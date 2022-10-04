Read full article on original website
IGN
Brazilian Regulator Approves Microsoft's Activision-Blizzard Acquisition
Brazil’s competition watchdog, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) has approved the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard merger without restriction, citing PlayStation’s already dominant position within the video game industry and Nintendo’s ability to compete without relying on franchises such as Call of Duty. In a long...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has seen $36 billion wiped off its Apple stake this year - $5 billion more than it spent on the iPhone maker's shares
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has seen its Apple stake drop in value by $36 billion this year. The decline in worth exceeds Berkshire's $31 billion cost base for the position. Apple stock has tumbled 24% this year on fears of an economic downturn and flagging iPhone demand. Warren Buffett's Berkshire...
Engadget
Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO
Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Tesla Motors is the largest holding across all of Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds, and she added to that position as the stock fell on Monday. Roblox and UiPath were hot debutantes when they hit the market in the springtime of 2021, but they're broken IPOs now. Growth is slowing...
tipranks.com
These 2 Asian E-Commerce Stocks Could be the Next Amazon
Many other companies are trying to repeat Amazon’s success in e-commerce, but not all of them will be winners. A review of the South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang and Chinese powerhouse Alibaba reveals reasons to be bullish on one now while reserving a bullish view for the other until later.
Motley Fool
Why Amazon Stock Popped Tuesday Morning
Amazon is one analyst's "best idea" in the internet sector. The company will likely see stronger revenue growth in the face of easier comps, as well as margin expansion and slower capital expenditure spending. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
kitco.com
U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman
(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
Apple Insider
Apple is the greatest stock of all time says CNBC's Jim Cramer
"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer advises investors to tenaciously hold on to Apple stock for the long term, regardless of any short-term issues. Following a recent stock fall after rumors about iPhone 14 demand, CNBC personality Cramer has urged investors to not sell their Apple stocks. According to CNBC, Cramer...
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
These bargain-bin tech stocks are tied to top-quality businesses.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Compass, General Electric, Shell, Pinterest and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Constellation Brands — The spirits producer slipped 2% despite posting earnings and revenue for the previous quarter that beat expectations. Constellation Brands did, however, report losses in its cannabis business and said it would divest some of its wine offerings to The Wine Group.
HSBC Explores Canada Unit Sale, But Domestic Players Might Be Discouraged In Bidding: Reports
HSBC Holdings plc HSBC is considering selling its business in Canada without disclosing the potential valuation of the business. It has tapped JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM to handle a potential sale. As per the lawyers and analysts, the potential sale could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as...
Down 30%, Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Now?
The stock for this tech colossus is on sale. Is it time to invest?
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Levi Strauss cuts 2022 profit forecast on softening demand, strong dollar
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) cut its full-year profit forecast after missing third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as softening demand and a strengthening U.S. dollar adds to worries alongside higher costs, sending shares down 6% in extended trading.
Citi expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup is expecting global equities to rise about 18% from now through the end of 2023, saying beaten down valuations from a relentless selloff this year may attract investors, although it warned of "considerable risks" of an economic slowdown.
Fitness Company Nautilus Considers a Sale
Fitness equipment company Nautilus is considering a sale of the company as part of a review of strategic alternatives. Nautilus — maker of gym equipment, exercise bikes, and treadmills as well as the owner of Bowflex and Schwinn indoor cycling bikes — stated the review will “identify opportunities to accelerate the company’s digital transformation … and enhance shareholder value.”
1 S&P 500 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
With a recession expected by next year, investors must consider investing in stocks that will remain resilient. To that end, Kroger (KR) could be a good choice, given the inelastic...
Peloton Strikes First Brick-and-Mortar Deal With Dick’s
Peloton is turning to the country’s largest sporting goods retailer in its latest effort to reach more customers. The connected fitness giant will sell its equipment in Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, the companies revealed Thursday. It’s the first time Peloton’s products will be sold in retail locations outside its namesake stores.
Is Apple Stock Being Demoted From Its Role As Market General?
A longtime Apple Inc AAPL bull has pared back his exposure to the Cupertino-based company as he expects the tech stock's reign as the market leader to come to a close. What Happened: Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal trimmed his Apple position last week as mega-caps faced significant selling pressure. "It's...
