey and Pearl Riley Roberts. His wife of 68 years, Kay Ann Satterfield survives. They were married on April 30, 1954.
Charles Gene Carter, age 81, of Salem
Charles Gene Carter, age 81, of Salem, passed away Monday, January 9 at University of Louisville Hospital. Mr. Carter was born February 19, 1941 in Beloit, Wisconsin the son of Allen Carter and Lydia Kincaid Carter. He was retired from Neff Family Fertilizer, and was a former employee of Helsels...
Robert Henry Poole, 73, of Ramsey
Robert Henry Poole, 73, of Ramsey, Indiana passed from this life on January 16, 2023 at Todd-Dickey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leavenworth, Indiana. Robert was born on April 5, 1949 in Depauw, Indiana to the late Thomas J. and Hallie A. (Weaver) Poole. Robert was of the Christian Faith.
Susan Elaine Jackson, age 63, of Campbellsburg
Susan Elaine Jackson, age 63, of Campbellsburg, passed away Saturday, January 14 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Susan was born July 19, 1959, in Salem the daughter of Herman and Peggy Chaney Jackson. She was a retired employee of Kimball’s and a private health care provider. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Church.
Joyce Kathryn Andersen, age 83, of Salem
Joyce Kathryn Andersen, age 83, of Salem passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. Born April 1, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Estell and Joyce Allen. On January 21, 1960, she married Donald P. Andersen who survives. Joyce was a...
