Gizmodo
Dungeons & Dragons Wants to See Your Lego Table
The Lego Ideas studio, a platform where fans can display their work and possibly see it become an official Lego set, is a favorite for Lego builders. Numerous sets have been produced already—including the Home Alone house and Starry Night. Now, Lego Ideas wants to see your dungeons. The...
CNBC
Shares of Cyberpunk 2077 publisher surge after announcing a slew of new games
In a strategy update Tuesday, CD Projekt revealed a slew of new titles currently in development, including a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 codenamed "Orion." Cyberpunk 2077's launch in 2020 was met with backlash from gamers who experienced bugs and poor performance on older consoles. Since then, CD Projekt made several...
CNET
New Dungeons & Dragons Starter Kit Now Available, Brings Low-Cost Adventuring to Beginners
Dungeons & Dragons maker Wizards of the Coast has released its latest starter kit, called Dragons of Stormwreck Isle, with everything you need to run a low-level adventure for beginners. Why it matters. D&D is still the most played tabletop roleplaying game in the world, and this new starter kit...
Polygon
Dungeons & Dragons fans can compete to turn their campaign into a Lego set
Lego is collaborating with Wizards of the Coast to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons in 2023. Fans are invited to submit custom Lego designs of the in-game adventures they’ve had over the years, like a blocky dragon’s lair full of loot, a terrifying Beholder, or a tavern brawl instigated by tiny yellow barbarians. Submissions are open now, and will be accepted until Nov. 14. Winners will have their models turned into a retail product — and profit from its sales.
LEGO・
Polygon
Final Fantasy, Assassin’s Creed coming to Magic: The Gathering in 2024
Magic: The Gathering will welcome characters from Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed in 2024 through Wizards of the Coast’s Universes Beyond intiative. Wizards’ president Cynthia Williams made the announcement live during Hasbro’s Investor Day 2022 presentation. Announced in 2021, Universes Beyond is Wizards’ way of bringing...
The Witcher 4 is the start of a "new AAA RPG trilogy"
CD Projekt announces The Witcher 5 and 6
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available
The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022
Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Update Available Now
Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.
ComicBook
Twitter Announces New Image, Video Feature
Twitter continued its string of new features this week by announcing an update that makes it so that people can upload mixed media to included in their tweets. This means that you're no longer restricted to only including a gif in one tweet or a series of photos. Instead, you can now include something like a gif next to a static image in your tweets to "create a whole vibe" among other things, according to Twitter.
ComicBook
New Witcher Game in Development Alongside The Witcher 4
CD Projekt has announced that a completely different game associated with The Witcher franchise is in development alongside The Witcher 4. Earlier this year, CD Projekt confirmed that it would be developing a fourth major game in its Witcher series that would mark the start of "a new saga for the franchise." And while this game is simply being referred to as The Witcher 4 by fans for the time being, it seems that another major entry in the series is also being developed at an external studio.
ComicBook
Wild Hearts Releases Lengthy New Gameplay Trailer
Wild Hearts isn't set to release until early next year, but Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo have dropped an all-new gameplay trailer to build hype for the game. Lasting more than seven minutes in total, the trailer gives viewers a better glimpse at the game's world, most notably the Hanagasumi Hills location. Hanagasumi Hills is one of the game's hunting locations, and each one is based on a different season. With its lush scenery, Hanagasumi Hills is based on the spring season. The trailer also features an extended look at the game's Kingtusk enemy, and how players can tackle it solo or in co-op.
The Verge
CD Projekt Red is working on a new franchise and new Witcher and Cyberpunk games
CD Projekt Red (CDPR) is working on more games set in The Witcher and Cyberpunk universes, as well as a brand new franchise that’s being created entirely in-house, the studio announced in a strategy update on Tuesday. Let’s start first with what was announced for The Witcher. CDPR announced...
dotesports.com
The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks
A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
Gamespot
24 Overwatch Heroes That Never Made The Cut
Stu here to dive into the development and evolution of the Overwatch Roster. In the last 6 years Overwatch’s heroes have become some of the most iconic characters in video games, and it's been fascinating to explore all the different design elements and deliberate choices the team made to create such a unique roster of characters. With the addition of more heroes at launch and many more updates coming with Overwatch 2, I cannot wait to see the new types of heroes that Blizzard can cook up.
ComicBook
The Callisto Protocol Length Revealed; Multiple Paths Add Replay Value
We now know how long it will take to finish The Callisto Protocol when it releases later this year. The Callisto Protocol is a brand new horror game that's basically a spiritual successor to Dead Space. The game is being led by Glen Schofield, the creator of the original Dead Space game. After leaving Visceral Games and going to work on Call of Duty for a number of years, Schofield is revisiting his horror roots for a new sci-fi nightmare. Over the last 5 months or so, the team at Striking Distance has been revealing everything it has to offer to get fans excited for the new horror game.
ComicBook
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
ComicBook
The Witcher 4 Won't Release Until 2025 or Later
CD Projekt has confirmed that the absolute earliest in which the next mainline entry in The Witcher franchise could arrive is by 2025. Earlier this year, the longtime publisher of The Witcher confirmed that it was working on another installment in the series, and has since revealed that this next game will be part of a new trilogy. And while some fans have hoped that The Witcher 4 (unofficial title) would arrive sooner rather than later, it sounds like they're instead going to have to prepare to be quite patient.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly getting a "greatest hits" map pack as paid DLC
All or most of the original Modern Warfare 2 maps are said to be returning
Gamespot
NetherRealm's Ed Boon Says The Studio's Next Game Announcement Is Coming "In Due Time"
Fans of Mortal Kombat and Injustice have been wondering what's next for NetherRealm Studios, but MK creator Ed Boon says the reveal will come "in due time." Boon took to Twitter to address the issue, saying that the team knows their fans are waiting for news of NetherRealm's next game, but the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Mortal Kombat franchise will take precedence for now.
