Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Homeowner shoots person who flashed weapon outside OKC house, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to hospital after being shot outside a southwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that a homeowner went to confront a person after receiving a call that someone was on their property near Southwest 42nd Street and Portland Avenue. The person flashed a weapon, and the homeowner shot them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
KOCO

Person injured after being hit by car on I-35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on the highway at Southeast 15th Street. Authorities said the person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took a person into custody following an hours-long standoff overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. The standoff started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment near the 3200 block of Southwest 17th Street. Police said the suspect made some threats to neighbors, and the confrontation got heated.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Suspect Taken Into Custody As Overnight Standoff In SW OKC Ends

Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of a man holding two people against their will inside a home at around 9:30 p.m. near Southwest 17th Street near I-44. Authorities said they responded to a call after two females and their father called 9-1-1 after a man had threatened them. The father went to confront the man over the threat when an argument began, after which the police were called.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigate suspicious death as homicide after body found at OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a man's body was found over the weekend at a southeast Oklahoma City home. Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a dead person inside a trailer home near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 40. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man and attempted to perform live-saving measures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person dies after being hit by vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said an SUV was traveling on County Line Road near Northwest 112th Street when the driver saw someone walking down the road. While trying to swerve to miss that person, police said the driver hit another person.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

