Fayetteville, GA

Coweta County deputy receives Law Enforcement Purple Hear

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot by a teenage murder suspect in Fayette County in July received a special honor this week. William "Hank" Helton, who has been with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for 22 years, received the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Helton was shot on July 24 as the task force was attempting to make an arrest of a Pike County murder suspect in a Fayette County mobile home park.
Fayette Co. schools targeted with threats; MHS remains vigilant

According to McIntosh School Resource Officer Brandon Weathersby, nothing related to the threat on Oct. 5 has been found at McIntosh. The volume of police presence was decreased on Friday. “There were no other threats that were made. We don’t even know if [the threat] was towards McIntosh, that’s the...
Bodycam video | Zebulon Police Chief under fire for disrespectful treatment of officers during traffic stop

MOLENA, Ga. — A Zebulon police chief is facing tough criticism over his treatment of other officers. It was all caught on video in Pike County. Police Chief Jonathan Hemphill was pulled over at a traffic stop by officers in the neighboring City of Molena, Georgia, on Aug. 25. The two cities in Pike County shared an emergency radio channel but after the Zebulon Police Chief was pulled over by two Molena officers – he blocked the city from using its frequency.
Public Safety
FCHS student, 16, tells what it was like in a school under lockdown

A wireless “Air-dropped” threat of violence locked down Fayette County High School Tuesday, and a suspect, 14, was arrested for the threat. A 16-year-old student — Ralph Smith — emailed The Citizen and asked to tell his experience of that “Code Orange” lockdown. Here is his story in his own, unedited, words:
