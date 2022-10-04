Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County deputy receives Law Enforcement Purple Hear
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot by a teenage murder suspect in Fayette County in July received a special honor this week. William "Hank" Helton, who has been with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for 22 years, received the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Helton was shot on July 24 as the task force was attempting to make an arrest of a Pike County murder suspect in a Fayette County mobile home park.
mhstrail.org
Fayette Co. schools targeted with threats; MHS remains vigilant
According to McIntosh School Resource Officer Brandon Weathersby, nothing related to the threat on Oct. 5 has been found at McIntosh. The volume of police presence was decreased on Friday. “There were no other threats that were made. We don’t even know if [the threat] was towards McIntosh, that’s the...
Suspects arrested in Anderson Co. for the murder of Georgia high school football player
Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County, Ga. in connection to the murder of a high school football player.
GBI identifies suspect who shot and killed K-9 officer before he was killed in SWAT standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The man whom officials say killed a Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer and was later shot by officers has been identified, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday. The GBI identified the man as Dexton Bolden, a 33-year-old from Jonesboro. The K-9 officer, Figo,...
fox5atlanta.com
Murder suspect, K-9 officer dead after chase through Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI says a chase of a possible murder suspect in Clayton County on Friday ended in a deadly confrontation which claimed the lives of the suspect and a police K9. This started after Clayton County police officers spotted a vehicle associated with a murder investigation...
GSP K-9 officer, murder suspect both dead after officer-involved shooting in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty Friday morning after a chase led to a SWAT standoff with a murder suspect. The suspect was also shot and killed by police. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police were conducting...
WMAZ
Bodycam video | Zebulon Police Chief under fire for disrespectful treatment of officers during traffic stop
MOLENA, Ga. — A Zebulon police chief is facing tough criticism over his treatment of other officers. It was all caught on video in Pike County. Police Chief Jonathan Hemphill was pulled over at a traffic stop by officers in the neighboring City of Molena, Georgia, on Aug. 25. The two cities in Pike County shared an emergency radio channel but after the Zebulon Police Chief was pulled over by two Molena officers – he blocked the city from using its frequency.
Teen’s mother among 5 additional suspects arrested in Arbor Place brawl
A month after a huge melee at Arbor Place mall forced the shopping center to close early, Douglasville police announced the arrests of five more people connected to the incident.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
Henry County man gets life in prison for Outback Steakhouse armed robbery
Horror struck a Henry County steakhouse in 2019 when three masked men stormed in with guns, forcing patrons to hide unde...
Cops: Man charged in fatal DeKalb auto shop shooting claims self-defense
A 60-year-old man charged with murder Tuesday says he shot another man at a DeKalb County business in self-defense, acco...
Officers investigating homicide at Clayton County home
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence can be seen at a home in a Clayton County neighborhood. Clayton County Police department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they are currently investigating a homicide on Kendrick Road in Riverdale. It’s unclear what led up to...
Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in DeKalb County, driver flees scene, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a woman Saturday night near Interstate 20. Officers responded to Gresham Road and I-20 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about a person who had been struck by a vehicle. After arriving, police said that a woman was laying dead in the middle of the road.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police are looking for second suspect in party shooting
Atlanta police are trying to track down a person they say crashed a party and started shooting when they were asked to leave. They say they already have one person in custody, but they're searching for a second.
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
30-Year-Old Chassity E Hogan Died After A Wrong Way Crash On I-75 (Cobb County, GA)
The Cobb County Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash that claimed a life. A preliminary investigation revealed that 30-year-old [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Barrow Co man accused of holding family hostage in home in Winder
There is a long list of charges for Thomas Brantley. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they say held his wife and other members of his family in a boarded-up home in Winder. He’s facing counts that include false imprisonment, child cruelty, and meth possession.
2 killed after crash along Buford Highway Connector southbound at Peachtree Street NE, APD says
ATLANTA — The drivers of two vehicles were killed after a crash along the Buford Highway Connector southbound at Peachtree St. NE Friday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers arrived at the two-vehicle crash shortly before 9:40 p.m. "The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced deceased on the scene," APD...
1 dead following Clayton County shooting, police say
It happened on the 7900 block of Kendrick Road, Clayton County Police said. There's not much information about what led up to the shooting, and officers have not released anything about the victim or suspects.
The Citizen Online
FCHS student, 16, tells what it was like in a school under lockdown
A wireless “Air-dropped” threat of violence locked down Fayette County High School Tuesday, and a suspect, 14, was arrested for the threat. A 16-year-old student — Ralph Smith — emailed The Citizen and asked to tell his experience of that “Code Orange” lockdown. Here is his story in his own, unedited, words:
